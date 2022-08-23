Read full article on original website
Ethereum Whales Shift Their Holding Into Reputable Exchanges
Many people are already aware of the risks of trading or holding cryptocurrencies. Even those not overly concerned by the crypto market have some knowledge about the dangers. The volatility of certain digital currencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, is why many individuals and firms seek ways to maintain the value of their assets.
Ethereum Funding Rates Drop To 14-Month Low, Short Squeeze In The Making?
On-chain data shows the Ethereum funding rates have now declined to the lowest value in 14 months, something that could pave way for a short squeeze in the market. Ethereum Funding Rates Reach Highly Negative Value. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the ETH funding rates...
Flow Monitoring: Why This Price FLOW May Not Attract Short-Term Traders
FLOW, a blockchain-powered coin, is back in its element. Network releases MetaplierFlow gave rise to collaboration with CelerNetwork. Coin performance may not attract short-term traders. Even though the network may not currently be experiencing a strong bull run, it does appear to be focused on giving consumers who access its...
Will Ethereum Complete This Bearish Pattern And Plunge To $1,000?
Ethereum and the crypto market turned red as the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell hinted at “more pain” for global markets in the coming months. The two largest cryptocurrencies by market cap returned to critical support zones and might be on the brink of further losses.
Bitcoin Taker Buy/Sell Volume Spikes Up As Price Experiences Volatility
On-chain data shows both the Bitcoin taker buy and taker sell volumes registered large spikes over the past day as the price goes through volatility. Bitcoin Taker Buy And Taker Sell Volumes Have Surged Up To High Values. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, both the...
Cardano Price Trajectory Signals Negative Bearing, Weekly Chart Mostly In Red
The price movement of Cardano (ADA) has been in the negative direction, and the seven-day chart was predominantly red. Fed tensions negatively impacted crypto market; including ADA price. Following a recent market correction, ADA encountered resistance at the $0.4694 level. After the latest report on Vasil adoption, the Cardano (ADA)...
Does Bitcoin Price Show Signs Of Reversal After Trading Laterally?
Bitcoin price noted a sharp decline after the bulls were rejected at the $24,000 price mark a few days ago. Over the past week, the coin depreciated 7.6%. In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin price barely noted any movement. This indicated that the coin was trading within a consolidated price range.
What The Negative Bitcoin Funding Rates Say About Investor Outlook
Bitcoin funding rates have remained low even when the price of the digital asset has rebounded. The trend for the previous week showed that investors remained extremely wary of the market, and there has not been a change for the new week either. This coincides with the general market sentiment falling back deep into the fear territory. This report takes a look at where the bitcoin funding rates are currently and what it says about the market.
Cardano Price At $0.44 With Strong Support, What’s Next?
Cardano price registered bearishness as it declined from the $0.48 level at the time of writing. Over the last 24 hours, the coin fell by over 2%. In the past week, it declined by 12%. Bitcoin’s move to the $20,000 had led to other altcoins falling on their charts as well. ADA was managing to appreciate slowly however, the bulls could not sustain the price momentum at the time of writing.
Bitcoin Faces Trilemma, Can $20,000 Hold BTC Price From Weekly Low?
The price of Bitcoin (BTC) in recent weeks has had a remarkable bounce and run from its low of $19,000, with many calling for a bull run. BTC’s price soon faced resistance and was rejected from the $25,200 mark as it formed a bearish rising wedge. The price of BTC broke out from the rising wedge, and BTC has struggled to hold off sell-off ahead of its daily (1D), weekly (1W), and monthly (1M) trilemma close. (Data from Binance)
AdEx Price Gains 20% As Market Plunges, Are Bulls Behind The Pump?
The price of AdEx (ADX) explodes with a double-digit gain against Tether (USDT) as bulls push the price to a higher region. Despite the market downtrend in recent days with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) all (Data from Binance) AdEx (ADX) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart. From the chart,...
Solana, Uniswap, and HypaSwap: Three Cryptocurrency Projects to Watch This Bear Market
The cryptocurrency market is in a bear market and is not the only financial market in the current predicament. The bond, forex, and stock market are in similar positions due to global macroeconomic conditions. These conditions have caused a bear market, leading to a slash in the prices of crypto assets. Furthermore, investors have become quite conservative as they move to conserve capital. Additionally, investors may miss the opportunity to buy the dip if they continue in this manner. Therefore, investors are advised to research small cap projects which have the potential to perform well when the market cycle turns. This means that investors could take advantage of a positive turn in token prices.
Pugglit Inu, Stacks, Gala: Crypto Stocks to Watch this September
The past days in the cryptocurrency market have witnessed most cryptocurrencies rally upward. This is excellent news to enthusiasts and investors, who hope the year will end on this positive run. While it’s too early to call it a bull market run, we won’t be wrong saying the crypto winter is finally receding and will soon be over.
Bitcoin Approaching $22K, Market Gets New Reason to Celebrate?
Bitcoin has gained $500 in the past hour as the U.S. potentially confirms what could be a short-lived peak in inflation metrics. The U.S. Central Bank, and the Federal Reserve (Fed), will hold an important event today, and the crypto market might see a bullish continuation. At the time of...
Bitcoin MVRV Ratio Is Back Below 1 As Average Holder Slips Into Loss
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin MVRV ratio has declined below one recently as the average holder has now slipped back into a state of loss. Bitcoin MVRV Is Now Back In The Historical Bottom Region. As pointed out by a post on CryptoQuant, the BTC MVRV ratio has now come...
TA- Binance Coin (BNB) Loses $300 Key Support, Are Bears Taking Over?
Binance Coin (BNB) has shown significant strength in recent weeks against Tether as it has maintained its bullish sentiment. Despite the market retracement, Binance Coin (BNB) has shown great strength but has lost its key support at $300.(Data from Binance) Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart. According...
XRP Price Is On The Rise But Have The Bulls Regained Momentum?
XRP Price has met with selling pressure again after it slipped from the $0.37 price mark. The altcoin has been consolidating over the past one week and over the last 24 hours, it lost 1.2% of its market value. In the last seven days, XRP price depreciated close to 8%.
TA: Bitcoin Price Could Avoid Another Drop if it Closes Above One Key Level
Bitcoin is struggling to gain pace above $21,500 against the US Dollar. BTC must clear the $22,500 resistance zone to avoid a fresh decline in the near term. Bitcoin is struggling to gain pace above the $21,500 and $21,600 levels. The price is now trading above the $21,500 level and...
Revolutux Token Boasts Of A Wide Range of Features Like Ethereum, But Will it Become the Next Big Cryptocurrency?
Cryptocurrencies serve various purposes, including utility, payment, decentralized finance, security, and more. A crypto’s features can set it apart from others in the cryptocurrency market. Ethereum (ETH) boasts many features. The upcoming Revolutux Token (RVLT) has many great features. This article will review the features of both tokens to...
Solana Price Faces Bearish Momentum, Next Move Could Push SOL To $28
Solana price witnessed a strong bearish pull as major market coins also depreciated significantly on their charts. The altcoin fell by 6% over the last 24 hours. In the past week, Solana lost 14% of its market value. The bulls were trying to defend the coin at their nearest support...
