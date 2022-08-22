Read full article on original website
Is Most-Watched Stock Spotify Technology (SPOT) Worth Betting on Now?
Spotify (SPOT) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this music-streaming service operator have returned -0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks...
What Bear Market? This Unstoppable Stock Is One to Hold Forever
An American classic, Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) has been refreshing customers since 1886. Its blue-chip stock has surged more than 4,100% in the past 50 years. And with over 40% of the soft drink market, the beverage giant generated some $38 billion in sales last year. The company is ranked No. 93 on the prestigious Fortune 500 list and has a market cap in the range of $277 billion.
Why Farfetch Stock Soared Today
Shares of Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) surged 26% on Friday after the luxury fashion platform reported second-quarter financial results that were better than many investors expected. Farfetch's revenue rose 10.7% year over year to $579.3 million. Excluding the negative impact of foreign exchange fluctuations, the e-commerce company's sales jumped 20.7%. That...
IQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (IQ) Stock Moves -0.76%: What You Should Know
IQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (IQ) closed the most recent trading day at $3.94, moving -0.76% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 3.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
Can Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Scorpio Tankers (STNG) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this shipping company reflects growing...
Energy customers are warned that if they refuse to pay soaring bills then firms will put them on pre-payment meters that gobble up 90 per cent of top-ups to cut debt rather than heat homes
Debt experts have warned that households risk being placed on prepayment meters if they stop paying their bills. Data collected debt help website DebtBuffer.com shows households on prepayment meters are seeing up to 90% of their gas top-ups going on repaying debt rather than heating their homes as they head into the winter months.
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Global Ship Lease (GSL)
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also,...
Why Micro Focus Stock Exploded Higher Friday Morning, While Open Text Slumped
Shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE: MFGP) charged sharply higher on Friday morning, surging as much as 96.8%. At the same time, shares of Open Text (NASDAQ: OTEX) slumped as much as 13.4%. As of 12:30 p.m. ET, Micro Focus stock was still up 94.2%, while Open Text was down 12.8%.
Will Harte-Hanks (HHS) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Harte-Hanks (HHS) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this marketing company is driving...
Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.08
Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) will pay a dividend of $0.08 on the 27th of October. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 1.7%, which is fairly typical for the industry. Wabash National's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings. Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help...
Canadian Market Headed For Weak Close As Stocks Tumble After Powell's Remarks
(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is down firmly in negative territory Friday afternoon, and looks set to end the session on a very weak note. Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks at the Jackson Hole Symposium that he expects to keep interest rates high to fight inflation sent stock prices tumbling in the U.S. and European markets, and the trend in Canada is not any different.
Will Chubb (CB) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Chubb (CB) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result...
Provident Financial (PFS) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?
All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
American Woodmark Q1 Preview: Can Shares Find New Life?
The Zacks Consumer Discretionary Sector has been hit harder than most in 2022, down nearly 30%. Even over the last month, the sector’s 2.3% gain has lagged behind the S&P 500. Facing record-high inflation, consumers have heavily pulled back their spending on non-essential items. One company residing in the...
Valero Energy (VLO) Stock Moves -1.2%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Valero Energy (VLO) closed at $121.88, marking a -1.2% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 3.37% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 3.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares of the oil...
3 Reasons Why Catalyst (CPRX) Is a Great Growth Stock
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry...
Friday's ETF Movers: RYT, ARKG
In trading on Friday, the Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Salesforce (CRM), up about 0.1% and shares of Roper Technologies (ROP), trading flat on the day.
NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Moves -0.8%: What You Should Know
NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $19.92, moving -0.8% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 3.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
Acadia (ACAD) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The Zacks rating relies solely on a company's changing earnings...
Reasons to Retain Stericycle (SRCL) Stock in Your Portfolio
Stericycle, Inc. SRCL stock has had an impressive run over the past month. The company returned 15.6%, which compared favorably with the 12.2% rise in the industry it belongs to and the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s 5.8% growth. The company has an expected long-term earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate of 8%.
