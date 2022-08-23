ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox26houston.com

Why flood-weary Houston needs more willow water holes

HOUSTON - On the near Southwest side, Houstonians can find a half dozen man-crafted lakes the banks of which are laden with wild grass and rising timber. And while a haven for walkers and bird watchers alike, the principle mission of these willow water holes is purely defensive - a 291-acre receptacle to drain the danger from a Harvey-like deluge.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Speeding driver killed after falling over freeway interchange in north Houston

HOUSTON - Authorities said a driver died Friday night after crashing into a street wall in north Houston and falling over the interchange. It happened at the 11990 block of North Fwy around 11:15 p.m. That's when police said an unidentified driver in a black Mercedes was speeding southbound on North Fwy and took the interchange to the eastbound Beltway.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Hurricane kits have improved since Harvey's wide-reaching devastation

HOUSTON - Hurricane Harvey showed Houston that any one of us could be dramatically impacted by flooding. It’s not something that affects just those living along the coast or people living near a bayou. Because of that wide-reaching devastation five years ago, hurricane preparation kits have improved greatly. Now,...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Government
fox26houston.com

Child shot in hand in Houston park, police investigating

HOUSTON - Houston police are now investigating after a child was shot in the hand at a park on Thursday afternoon. Details are limited, but Houston police said the incident occurred at 9200 Veterans Memorial at Stuebner Airline Park. Officials said a one to two-year-old boy was shot in the...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Boil water notice rescinded in Jersey Village 2 days after it was issued

JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas - Officials in Jersey Village have rescinded a boil water notice for residents, two days after it was issued. A press release shared Sunday said the public water system has "taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of August 28, 2022."
JERSEY VILLAGE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenways#Waterways#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#The Houston Parks Board#Greens
fox26houston.com

PTSD lingers for some Houstonians 5 years after Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON - Hurricane Harvey was emotionally traumatic and had serious mental health impacts on many people in its path. Researchers believe half of those in heavily affected areas suffer probable Post Traumatic Stress Disorder or PTSD, including their pets. Some of them are still suffering today. Rebuilding homes while reliving...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
fox26houston.com

Police investigating double shooting in Galveston, 1 person killed

GALVESTON, Texas - Authorities in Galveston are piecing together what led up to a double shooting late Friday night, where one person died and another remains in serious condition. Details are limited as it's an active investigation, but based on a press release by Galveston PD, it happened just before...
GALVESTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston Children's Charity gives out 200 beds for children in need

HOUSTON - There's nothing better than a good night's rest in a warm bed, but the sad reality is many children in Houston do not have that luxury. That's why local nonprofit Houston Children's Charity (HCC), spent Saturday morning giving out 200 bed sets to deserving children. In partnership with the Houston Rockets, The Clutch City Foundation, and its "A Better Night's Sleep" program, brand new twin beds, foundations, frames, sheets, as well as blankets and pillows were given out at Texas Mattress Makers on Navigation Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

UH professor develops process to extract lithium from shale oil wastewater

HOUSTON - As a growing number of electric vehicles hit the road, the challenge of building all those batteries is dependent on resources from far-flung parts of the world. The essential component of rechargeable batteries, from cars to phones, is lithium. Much of the metal comes from South America and Australia, while China dominates the worldwide supply chain for lithium-ion batteries. Now, a University of Houston researcher is at the forefront of finding some of those supplies from an unlikely source.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston-area man indicted for ramming truck into FBI gate

HOUSTON - A man from the Houston area has been formally charged with ramming his truck into the gates of an FBI building. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Jesus Jaimes Merlan, 43, of Waller was arrested Thursday and makes his court appearance Friday. This comes after officials said Merlan allegedly rammed his truck and trailer "into the signage entrance to the FBI" on May 11, causing about $1,000 worth of damage.
WALLER, TX
fox26houston.com

Friday Football Fever - St. Pius X Panthers and Second Baptist Eagles

HOUSTON - Before their game tonight the students and players gathered for early morning pep rallies as each school showed their spirit and determination to win to FOX 26 reporters Nate Griffin and Shelby Rose. Which school showed the most spirit? Vote for your favorite in the FOX 26 Twitter...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy