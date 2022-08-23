Related
La. awarded federal grant money to plug 250+ orphan wells across the state
An official petition to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been filed
Attorney Ben Crump joins La. woman denied abortion to address potential legal action
Cigarette sparks house fire, SGFD says
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alligator Bayou Road to reopen following work on flood control structure
Service Members Defrauded by Harris Jewelry, AG Jeff Landry Helps Recover $34.2 Million
More J-turns planned for US 190
Burglar in box caught after Livingston Parish dental heist
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘You can’t put a dollar on a person’s life’: Metro Council considers ordinance to improve safety at rental properties
9-year-old praised by BRFD for assisting during medical emergency
Communities reflect on their revival one year after Hurricane Ida
Business owners connect at Ascension Parish Business Expo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Livington Parish deputies looking for stolen tractor
School bus drivers in Baker on strike until further notice
BR takes new approach to reduce violence in high-crime areas
BRPD investigating shooting on N. 19th Street
LWC hosting resume writing workshop
Register for Ryan’s Walk/Run to help raise awareness around sickle cell disease
Court delays hearing for mom of Nevaeh Allen
Grieving mother faces double loss when burying her son
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 0