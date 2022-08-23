Read full article on original website
Related
KCRG.com
Dubuque County farmers learn about water and soil quality practices
DUBUQUE CO., Iowa (KCRG) - A group of Dubuque County farmers hosted the first “Farm Brew Social” to promote better land stewardship at Miller Malting Co. Guest speakers discussed the benefits of no-tilling and cover crops. No-tilling the land means the remnants of the previous harvest stay on the ground protecting the soil during heavy rain or strong winds. Cover crops are planted during the off months of cash crops.
KCRG.com
Dubuque County beer ingredient maker encourages proper farming practices
Des Moines man charged in Jan. 6 case denied change of venue. A Des Moines man charged in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will not get his trial moved to Iowa. People traveled to Iowa from 14 states for some special tournaments at the Field of Dreams.
KCRG.com
CR Pride & NewBo City Market announce 3 year partnership
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A contract to hold the annual Cedar Rapids Pride Festival at NewBo through 2025 has been signed. “We are proud of the programming we have accomplished since starting to hold the festival here in 2017,” said CR Pride President Corey Jacobson. “CRPride has become a fixture in the NewBo area as the festival has grown in size and evolved each year. We thank Julie and the NewBo staff for all their support and for always providing a safe and inclusive place for the LGBTQIA+ community to gather.”
KCRG.com
Dyersville hosts cornhole tournament
Des Moines man charged in Jan. 6 case denied change of venue. A Des Moines man charged in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will not get his trial moved to Iowa. Dubuque County beer ingredient maker encourages proper farming practices. Updated: 10 hours ago. A group of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRG.com
'Market After Dark' returns to Cedar Rapids on Saturday
Man dies after stabbing at Cedar Valley Townhomes in Cedar Rapids. Cedar Rapids Police are investigating after they say a man died from a stab wound to his chest. Brain and Courtlin, with KHAK, join us to talk about Market After Dark. Contractors with FedEx ground threaten to shutter operations...
KCRG.com
After competing bids, private company will allow nonprofit to use fields for $1
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Court One Athletics said it will allow the Dubuque Soccer Alliance, if certain conditions are met, to use its facilities for $1. The two competed against each other to buy the Dubuque Community School District’s Soccer Complex with different plans for the land. After the board indicated it supported the bid from the private company in Arizona, Court One Athletics, the move is supposed to settle concerns from the nonprofit.
KCRG.com
Pursuit ends at Cedar Rapids interchange, temporarily blocking ramp
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Part of an interchange between two highways is closed on Thursday evening due to emergency vehicles. The eastbound onramp, carrying traffic from northbound U.S. Highway 151, also known as Williams Boulevard SW, to U.S. Highway 30 eastbound, is closed. A Cedar Rapids Police vehicle blocked the ramp, and several other law enforcement vehicles were present based on the view from a camera from the Iowa Department of Transportation.
KCRG.com
Several streets to be closed in downtown Cedar Rapids during Market After Dark
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple blocks of major downtown streets in Cedar Rapids will be closed for several hours on Saturday night, according to city officials. The annual Market After Dark event takes place Saturday, Aug. 27, from 6:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. During the event, Second, Third, and Fourth Avenue SE will be closed between Second Street and Fifth Street SE. Additionally, Second, Third, and Fifth Street will be closed between Second Avenue and Fourth Avenue SE.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRG.com
Business owner gear up for Market After Dark
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Downtown business owners and vendors were gearing up Friday afternoon for Saturday’s Market After Dark and the potential thousands of people that come with it. “It’s one of those nights where it’s all hands on deck,” Bob Wagner, owner of Need Pizza, said....
KCRG.com
Maple Grove students wrap up first week of school in brand new elementary building
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Walking up to Maple Grove, one of the first things anyone notices is the attention to security. Principal Nick Duffy says this was made a priority during the process of building the new school, from its conception in Spring of 2020, through its opening just this week.
KCRG.com
Rain Chances Increase
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a beautiful week, the weekend turns a bit more active. We will be watching a warm front moving into the state. This will be the focus for shower and storm development. The best chance overall occurs on Sunday. An increase in the muggy meter can be expected. Look for highs in the lower to middle 80s. At this point, it looks like September will start on a quiet and comfortable note. Have a great night and a safe weekend!
KCRG.com
Food Truck Festival in Cedar Rapids canceled
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Food Truck Festival scheduled for Saturday in downtown Cedar Rapids has been canceled. Organizers said most of the food trucks backed out due to conflicts with the Market After Dark, which is also scheduled for Saturday in downtown Cedar Rapids.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRG.com
Prairie High School opens new building for agriculture students
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Just three days and a handful of classes in a building designed just for her level of expertise, Laura Brecht, agriculture teacher, already feels at home. “There’s lab tables, labs on both sides of the room, as well as two barn facilities, and a greenhouse...
KCRG.com
Police investigating after fatal shooting in Waterloo
A group of Dubuque County farmers is showing how others can be better stewards of the land when it comes to water and soil quality and health. People traveled to Iowa from 14 states for some special tournaments at the Field of Dreams. Iowa gold prospectors take old hobby to...
KCRG.com
Contractors with FedEx ground threaten to shutter operations before Black Friday
Man dies after stabbing at Cedar Valley Townhomes in Cedar Rapids. Cedar Rapids Police are investigating after they say a man died from a stab wound to his chest. Brain and Courtlin, with KHAK, join us to talk about Market After Dark.
KCRG.com
Iowa City Police seeking assistance in convenience store assault
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On June 5th at approximately 5:18 am, Iowa City Police responded to the 500 block of E. Burlington St. for a report of an assault. Officers spoke with a clerk at L & M Mighty Shop who reported a man with red-tipped dreadlocks entering the store and hitting the clerk from across the counter. The clerk reported that the man continued to assault him after he tried to remove him from the store.
KCRG.com
Man dies after stabbing at Cedar Valley Townhomes in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man died after being stabbed in the chest at the Cedar Valley Townhomes at 3000 block of J Street Southwest in Cedar Rapids. Police said it happened just before 10 p.m. on Thursday. Officers found the man outside an apartment. First responders provided care...
KCRG.com
UNI College of Education makes adjustments to help more students become teachers
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG)-Fewer people are pursuing a career in education, and it’s something that’s contributing to a shortage of teachers statewide. But the University of Northern Iowa says their enrollment in the College of Education has remained steady for the last decade. ”We continue to lead the...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police finding the majority of stolen vehicles
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department is recovering nearly every vehicle that goes missing this summer. From May 1 to July 31, the department took 121 stolen vehicle reports. In that same time period, they recovered 110 vehicles, or nearly 91 percent of reports. Some of those were cars that were stolen from other cities, but for the most part, they were local. The numbers show for nearly every car that goes missing, one is found.
KCRG.com
UI Stanley Museum of Art celebrates ‘Homecoming’ with grand opening
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - After years of hard work, the University of Iowa Stanley Museum of Art is back open in it’s new building, and its extensive art collection is home for the first time in 14 years. The museum had to close and its art was scattered after the Iowa river flooded in 2008.
Comments / 0