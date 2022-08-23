Local football teams win on opening night

Southern Nash, Faith Christian, Rocky Mount Academy, Nash Central and Northern Nash all earned opening-week victories in high school football games played on Friday night.

Here is a recap of each game:

Southern Nash 39, East Wake 7

The Firebirds scored all of their points in the second and third quarters and rushed for 373 yards in a nonconference, season-opening victory over East Wake at home on Friday.

Tralon Mitchell led SN’s rushing attack with 151 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries, while Mitchell Jones added 69 yards on nine carries and Nathaniel Palacios added 49 yards and a TD on seven attempts.

East Wake took nearly nine minutes off the clock on its opening drive, garnering 55 rushing yards in the possession. But the Warriors missed a field goal. East Wake managed just 64 rushing yards the rest of the game.

Palacios’ two-yard run with 11:56 remaining in the second quarter gave Southern Nash a 6-0 lead.

A little more than four minutes later, Brock Alford tossed a 24-yard TD pass to Landen Baker. The two-point conversion failed, leaving the score 14-0.

A seven-yard run by Kaden Ricks Tucker with 4:48 left in the first half put the home team up 18-0.

The Firebirds scored three times in the third quarter for a 39-0 lead.

The first came with 7:42 left on a one-yard run by Dusty Hall. Charlotte Benson, a member of the girls soccer team, kicked the extra point, marking the first time since 1999 a female kicker had scored points for the Firebirds, according to head coach Brian Batchelor.

The second TD, a 36-yard run by Mitchell with 2:28 left, combined with Benson’s second PAT, made it 32-0.

The final SN score came on a 70-yard interception return by Luke Faulkner with 1:08 left in the quarter. Benson booted her third extra point.

East Wake finished with just 130 yards rushing and 97 yards passing for 227 total yards, many of them late against the SN reserves.

The Firebirds didn’t punt and were assessed 76 yards on nine penalties.

Southern Nash plays at Corinth Holders this week.

Faith 28, Greenbrier 20

Faith Christian School opened its football season by holding off Greenbrier at home on Friday night.

The Patriots trailed 13-8 at halftime and missed out on adding to their lead just before the break when the Gators intercepted a pass and then drove the field and scored on the final play of the second quarter.

Addison Holland gave FCS a 14-13 lead in the third quarter on a 75-yard touchdown run.

An eight-yard TD from Jeffrey White made it 20-13 Patriots before Greenbrier tied the game at 20-all with five minutes to play.

A 47-yard TD run combined with a two-point conversion run by Caden Hamlett gave FCS the lead for good, and Josh Measamer dropped the Gators’ ball-carrier for a loss on fourth and inches to seal the victory.

Hamlett rushed 16 times for 110 yards and a TD for the Patriots, while Holland added seven carries for 100 yards and a score and White tallied 97 yards on seven carries with two TD.

Hamlett led the home team on defense with 13 tackles and a fumble recovery. White added six tackles and forced a fumble, while Max Raper, Carter Boswell and Thomas Sugg had five tackles each (Raper had a tackle for loss and forced a fumble and Boswell provided two tackles for loss).

FCS is at home Friday against Halifax Academy.

RMA 71, Hobgood 14

Rocky Mount Academy rolled up 57 points in the first half and cruised past Hobgood Charter in its season-opening 8-Man football game at home on Friday night.

The Eagles finished with 409 total yards — 238 passing with three touchdowns, and 171 rushing with five scores.

Wells Hutson completed all seven of his passes for 233 yards and also was 7 for 9 on extra-point kicks for RMA.

Isaac Lewis added 35 yards rushing and two TDs with one two-point conversion as well as two receptions for 20 yards. In addition, he returned an interception 15 yards for another score.

Jordan Wright (one reception, 24 yards, TD; one interception, 36 yards for a TD); Cooper Epps (three catches, 131 yards, TD; one carry, 15 yards, TD); Reggie Branch (two carries, 59 yards, TD and one catch, 58 yards with a TD) and Ayden Lovely (four rushes, 54 yards, TD) also contributed heavily in the win for the Eagles.

Nash Central 52, SEH 24

Nash Central exploded for a 38-point first half and eased past Southeast Halifax at home in its season opener on Friday night.

The Bulldogs rushed for 381 yards against the Trojans.

Six of the Nash Central scores came as a result of rushing touchdowns.

James Rodgers had three carries for 118 yards, two TDs and a pair of two-point conversions.

Javaris Jones finished with 11 carries for 115 yards, two TDs and a two-point conversion.

Dominique Whitehead had 58 yards on eight carries, Zay Draughn chipped in four carries for 42 yards, a TD and a conversion, while Jayden Ellis added a TD and Daryl Watson garnered a conversion.

The Bulldogs were up 16-12 when Isaiah Finkley returned a kickoff 85 yards for Nash Central’s other TD.

Nash Central plays at Smithfield-Selma on Friday.

Northern Nash 45, SWE 6

Northern Nash made the most of its 35 offensive plays, scoring four times in the first quarter on its way to a nonconference victory on the road over SouthWest Edgecombe on Friday night.

The Knights added touchdowns in the second and fourth quarters and kicked a field goal in the third stanza.

SouthWest, which ran 56 plays, scored its only points in the fourth quarter.