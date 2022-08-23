The cryptocurrency market is in a bear market and is not the only financial market in the current predicament. The bond, forex, and stock market are in similar positions due to global macroeconomic conditions. These conditions have caused a bear market, leading to a slash in the prices of crypto assets. Furthermore, investors have become quite conservative as they move to conserve capital. Additionally, investors may miss the opportunity to buy the dip if they continue in this manner. Therefore, investors are advised to research small cap projects which have the potential to perform well when the market cycle turns. This means that investors could take advantage of a positive turn in token prices.

STOCKS ・ 3 HOURS AGO