Clays tourney to support N.C. Wesleyan students

N.C. Wesleyan University will host its second annual Pull For Wesleyan Bishops Sporting Clays Classic on Oct. 13 at one of the finest clay shooting courses in the state — Rose Hill Farm Sporting Clays and Hunting Preserve in Nashville.

All proceeds from the event will support various efforts to help Wesleyan students in their journey for lifelong learning and achievement as they prepare to make a difference in the communities where they’ll live and serve.

Sponsorship of the Bishops Sporting Clays Classic gives businesses and individuals the chance to enjoy a day of fun in the great outdoors while entertaining special clients, vendors or potential clients and strengthening those relationships in a unique and unforgettable atmosphere. Shooters can participate recreationally or competitively.

“The beauty of Rose Hill Farms, the fun of the sport itself for both beginners and experts and the strengthening of relationships makes this event so enjoyable,” said Mark Hinson, senior executive for philanthropic engagement at N.C. Wesleyan. “As Wesleyan prepares students and alumni for career opportunities in this region, having companies and industries participate in this event helps us develop connections that can benefit our students and community.”

Check-in will begin at noon, followed by lunch with a 1:30 p.m. shotgun start. There will also be raffle items and awards in various categories. The entry fee is $750 for a four-person team, which includes all necessary ammunition for each participant and eye and ear protection.

Anyone who has their own cart for course transportation and wish to use it can bring it at their own risk. They will be responsible for it at the event.

Visit ncwc.edu/pullforwesleyan for sponsorship details and to register. To register and pay by phone, call 252-985-5266. If mailing a company check, make checks payable to N.C. Wesleyan University, Attn: Bishops Sporting Clays Classic, 3400 N. Wesleyan Blvd., Rocky Mount, NC 27804.

Please include Sporting Clays Classic on the memo/reference line. For questions, contact Hinson at mhinson@ncwc.edu or 252-985-5145.