Ascension Parish, LA

WAFB

Cigarette sparks house fire, SGFD says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. George Fire Protection District responded to a fire around 6:30 a.m., on Friday, August 26, on Sandhill Court. According to SGFD, when they arrived to the home a fire was showing from the front of the garage area. The crew reportedly arrived and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
State
Louisiana State
County
Ascension Parish, LA
Ascension Parish, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
WAFB

More J-turns planned for US 190

LIVONIA, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development plans to add more J-turns to U.S. Hwy. 190 in Livonia to reduce crashes. Sometimes, trying to make a left on Hwy. 190 isn’t always the easiest. “So, especially on U.S. 190, where you have four lanes, if...
LIVONIA, LA
WAFB

Burglar in box caught after Livingston Parish dental heist

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A woman who deputies say hid behind a box as she tried to avoid security cameras has been arrested in Livingston Parish. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, Celestiane Casandra Kiya Wooten, 44, of Baton Rouge, allegedly burglarized a dental business on Crossing Way.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
#Opioids#State Of Louisiana#American
WAFB

‘You can’t put a dollar on a person’s life’: Metro Council considers ordinance to improve safety at rental properties

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The recent shooting death of a 3-year-old could lead to new safety guidelines for rental property owners. The East Baton Rouge Metro Council is considering a new ordinance called ‘Devin’s Law.’ The new rule is in memory of Devin Page, Jr., a young boy who was killed by a stray bullet as he was sleeping in his home in April 2022.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
WAFB

Communities reflect on their revival one year after Hurricane Ida

LA PLACE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana is currently in the midst of hurricane season. Simultaneously, residents are approaching the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Ida, which made landfall across southeast Louisiana on Aug. 29, 2021. Ida became the second most powerful hurricane to ever hit Louisiana. Ironically, Hurricane Katrina, the most...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Business owners connect at Ascension Parish Business Expo

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Chamber of Commerce Business Expo brought together new businesses for the first time in two years. “This is our premier networking event bringing together all these hundreds of businesses, it allows a lot of face-to-face communication, not only from business to customer, but business to business as well,” chamber president Anthony Ramirez said.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
News Break
WAFB

Livington Parish deputies looking for stolen tractor

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a stolen tractor. According to investigators, the orange Kubota tractor was stolen on Thursday, August 25, from the Perkins Road area in Denham Springs. The tractor has a front-end...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
WAFB

School bus drivers in Baker on strike until further notice

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Some Baker school bus drivers went on strike on Friday, Aug. 26, after they said their paychecks were short about $350. “Why is it happening?” asked Cindy Hamilton, a Baker school bus driver. “Or, you know, no one gives us any answers of what’s really going on.”
BAKER, LA
WAFB

BR takes new approach to reduce violence in high-crime areas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The city of Baton Rouge is taking an innovative approach against crime by offering education. The Lowering Incidents of Violence through Education program will allow several teens the opportunity to earn a variety of job skills. It is a partnership between Baton Rouge Community College, District 5 Councilman Darryl Hurst, and the CEASE FIRE organization.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD investigating shooting on N. 19th Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting on N. 19th Street, off of Spanish Town Road, that happened Thursday, Aug. 25. The shooting happened around 10 a.m. A possible suspect or motive is unknown at this time. This is a developing story. Please...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LWC hosting resume writing workshop

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you need help writing a resume, there is an opportunity to get the assistance you need. The Louisiana Workforce Commission will host a resume writing workshop on Wednesday, Aug. 24 starting at 4 p.m. The workshop will take place at Fairwood Library located at...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Court delays hearing for mom of Nevaeh Allen

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A motion hearing for Lanaya Cardwell has been delayed to Tuesday, Nov. 29, court records show. The hearing was initially scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 25. According to officials, Cardwell and her boyfriend Phillip Gardner are accused of allegedly killing her 2-year-old daughter Nevaeh Allen. Cardwell...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Grieving mother faces double loss when burying her son

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge mother is now facing the impossible task of burying her son. Ester Banks said she was targeted by a fake company that swindled her out of the money she needed to pay for the funeral. She is urging other families to be careful when seeking help to bury their loved ones.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

