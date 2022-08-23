ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheat Ridge, CO

Wheat Ridge police search for 3 robbery suspects

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32obTs_0hRPoeHC00

Wheat Ridge police search for robbery suspects 00:18

Wheat Ridge police are asking for help to identify 3 armed robbery suspects. They targeted the Circle K at 38th and Kipling.

Police said that one of the men had a gun and prevented the employee from triggering the alarm. Anyone with information is asked to call the Wheat Ridge police at (303) 237-2220.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Report: Two girls among victims in Denver quadruple shooting

The Denver Police Department is investigating a quadruple shooting that happened early Sunday morning.The shooting occurred at the 2700 Block of West 42nd Avenue around 1 a.m.When officers arrived, they found four people with what responders suspected were gunshot wounds, according to the department.They say the investigation is ongoing and in the early stages and asks motorists to avoid the area.Sunday afternoon, the Associated Press reported that two girls were among the wounded. The victims also included an adult woman and an adult man who suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The severity of the wounds to the two girls was unknown.No other details were immediately available.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Wheat Ridge, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Wheat Ridge, CO
CBS Denver

Denver police search for driver, vehicle that hit bicyclist and left scene

Denver Police Department is searching for a driver and a vehicle that hit a jogger on N Kittredge Street in Denver and left the scene on Aug 20. According to the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers press release, police responded to the 4500 block of N Kittredge near Cortland Gateway Park apartments after the auto-pedestrian crash was reported t about 10 a.m. that morning. Crash investigators says the cyclist was hit by the suspect vehicle heading northbound on Kittredge. The jogger was unable to share any descriptive info about the suspect or the vehicle. There was no information about the injuries the victim had either. Anyone with information can remain anonymous and become eligible for a $2,000 reward when they contact Crime Stoppers at 270-913-7867 (STOP). 
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Wheat#Circle K
CBS Denver

Aurora police hand out steering wheel locks to prevent theft

On Saturday, Aurora police officers handed out more than 300 steering wheel locks.It's all part of the police department's "family safety check event."Along with steering wheel locks, they gave out gun locks and catalytic converter kits in an effort to prevent thefts.The goal is to make a "safer" Aurora, police said."A good crime safety and crime prevention tip for the public is: don't give criminals the opportunity," said Aurora Police Lt. Chris Amsler. "Make sure you lock your car, get those anti-theft devices, take stuff out of your car that's valuable."The giveaway was over after just an hour due to overwhelming interest, the department said.This is the last event like this for the summer but Aurora Police is already looking at planning more events next year.   
AURORA, CO
1310kfka.com

Man arrested, charged with Greeley bank robbery

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a bank robbery in Greeley. Greeley police said Larimer County deputies handcuffed 36-year-old Jessie Martinez on suspicion of charges unrelated to the robbery Friday. Following that arrest, deputies said they recognized Martinez in suspect photos Greeley police posted to social media. Martinez is accused of threatening a teller at the FirstBank on the 4300 block of 9th Street Road, demanding cash. He’ll be extradited to Weld County to face charges the charges.
GREELEY, CO
9NEWS

22-year-old woman killed; body found in vehicle

GREELEY, Colo. — A young woman was found murdered in the back of her vehicle Friday night in Greeley. Greeley Police said they were called just before 8 p.m. to a report of suspicious activity at Noco Nutrition located in the 1900 block of 59th Avenue. As officers were...
GREELEY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Denver

Sheridan police search for car thieves captured on video

Police are searching for the thieves who stole cars right off the lot of a dealership. It happened in Sheridan at Springs Automotove off Santa Fe Drive and Radcliffe Avenue. The security video shows the thieves taking a Ford Focus, a black Bentley and a Jeep Wrangler from the lot. More security video shows the criminals inside the auto shop, looking through desks and taking unidentified items. Sheridan police said they cannot pursue cars in property crimes if they are not involved in serious violence. Anyone with information about what happened at the car lot is urged to call the Sheridan Police Department (303) 762-2211.
SHERIDAN, CO
9NEWS

1 killed, 1 injured in shooting Friday night

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating a shooting Friday night that left one man dead and another wounded. DPD said they learned of the shooting near West 10th Avenue and North Sheridan Boulevard at 11:21 p.m. Police said two men got themselves to the hospital, and...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
57K+
Followers
27K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy