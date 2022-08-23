Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Small fire on Main Street in Red Bluff quickly contained
RED BLUFF, Calif. - Late Saturday afternoon a small vegetation fire was reported in the 500 block of South Main Street in Red Bluff. Units from the Red Bluff Fire Department responded. According to fire officials the first engine that arrived at the scene was able to contain and control...
actionnewsnow.com
Six Rivers Lightning Complex grows to 28,113 acres, more evacuation orders reduced
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - 8:10 P.M. UPDATE - The Six Rivers Lightning Complex has now grown to 28,113 acres with 80% containment, says Klamath National Forest. Another set of evacuation orders has been reduced, says the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office. The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office issued a reduction to...
actionnewsnow.com
CAL FIRE firefighters at the scene of structure and vegetation fire in Paskenta
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 2:21 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit says that the forward spread of the vegetation fire has been stopped. Crews are still working to contain the structure fire. The Toomes Fire started on Friday on Toomes Camp Road in Paskenta as a structure fire. The fire...
krcrtv.com
New details on the fire that destroyed three homes in Red Bluff over the weekend
RED BLUFF, Calif. — At around 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, the Red Bluff Fire Department, along with CAL FIRE's Tehama-Glenn Unit, responded to a fire on the 500 block of Johnson Street. The fire destroyed three houses and damaged three others. Red Bluff Fire Chief Michael Bachmeyer said, although...
historynet.com
These Outlaw Brothers Met Their End By Vigilante Justice
Around 5:15 on Saturday evening, May 14, 1892, Johnny Boyce crested the grade on Middle Creek Road above the Sacramento River in the heart of northern California, en route to Redding. He’d just started downhill when out stepped a figure on the riverbank, wearing a red calico mask and drawing a bead on him with a double-barreled shotgun, both hammers cocked. As a stagecoach driver, Boyce was used to holdups. In fact, he’d been robbed four days earlier by a bandit who looked suspiciously similar to the man before him. But highwaymen generally operated farther from civilization, not within 5 miles of a town the size of Redding. Rather than risk being shot, Boyce reined the four-horse team that was pulling the Redding and Weaverville Stage Line coach to a stop.
actionnewsnow.com
Crews contain vegetation fire off Airpark Drive in Redding
REDDING, Calif. 3:48 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters said a vegetation fire off of Airpark Drive has been contained. The fire burned about six acres, according to firefighters. Crews said they prepared evacuation efforts but there was no need as the fire was contained. Nine units were sent to the scene...
actionnewsnow.com
Oak Run school placed on lockdown for 45 minutes Friday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Oak Run Elementary School in Shasta County was placed on a code red lockdown on Friday at 1 p.m. Misti Livingston, the superintendent, principal and special education teacher of Oak Run, said that the lockdown lasted for about 45 minutes. It was determined that the man...
Smoke from Six Rivers Complex Fire prompts air quality advisory Tuesday
HUMBOLDT COUNTY – Fire crews have made significant progress containing the massive Six Rivers Complex Fire in Northern California, but the blaze continues to send smoke southwards to the Bay Area, air district officials said Monday.The wildfire complex in Humboldt and Trinity counties has burned 27,019 acres and was 80 percent contained as as of Monday morning, Cal Fire said.Smoke drifting from the fire is expected to bring hazy skies to the Bay Area and an air quality advisory has been issued for Tuesday by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.The smell of smoke may be present, but levels are not expected to exceed the national 24-hour standard. A Spare the Air Alert is not in effect and air quality is not expected to be unhealthy, according to the air district.Air quality readings are available at https://baaqmd.gov/highs.
actionnewsnow.com
West Nile Virus case reported in Tehama County
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A case of West Nile Virus has been diagnosed within Tehama County, according to officials with the Tehama County Health Services Agency. On Thursday officials announced the first confirmed occurrence of West Nile Virus in Tehama County this year. The agency is requesting their citizens to take measures to reduce their risk of contracting West Nile Virus.
