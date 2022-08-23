Read full article on original website
Caught on dashcam: Houston Uber driver is shaken after man pulls out an assault rifle and aims it at her in the Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Four dead after suspect sets fire to a house, shoots at firefighters, and is killed by a Houston Police Officerhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Choosing a family dentist in Humble, TXAnnie EdithHumble, TX
This man is now the richest person in Houston (and he is giving a lot of it away)Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Climate Change Poses A Growing Threat To HoustonMatt LillywhiteHouston, TX
fox26houston.com
Why flood-weary Houston needs more willow water holes
HOUSTON - On the near Southwest side, Houstonians can find a half dozen man-crafted lakes the banks of which are laden with wild grass and rising timber. And while a haven for walkers and bird watchers alike, the principle mission of these willow water holes is purely defensive - a 291-acre receptacle to drain the danger from a Harvey-like deluge.
fox26houston.com
National Battle of the Bands brings big tourism dollars, HBCU awareness to Houston
HOUSTON - HBCU pride was on full display in Houston this weekend. The 2022 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands, now in its eighth year, brought over 45,000 people to NRG stadium for the event that focuses on Historically-Black Colleges and Universities - including Texas' own Prairie View A&M University.
fox26houston.com
Speeding driver killed after falling over freeway interchange in north Houston
HOUSTON - Authorities said a driver died Friday night after crashing into a street wall in north Houston and falling over the interchange. It happened at the 11990 block of North Fwy around 11:15 p.m. That's when police said an unidentified driver in a black Mercedes was speeding southbound on North Fwy and took the interchange to the eastbound Beltway.
fox26houston.com
Hurricane kits have improved since Harvey's wide-reaching devastation
HOUSTON - Hurricane Harvey showed Houston that any one of us could be dramatically impacted by flooding. It’s not something that affects just those living along the coast or people living near a bayou. Because of that wide-reaching devastation five years ago, hurricane preparation kits have improved greatly. Now,...
fox26houston.com
Texas GLO accused of ignoring Harvey victims, they say they've gotten little to no financial help
HOUSTON - "We never seem to recover from one disaster before another one hit," said Doris Brown with the Northeast Action Collective. "And this practice has gone on long enough." Northwood Manor Subdivision is known for flooding. "If it rains, I'm staying home, because I can't get back in," said...
fox26houston.com
2 Texas cities ranked among top 10 best in the country for work conferences, according to study
HOUSTON - For businesses looking to host face-to-face conferences, why not consider Texas?. A recent study by SmartAsset found Houston and San Antonio to be among the 10 best cities for work conferences in the U.S. The report looked at several factors including affordability, travel accessibility, as well as hotel...
fox26houston.com
Child shot in hand in Houston park, police investigating
HOUSTON - Houston police are now investigating after a child was shot in the hand at a park on Thursday afternoon. Details are limited, but Houston police said the incident occurred at 9200 Veterans Memorial at Stuebner Airline Park. Officials said a one to two-year-old boy was shot in the...
fox26houston.com
Boil water notice rescinded in Jersey Village 2 days after it was issued
JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas - Officials in Jersey Village have rescinded a boil water notice for residents, two days after it was issued. A press release shared Sunday said the public water system has "taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of August 28, 2022."
fox26houston.com
PTSD lingers for some Houstonians 5 years after Hurricane Harvey
HOUSTON - Hurricane Harvey was emotionally traumatic and had serious mental health impacts on many people in its path. Researchers believe half of those in heavily affected areas suffer probable Post Traumatic Stress Disorder or PTSD, including their pets. Some of them are still suffering today. Rebuilding homes while reliving...
fox26houston.com
FOUND: Police looking for missing woman, 75, with Alzheimer's last seen in west Houston
HOUSTON - Authorities have found a missing woman, 75, diagnosed with Alzheimer's after she was reported missing in west Houston. Nelly Williams was last seen Saturday in the 9600 block of West View Dr. on foot, police said. Ms. Williams has been described as 5'5" with gray hair and brown eyes, weighing about 117 pounds.
