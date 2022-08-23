ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

fox26houston.com

Why flood-weary Houston needs more willow water holes

HOUSTON - On the near Southwest side, Houstonians can find a half dozen man-crafted lakes the banks of which are laden with wild grass and rising timber. And while a haven for walkers and bird watchers alike, the principle mission of these willow water holes is purely defensive - a 291-acre receptacle to drain the danger from a Harvey-like deluge.
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

CDC Houston Sells Land to Support Housing Growth

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – CDC Houston, the developers of North Houston’s City Place, formerly known as Springwoods Village, sold 29 acres of land to Harmony Public Schools, paving the way for substantial residential development. The school tract is located south of the Grand Parkway along...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Third Ward residents push back against townhouse development

HOUSTON — Neighbors are upset over townhomes that are being developed in one of Houston's most historic Black neighborhoods. On Thursday, the West MacGregor Homeowners Association homeowner's association, in the Third Ward, met to discuss legal options. On the day that marked five years since Hurricane Harvey hit the...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Ask 2: Why isn’t there a connection from the East Beltway to SH-225?

HOUSTON – Question: Roger Chapman’s question is, “Why is there NO exit from Beltway 8, to connect with SH-225 in Pasadena?”. Answer: According to the Harris County Toll Road Authority’s website, right now, drivers are experiencing major backups as they transit between the East Beltway and SH-225 because they have to stop at signalized intersections.
PASADENA, TX
#Affordable Housing#Houston Plans
fox26houston.com

Boil water notice rescinded in Jersey Village 2 days after it was issued

JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas - Officials in Jersey Village have rescinded a boil water notice for residents, two days after it was issued. A press release shared Sunday said the public water system has "taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of August 28, 2022."
JERSEY VILLAGE, TX
PLANetizen

Houston Inches Toward Reduced Car Dependency

“Although highway expansion continues in the region and driving remains the primary mode of transportation for most Houston-area residents, the city continues to inch away from its reliance on personal cars and trucks while expanding its infrastructure for cyclists, pedestrians and mass transit users,” writes Adam Zuvanich for Houston Public Media.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Trust Index: Is Harris County defunding the police?

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Earlier this week, Governor Greg Abbott claimed in a widely circulated news release that Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and others in the county administration were engaging in what amounted to illegally defunding Harris County’s various policing agencies. “The dangerous actions taken by Judge...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
L'Observateur

Coast Guard to enforce safety zone in Houston, Galveston for tow of battleship USS Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard will enforce a safety zone in the Houston Ship Channel and Galveston Ship Channel for the tow of the battleship USS Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 31. During the tow of the USS Texas from the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site in La Porte, Texas, to a dry dock in Galveston, Texas, the Coast Guard Captain of the Port will establish a safety zone to ensure the safety of the public and security for all vessels in the channel. The tow is expected to take place from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

PTSD lingers for some Houstonians 5 years after Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON - Hurricane Harvey was emotionally traumatic and had serious mental health impacts on many people in its path. Researchers believe half of those in heavily affected areas suffer probable Post Traumatic Stress Disorder or PTSD, including their pets. Some of them are still suffering today. Rebuilding homes while reliving...
HOUSTON, TX