actionnewsnow.com
Caltrans says that Highway 70 will be fully closed after Labor Day weekend
REDDING, Calif. - Caltrans says that Highway 70 in the Feather River Canyon will be fully closed after Labor Day weekend. Highway 70 will be closed to through traffic between Jarbo Gap and the Greenville Wye. Local access will be allowed from either side of the closure, but not to cross the location at Opapee Creek.
actionnewsnow.com
Redding CHP and Anderson Police Department conduct traffic safety detail Friday
REDDING, Calif. - Redding CHP, with help from the Anderson Police Department, did a traffic safety detail and found a man speeding on a motorcycle on Friday morning. CHP says that they were focused on cellphone, seatbelt and speed on North Street, near Riverside Avenue. CHP made a dozen traffic...
actionnewsnow.com
A man flown to hospital after crash in Cottonwood
COTTONWOOD, Calif. 9:29 A.M. UPDATE - A 73-year-old Montana man was flown to a hospital after driving off of the road on northbound Interstate-5 in Cottonwood shortly before 9 a.m. on Friday. The California Highway Patrol said other drivers reported the man was speeding in the fast lane headed northbound...
actionnewsnow.com
'Person of interest' questioned in Red Bluff fire that destroyed 3 homes
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Fire Department is looking into possible negligence after a fire destroyed three homes Sunday night. As of Tuesday afternoon, they are still investigating a 'person of interest.'. Red Bluff Fire Chief Michael Bachmeyer told Action News Now the property which the fire originated...
krcrtv.com
Shingletown home 'swatted' by out-of-country caller on Thursday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A home in Shingletown was "swatted" on Thursday afternoon after a caller from another country told 911 he had killed a woman and was armed with an AR-15; waiting to start a gunfight with officers. Officials with the Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said at...
kymkemp.com
Missing Shasta County Man’s Car Found off Hwy 36 in Mad River on Sunday Afternoon
Yesterday, a vehicle belonging to a Shasta County man, Keith Stotts, who has been missing since Wednesday, August 17, was located Sunday afternoon off Hwy 36 in the Mad River area. And, in a worrying twist, his shoes and shirt were located near the vehicle. Stotts, who owns Stotts &...
actionnewsnow.com
Person killed in crash on Highway 299 at Buckhorn Summit identified
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The person who was killed in a crash on Highway 299 Thursday evening near Buckhorn Summit has been identified. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says 46-year-old Christopher Watson of Red Bluff died in the crash. Watson was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Police offering reward to find person suspected of robbing and assaulting an elderly man
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of a person who is suspected of robbing and assaulting an elderly man on August 13 at 4:47 a.m. in Redding. Redding Police responded to Laundry Land after receiving reports...
actionnewsnow.com
Man taken into custody after K9 Hac found drugs during a traffic stop Friday
REDDING, Calif. - CHP says a man who was driving northbound on Interstate 5 at Fawndale Road in Redding was taken into custody after a probable cause search during a traffic stop on Friday at around 10 a.m. revealed drugs. Jesus Machula-Luna, 41, from North Hollywood, was pulled over and...
krcrtv.com
Shasta County man found guilty of murder for Redding DUI crash
REDDING, Calif. — A Shasta County man has been convicted of second degree murder and driving under the influence for a 2020 crash that left his passenger dead. According to the Shasta County District Attorney's Office, a jury found Robert Maughs guilty of second-degree murder for the 2020 death of Jimmie Adkison and guilty of Driving Under the Influence of a Drug Causing Injury to Cassandra Petty. He faces a potential sentence of 42 years to life in state prison.
actionnewsnow.com
Jury finds driver guilty of murder and DUI in 2020 crash in Redding
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County District Attorney’s Office said a jury found Robert Maughs, 26, guilty of second-degree murder for the death of Jimmie Adkison in a crash in 2020. Maughs was also convicted of driving under the influence of a drug and causing injury to Cassandra Petty. The jury returned the verdict on Thursday.
