Read full article on original website
Related
Herald and News
Discussing how white nationalism affects Black people in Southern Oregon
A panel of Black people in prominent Oregon leadership positions gathered Tuesday night in Ashland to discuss growing concerns about white nationalism in Southern Oregon. Members of the Urban League of Portland traveled to Southern Oregon University to hear how many people of color feel living and working in the Rogue Valley.
Herald and News
Oregon Community Foundation partners with Klamath Crisis Center
The Klamath Crisis Center has recently been awarded a $10,000 grant from the Oregon Community Foundation to support an upgrade of the backyard to include new landscaping with multiple play areas. “One way our shelter can help children is by creating an environment that is safe and predictable," the Crisis...
Herald and News
Double dipping at Crater Lake: Boat tours have begun
CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK — Most of the trails at Crater Lake National Park are relatively short, with many of the most popular only a half-mile to 3-1/2-miles round-trip. So, after making the drive to the park, why not add on a second hike, especially if it involves Cleetwood Cove.
Herald and News
Klamath Basin receives $26 million for drought relief
The parched communities of Klamath Basin are finally able to whet their whistles this week as millions of dollars are being distributed to quench the thirst of the drought-stricken county. The Interior Department issued a news release Tuesday, Aug. 23, announcing the allocation of federal funding to the Klamath Falls National Fish Hatchery and ecosystem restoration projects in the amount of $26 million.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Herald and News
National GOP leader McCarthy piles on Portland criticism in pitch for Oregon Republicans
Oregon Republicans have made a ritual of tearing into Portland and its policies in election years. On Wednesday, the top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives decided to get in on the action. As he raises funds for Republican congressional candidates throughout the West, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy,...
Herald and News
Oregon Tech loses opener at Warrior Volleyball Invitational
A breakout match from freshman Savanna Sterck was not enough for Oregon Tech, as the Lady Owls dropped their first match of the Warrior Volleyball Invitational to host William Jessup in four sets Thursday in Rocklin, Calif. The Warriors (1-1) used 10 aces and a 46-39 edge in kills to...
Herald and News
Cascade Heal Alliance awarded grant funding
Oregon Health Authority (OHA) recently awarded the System of Care grant to Cascade Health Alliance (CHA) — a coordinated care organization (CCO) that serves Medicaid members in Klamath County. The additional funding brings promise of improved quality and availability of medical care for Medicaid recipients in Klamath Basin, according to a recent news release from CHA.
Herald and News
Oregon groups get $11 million boost from feds to protect threatened species, support reforestation
Oregon’s threatened fish, sage grouse and forests recovering from wildfires are among the beneficiaries of millions in federal dollars from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The agency announced Aug. 18 that four groups working on conservation projects across the state would receive $11 million to complete projects that will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Herald and News
Oregon joins states offering free and reduced college tuition for Native Americans this year
Members of Oregon’s nine federally recognized tribes can attend the state’s public universities and community colleges practically free this school year, and members of federally recognized tribes from around the country will be eligible for in-state tuition at the school’s two largest universities. In May, the state’s...
Comments / 0