fox26houston.com
Spring daycare center leaves child alone on a bus, driver quits as state officials investigate
SPRING, Texas - A family in Spring has pulled their children from a daycare program after state officials told them their 5-year-old was left on a bus for nearly an hour. Jerry Murphy says on August 22, his son woke up inside the empty school bus. It was parked towards the front of the Kroger parking lot on the 18000 block of Kuykendahl Road.
fox26houston.com
NASA sets sights on the moon for the first time in decades with Artemis launch
HOUSTON - For the first time in about 50 years, NASA is preparing for a mission to the moon. On Monday, Artemis 1 is scheduled to launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida at 8:33 a.m. The crewless test flight will use NASA’s most powerful rocket ever. "This is really the...
fox26houston.com
Magnolia ISD elementary school lockdown lifted after reported gunshots in the area
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - Authorities placed a Magnolia ISD elementary school in Montgomery County on temporary lockdown after reports of gunshots in the area. Details are limited, but deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office confirmed via Twitter that Williams Elementary School was placed on lockdown as a precaution. As...
fox26houston.com
3 shot, killed by recently evicted tenant after setting fire to nearby homes
HOUSTON - What began as calls to a house fire in southwest Houston soon turned into a deadly shooting, where an officer also shot a suspect to death. This after officers learned he set fire to nearby homes and shot residents after he was recently evicted. It happened around 1...
fox26houston.com
Police investigating double shooting in Galveston, 1 person killed
GALVESTON, Texas - Authorities in Galveston are piecing together what led up to a double shooting late Friday night, where one person died and another remains in serious condition. Details are limited as it's an active investigation, but based on a press release by Galveston PD, it happened just before...
fox26houston.com
Houston Children's Charity gives out 200 beds for children in need
HOUSTON - There's nothing better than a good night's rest in a warm bed, but the sad reality is many children in Houston do not have that luxury. That's why local nonprofit Houston Children's Charity (HCC), spent Saturday morning giving out 200 bed sets to deserving children. In partnership with the Houston Rockets, The Clutch City Foundation, and its "A Better Night's Sleep" program, brand new twin beds, foundations, frames, sheets, as well as blankets and pillows were given out at Texas Mattress Makers on Navigation Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
fox26houston.com
UH professor develops process to extract lithium from shale oil wastewater
HOUSTON - As a growing number of electric vehicles hit the road, the challenge of building all those batteries is dependent on resources from far-flung parts of the world. The essential component of rechargeable batteries, from cars to phones, is lithium. Much of the metal comes from South America and Australia, while China dominates the worldwide supply chain for lithium-ion batteries. Now, a University of Houston researcher is at the forefront of finding some of those supplies from an unlikely source.
fox26houston.com
Houston-area man indicted for ramming truck into FBI gate
HOUSTON - A man from the Houston area has been formally charged with ramming his truck into the gates of an FBI building. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Jesus Jaimes Merlan, 43, of Waller was arrested Thursday and makes his court appearance Friday. This comes after officials said Merlan allegedly rammed his truck and trailer "into the signage entrance to the FBI" on May 11, causing about $1,000 worth of damage.
fox26houston.com
Friday Football Fever - St. Pius X Panthers and Second Baptist Eagles
HOUSTON - Before their game tonight the students and players gathered for early morning pep rallies as each school showed their spirit and determination to win to FOX 26 reporters Nate Griffin and Shelby Rose. Which school showed the most spirit? Vote for your favorite in the FOX 26 Twitter...
fox26houston.com
State lawmaker reacts to children left in daycare vehicles, plans to push for legislation to protect families
HOUSTON - New information has emerged in recent cases involving children left in hot daycare vans and buses in the Houston area. Parents of the five-year-old left inside a daycare van in Pearland for nearly an hour this week tell FOX 26 that a staff member at The Learning Experience put ice packs on their child after they found him.
