FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Caught on dashcam: Houston Uber driver is shaken after man pulls out an assault rifle and aims it at her in the Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Four dead after suspect sets fire to a house, shoots at firefighters, and is killed by a Houston Police Officerhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Choosing a family dentist in Humble, TXAnnie EdithHumble, TX
This man is now the richest person in Houston (and he is giving a lot of it away)Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Climate Change Poses A Growing Threat To HoustonMatt LillywhiteHouston, TX
Click2Houston.com
Train blocking neighborhood’s only entrance and exit causes problems for residents near Conroe
Getting stuck behind a train can put a damper on your day, especially if you have somewhere to be. One community in the City of Oak Ridge only has two entry points, both facing railroad tracks. Residents say the trains always come at the most inconvenient times causing miles of...
Battleship Texas will depart historic San Jacinto site for repairs on Aug. 31, foundation says
There will be a free live stream available on the foundation's YouTube and Facebook page to watch the ship's route to its final destination.
Major 610 Loop closures expected to create delays all weekend
Both north and southbound lanes will close Friday night for work on the roadway.
fox26houston.com
Why flood-weary Houston needs more willow water holes
HOUSTON - On the near Southwest side, Houstonians can find a half dozen man-crafted lakes the banks of which are laden with wild grass and rising timber. And while a haven for walkers and bird watchers alike, the principle mission of these willow water holes is purely defensive - a 291-acre receptacle to drain the danger from a Harvey-like deluge.
realtynewsreport.com
CDC Houston Sells Land to Support Housing Growth
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – CDC Houston, the developers of North Houston’s City Place, formerly known as Springwoods Village, sold 29 acres of land to Harmony Public Schools, paving the way for substantial residential development. The school tract is located south of the Grand Parkway along...
Man wrongly billed after calling CenterPoint energy to report a downed tree on a power line
HOUSTON — A KHOU 11 viewer says he was wrongly charged by CenterPoint Energy after he called to report a downed tree that had fallen on a power line across the street from his home. Esequiel Saenz says on his next bill, he was charged $109 for the calls...
Third Ward residents push back against townhouse development
HOUSTON — Neighbors are upset over townhomes that are being developed in one of Houston's most historic Black neighborhoods. On Thursday, the West MacGregor Homeowners Association homeowner's association, in the Third Ward, met to discuss legal options. On the day that marked five years since Hurricane Harvey hit the...
fox26houston.com
Texas GLO accused of ignoring Harvey victims, they say they've gotten little to no financial help
HOUSTON - "We never seem to recover from one disaster before another one hit," said Doris Brown with the Northeast Action Collective. "And this practice has gone on long enough." Northwood Manor Subdivision is known for flooding. "If it rains, I'm staying home, because I can't get back in," said...
fox26houston.com
Houston residents urging city council to withhold money to group seeking millions to build new complex
HOUSTON - Some Houston residents are asking city council members not to do business with an apartment complex owner that has a history of what many call poorly managing the buildings they have. Residents of Fifth Ward gave the Mayor and Houston City Council an earful Tuesday afternoon, saying if...
Click2Houston.com
Ask 2: Why isn’t there a connection from the East Beltway to SH-225?
HOUSTON – Question: Roger Chapman’s question is, “Why is there NO exit from Beltway 8, to connect with SH-225 in Pasadena?”. Answer: According to the Harris County Toll Road Authority’s website, right now, drivers are experiencing major backups as they transit between the East Beltway and SH-225 because they have to stop at signalized intersections.
fox26houston.com
2 Texas cities ranked among top 10 best in the country for work conferences, according to study
HOUSTON - For businesses looking to host face-to-face conferences, why not consider Texas?. A recent study by SmartAsset found Houston and San Antonio to be among the 10 best cities for work conferences in the U.S. The report looked at several factors including affordability, travel accessibility, as well as hotel...
msn.com
50,000 Houston Homes Might Not Have Flooded in Hurricane Harvey, If Not for Climate Change
Five years ago this month, category 4 Hurricane Harvey hovered over Louisiana and Texas, stalling for more than four days, killing at least 70 people, and causing over $125 billion in estimated damages. A study published this week in Nature Connections found that, had it not been for climate change,...
Click2Houston.com
Long pickup lines for Harmony Schools creating traffic jams on busy road, parents say
There are three Harmony schools on one campus off the North Sam Houston Tollway and because they are charter, there are no busses which means every parent has to pick their kids up. And some say that’s no easy task. ”Every day, every day,” said one parent in line....
fox26houston.com
Boil water notice rescinded in Jersey Village 2 days after it was issued
JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas - Officials in Jersey Village have rescinded a boil water notice for residents, two days after it was issued. A press release shared Sunday said the public water system has "taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of August 28, 2022."
PLANetizen
Houston Inches Toward Reduced Car Dependency
“Although highway expansion continues in the region and driving remains the primary mode of transportation for most Houston-area residents, the city continues to inch away from its reliance on personal cars and trucks while expanding its infrastructure for cyclists, pedestrians and mass transit users,” writes Adam Zuvanich for Houston Public Media.
Click2Houston.com
Trust Index: Is Harris County defunding the police?
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Earlier this week, Governor Greg Abbott claimed in a widely circulated news release that Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and others in the county administration were engaging in what amounted to illegally defunding Harris County’s various policing agencies. “The dangerous actions taken by Judge...
L'Observateur
Coast Guard to enforce safety zone in Houston, Galveston for tow of battleship USS Texas
HOUSTON — The Coast Guard will enforce a safety zone in the Houston Ship Channel and Galveston Ship Channel for the tow of the battleship USS Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 31. During the tow of the USS Texas from the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site in La Porte, Texas, to a dry dock in Galveston, Texas, the Coast Guard Captain of the Port will establish a safety zone to ensure the safety of the public and security for all vessels in the channel. The tow is expected to take place from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
fox26houston.com
National Battle of the Bands brings big tourism dollars, HBCU awareness to Houston
HOUSTON - HBCU pride was on full display in Houston this weekend. The 2022 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands, now in its eighth year, brought over 45,000 people to NRG stadium for the event that focuses on Historically-Black Colleges and Universities - including Texas' own Prairie View A&M University.
fox26houston.com
PTSD lingers for some Houstonians 5 years after Hurricane Harvey
HOUSTON - Hurricane Harvey was emotionally traumatic and had serious mental health impacts on many people in its path. Researchers believe half of those in heavily affected areas suffer probable Post Traumatic Stress Disorder or PTSD, including their pets. Some of them are still suffering today. Rebuilding homes while reliving...
fox26houston.com
State lawmaker reacts to children left in daycare vehicles, plans to push for legislation to protect families
HOUSTON - New information has emerged in recent cases involving children left in hot daycare vans and buses in the Houston area. Parents of the five-year-old left inside a daycare van in Pearland for nearly an hour this week tell FOX 26 that a staff member at The Learning Experience put ice packs on their child after they found him.
