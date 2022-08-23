ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moncks Corner, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

SC Game Warden: 7 deer illegally shot in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) issued over $10,000 in fines following poaching in Berkeley County.  According to SCDNR, Officer Ravenell was monitoring Berkeley County Region 4 when he made contact with a hunter.  Officer Ravenell made a routine check and found seven illegal doe deer in hunter’s possession.  […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Moncks Corner, SC
Lifestyle
Moncks Corner, SC
Government
City
Santee, SC
City
Moncks Corner, SC
State
South Carolina State
live5news.com

Charleston Police respond to incident downtown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers are currently combing through a scene Saturday night in downtown Charleston. The Charleston Police Department has crime tape set up on Jackson Street. There is no official word yet on what incident they are investigating. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Coalition calls for proactive, urgent action to bolster safety in SC schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A coalition of South Carolina teachers, doctors, and mental health professionals is calling for the state to be more proactive in ensuring schools are safe, saying South Carolina cannot wait until after a tragedy to bolster school safety. The group, the South Carolina Coalition of Safer...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Hunting#Outdoor Info#Linus Outdoor#What To Do#Deer Hunting#Hunting Season
live5news.com

2 dead after Colleton County crash, troopers say

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left two people dead Saturday afternoon. It happened on SC 64 near the Canadys area at 4:30 p.m. A 2000 GMC SUV traveling west drove left of the center of the road and hit a...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies search for escaped inmate in Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are looking for an escaped inmate in Moncks Corner Saturday afternoon.   According to Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, an inmate escaped custody following a medical emergency.  News 2 confirmed with deputies that crews and K-9s are searching in the wooded area off Mitten Lane near Trident’s Moncks Corner Medical […]
MONCKS CORNER, SC
live5news.com

Testimony coming Monday in Murdaugh murder trial

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Four agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division will testify in the murder case of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh as part of discovery on Monday. In addition to those four testimonies, a motion filed in Colleton County says SLED is going to have to...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

1 injured in downtown Charleston shooting, police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers are currently on the scene of a Saturday shooting that left one person injured. The Charleston Police Department has crime tape set up on Jackson Street. One victim was taken to hospital, the department stated in a tweet. Their condition is currently unknown. Anyone with...
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
live5news.com

Escaped inmate placed back in custody: sheriff’s office

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - An inmate who escaped a hospital in Moncks Corner Friday afternoon has been captured, deputies say. Deputy Chief Jeremy Baker with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says the escape happened sometime around 5 p.m. The inmate, 29-year-old Ryan D. Ellis, was taken to Trident’s...
MONCKS CORNER, SC
live5news.com

Summerville shelter takes in 21 cats from burned-down home

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A shelter in Summerville says they need temporary fosters after taking in 21 cats from a burned-down home. Dorchester Paws took in sets of kittens about eight weeks old, a mom with three newborn babies and young adults. They were found at the site of a burned-down home in Summerville.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Ports Authority releases plans for future of Union Pier

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Representatives from the South Carolina Ports Authority and Lowe met on Thursday to release details on how they will work with the community for the future of Union Pier in downtown Charleston. A large component of the project is to improve residents’ quality of life by...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

14-year-old missing runaway from North Charleston found safe

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Update (5:30 PM): Breelynn has been found safe and returned home, police say. North Charleston Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a missing 14-year-old girl. According to NCPD, Breelynn White left her home around 2 a.m. on Wednesday. She...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy