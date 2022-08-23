ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

CBS Sports

Mariners' Jesse Winker: Ejected Friday

Winker was ejected from Friday's game against the Guardians at the end of the eighth inning for arguing balls and strikes, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Winker struck out on a called third strike to end the eighth and exchanged words with the umpire before being tossed from the matchup. Prior to his ejection, he went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts. It seems unlikely that the incident will lead to a suspension, so he should be available for Saturday's game against Cleveland.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Trevor Story: Takes seat Sunday

Story is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. Story went 1-for-3 with a run scored in his return from the injured list Saturday, but he'll step out of the lineup for the series finale versus Tampa Bay. Christian Arroyo will start at the keystone and bat sixth Sunday.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Zack Wheeler: Placed on 15-day injured list

Wheeler was placed on the 15-day injured list with right forearm tendinitis Thursday, retroactive to Aug. 22. Wheeler struggled late in his start against the Mets on Saturday and has now given up 10 runs in 11.1 innings over his last two starts to take back-to-back losses. His injury may have contributed to his struggles, and he'll now have additional time to recover after landing on the injured list. Bailey Falter is expected to start on normal rest Friday against the Pirates to take Wheeler's place in the rotation. Wheeler is eligible to return as early as Sept. 6, and the Phillies hope that he'll be able to rejoin the active roster after missing just two turns through the rotation, according to Todd Zolecki of MLB.com.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Departs with apparent injury

Haggerty was removed from Friday's game against the Guardians in the top of the ninth inning due to an apparent finger injury, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Haggerty took a pitch off his fingers on a bunt attempt in the bottom of the eighth inning and appeared to be in pain afterward. He initially remained in the game but was replaced defensively in the top of the ninth. Prior to his departure, he went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts. The extent of his injury isn't yet clear, but he should be considered day-to-day for now.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Harrison Bader: Transferred to 60-day IL

Bader (foot) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Thursday. Bader has been on the injured list since June 27 and is targeting a September return, so his move to the 60-day IL shouldn't significantly impact his recovery timetable. It's not yet clear when the 28-year-old will be able to begin a rehab assignment, but he'll presumably require some time in the minors to ramp back up following his lengthy absence.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Juan Yepez: Sent back down

Yepez was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Saturday. Yepez was called up Friday and went hitless in his lone at-bat as a pinch hitter Friday against Atlanta. The 24-year-old will head back to the minors after Nolan Arenado was reinstated from the paternity list Saturday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Rays' Brandon Lowe: Showing improvement

Lowe (elbow) said that his right elbow was feeling better Saturday after he exited Friday's 9-8 loss to Boston in the bottom of the third inning, when he was hit by a 94 mile-per-hour pitch, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Though Lowe was out of the lineup...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Mets' David Peterson: Officially recalled Saturday

Peterson was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse ahead of Saturday's start against the Rockies, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. Peterson started the second game of a doubleheader against the Phillies last Saturday and gave up three runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out six in 4.2 innings to take the loss. He'll make at least one more turn through the rotation, and it's possible that he remains with the big-league club until Carlos Carrasco (oblique) is cleared to return.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Placed on paternity list

Arenado was placed on the paternity list Friday. This seemed imminent when Arenado returned home Thursday, missing the series finale against the Cubs. The roster move didn't become official at the time, so it's now possible he misses the entirety of this weekend's series against Atlanta. Brendan Donovan starts at third base Friday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Braves' Jackson Stephens: Exits with injury

Stephens exited Friday's game against the Cardinals in the bottom of the ninth inning after being hit in the head by a comebacker, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Stephens was able to walk off the field under his own power after being checked out by trainers, but he...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Jake Burger: Dealing with fractured wrist

Burger is expected to miss several weeks due to a non-displaced left wrist fracture, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Burger dealt with a hand issue earlier this season and sustained his most recent injury when he was hit by a pitch Aug. 20. The 26-year-old was placed on the 7-day injured list this week but will likely need to spend more than the minimum amount of time on the shelf prior to returning to action at Triple-A Charlotte.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rays' Garrett Cleavinger: Recalled by Rays

Cleavinger was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Saturday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Cleavinger was traded from the Dodgers to the Rays at the beginning of August, and he posted a 1.00 ERA and 0.56 WHIP in nine innings over nine relief appearances at Durham over the last several weeks. The southpaw should serve mainly as a middle reliever with the major-league club.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Mater Dei vs. Bishop Gorman score, preview, game tracker: Get high school football scores today at MaxPreps

Two of the West's top high school football powers meet on Friday night as the No. 2 Mater Dei Monarchs (Santa Ana, Calif.) travel to Las Vegas to take on the No. 6 Bishop Gorman Gaels. It's the third meeting since 2017 between these prep behemoths, and Mater Dei won the first two by an average of nearly 30 points. Both teams rolled to easy season-opening wins last week. Mater Dei knocked off West (Salt Lake City) in a 42-0 final. Bishop Gorman, meanwhile, also took on an opponent from Utah and easily dispatched Corner Canyon 42-7.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Sports

Mets' James McCann: Out of lineup

McCann will not start Saturday's game against the Rockies. McCann has now been on the bench for three of the last four games. With his .193/.246/.277 slash line, it's hard to argue he deserves more playing time. Tomas Nido will start behind the plate.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Still not starting

Hilliard isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Mets, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. Left-hander David Peterson is on the mound for the Mets on Saturday, so Hilliard will be on the bench for the third time in the last four games. Wynton Bernard is starting in left field and batting ninth.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Sitting Friday

Senzel will sit Friday against the Nationals. Senzel sits after starting seven straight games. He hit .269/.345/.385 over that stretch but still owns a poor .626 OPS on the season. TJ Friedl will be the center fielder Friday.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Orioles' Kyle Bradish: Shines in longest career start

Bradish (2-5) gave up two hits and two walks while striking out six over eight shutout innings to earn the win in a 2-0 victory over the Astros on Friday. Bradish put together the best start of his young career, and it came on the road against a tough Astros lineup. Bradish threw his slider 51 percent of the time and 67 of his 96 pitches were strikes. The 25-year-old rookie right-hander lowered his ERA to 5.63 with the unexpected performance and has a K:BB of 79:29 across 80 innings this season. It is worth monitoring to see if Bradish can build on this career-best start his next time on the mound, which tentatively lines up for next week at Cleveland.
BALTIMORE, MD

