HAGERSTOWN, Ind. — The town of Hagerstown will celebrate its Little League heroes with a parade Saturday. The Hagerstown Little League baseball team has been in Williamsport, Penn. for over a week, representing Indiana and the Great Lakes Region at the Little League World Series. The team won their first game, defeating a team from Davenport, Iowa 8-7, before losses to teams from Tennessee and Pennsylvania eliminated them from the tournament.

HAGERSTOWN, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO