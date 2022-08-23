ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

Near north side smoothie shop hosts health fair Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis smoothie shop is looking to share some resources and ways on how to stay fit and healthy heading into winter. Pure-Trition at 20th Street and College Avenue on the near north side is hosting a community health fair featuring more than 20 local fitness and nutrition experts.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Documentary on life of Pike Township grad premieres Saturday at Newfields

INDIANAPOLIS — A Pike Township graduate is here to change your idea of what it means to live with a disability. "The Masterpiece" - a short documentary about Milton Keys' life premieres Saturday at The Tobias Theater at Newfields. The movie is free and open to the public. The screening starts at 3 p.m., preceded by a red carpet event at 2 p.m.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Police: 3 injured in disturbance at Ruoff Music Center

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Police are investigating a reported disturbance during a concert Friday night at Noblesville's Ruoff Music Center, 12880 East 146th Street. Wiz Khalifa and Logic were performing at the venue Friday as part of the Vinyl Verse Tour. During the performance at around 10:30 p.m., a disturbance...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WTHR

Emily Cline makes her buffalo chickpea sandwich

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have wrapped up their preseason and Operation Football is full swing, which means it's time for tailgating. If you're looking for something quick and delicious local food influencer Emily Cline has the perfect recipe for you! We're making Buffalo Chickpea Sanwiches. They are not only great for tailgating but also a quick meal to make in a pinch.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Operation Football Band of the Week: Center Grove H.S.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — It's Week 2 of Operation Football and there's action on the south side Friday night. Carmel travels to Center Grove, the top-ranked team in Class 6A. The Operation Football Band of the Week is from Center Grove. Check out their performance in the video player above.
GREENWOOD, IN
WTHR

Operation Football: Brownsburg 42, Cathedral 35

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Cathedral traveled to Brownsburg Friday night on Operation Football. It's a matchup that saw Cathedral win last season, but they fell to Brownsburg this time, 42-35. Check out highlights in the media player.
BROWNSBURG, IN
WTHR

Operation Football: Center Grove 31, Carmel 27

GREENWOOD, Ind. — It was a battle of Class 6A powers Friday night on Operation Football. Carmel traveled to Center Grove to take on the top-ranked Trojans. Center Grove outlasted the Greyhounds, 31-27. You can see highlights in the media player above.
CARMEL, IN
WTHR

Hagerstown set to celebrate Little Leaguers with parade Saturday

HAGERSTOWN, Ind. — The town of Hagerstown will celebrate its Little League heroes with a parade Saturday. The Hagerstown Little League baseball team has been in Williamsport, Penn. for over a week, representing Indiana and the Great Lakes Region at the Little League World Series. The team won their first game, defeating a team from Davenport, Iowa 8-7, before losses to teams from Tennessee and Pennsylvania eliminated them from the tournament.
HAGERSTOWN, IN
WTHR

Downtown Indianapolis bars Taps and Dolls, 247 Sky Bar close

INDIANAPOLIS — Downtown bars Taps and Dolls and 247 Sky Bar have closed, according to the owner of the building. The popular nightclubs, located on South Meridian Street, officially shut their doors last Thursday. The downtown closure comes just months after the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission denied the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Kokomo YouTuber plans statewide treasure hunt

KOKOMO, Ind. — An Indiana man is setting up a statewide treasure hunt on Saturday. Adam Rood, who manages a YouTube channel called "Driving Me Quackers," is hiding gifts across 10 Indiana counties. The prizes in each location include Amazon gift cards, rubber ducks, and a signed copy of the book "Starfish" by Kokomo author Lisa Fipps.
KOKOMO, IN
WTHR

Purdue University names new police chief

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue University Police Department has named its new police chief: Lesley Wiete, a 22-year veteran of PUPD who was most recently serving as the department's deputy chief. “Deputy Chief Wiete’s dedication to this university and our community make her the ideal choice for this...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

Tell Us Your Good News: Colts Camp

WESTFIELD, Ind — 13Sports director Dave Calabro was right at home at Indianapolis Colts training camp at Westfield's Grand Park, but this week's visit was all about meeting visitors and hearing their positive, uplifting stories. "35 years of marriage," said one man, standing next to his wife. "Wow, 35!...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Deadly crash and fire shuts down I-70 in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A deadly motorcycle crash in a construction zone shut down eastbound lanes of I-70 in Hancock County early Sunday morning. According to State Police investigating the crash, the motorcycle hit a trailer that a pickup was pulling east of Mt. Comfort Road just before midnight. Police said the truck and trailer were broken down in the construction zone, where there are no emergency shoulders.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Hot streak this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — High pressure will be in control of our weather today keeping skies mostly clear through the afternoon. A shift in winds from the east to the south will usher in slightly warmer air with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We have a great night ahead...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigates 3 Dutch soldiers injured in downtown shooting; 3 other shootings in neighborhoods

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are investigating three separate shootings early Saturday that sent five victims to area hospitals. Three of the men who were shot downtown around 3:30 a.m. near Meridian and Maryland streets were described to be in critical condition when they were taken away in ambulances. One of the men was in stable condition Saturday morning, according to IMPD.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Passing drivers come to aid of ISU students injured in crash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — A memorial is growing where five Indiana State University students were involved in a fiery car crash in Riley, Indiana. Three students were killed and two others were injured in the crash early Sunday morning. Lucas Bishop came to their aid and said it's something he will never forget.
RILEY, IN
WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

