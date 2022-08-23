ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

WEAU-TV 13

3rd annual Wisconsin Sport Show Fall Edition

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Fall Sport Show is underway at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center. This is the third year of the Fall Show. There are over 100 venders set up with outdoor adventure needs including ice shacks, tree stands, clothing, fishing rods and reels, and more. There is also a petting zoo with goats and a trout pond for indoor fishing.
2nd annual Clearwater Jazz and Art Festival

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 2nd annual Clearwater Jazz and Art Festival faced the rainy weather at The Brewing Projekt. With local artists and musicians from around the Chippewa Valley, community members were able to go out, listen to live music and look at local artwork. Ten bands played at this year’s event, with a jazz jam session finishing off the evening.
Hope Gospel Mission Renewal Center for Men expanding

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A shelter in the Chippewa Valley is looking for donations to help expand its housing for men facing difficult situations in life. The Hope Gospel Renewal Center for Men is expanding its building and Short Stay Program. Brett Geboy, Hope Gospel Mission Community Relations Director, says...
Suspect in custody after man dies in New Richmond home Saturday

NEW RICHMOND, Wis. (WEAU) - The New Richmond Police Department says a suspect is in custody after a man died in a home in New Richmond Saturday morning. According to a release, a 48-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene with multiple wounds after police and first responders arrived to provide life-saving measures.
