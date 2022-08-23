Read full article on original website
Rantoul/PBL boys golf finishes ninth in Champaign invite
SAVOY – The Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys golf team finished ninth in the Champaign Invite on Friday. The Eagles shot a 337 in the 14-team invitational. Ethan Donaldson led Rantoul/PBL with a score of 78, followed by teammates Mason Uden (82), Alex Warner (88), Justin Merrill (89), Ross Gawenda (90) and Rennick Riddle (102).
PBL JH baseball loses 10-1 to Hoopeston Area
HOOPESTON –The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School baseball team lost 10-1 to Hoopeston Area on Saturday. Gavin Kief hit 2-for-3 for PBL while Ben Strebeck had a double and an RBI and Tyler Swan scored a run. Mason Loschen had a double as well. On the mound, Mason Hazelwood allowed...
Cissna Park/Christ Lutheran volleyball wins Timberwolf Tip-Off Classic championship
CISSNA PARK – The Cissna Park/Buckley Christ Lutheran volleyball team won the Timberwolf Tip-Off championship on Saturday via a 25-15, 25-15 win over Milford and a 25-20, 25-14 victory over Watseka. Against Watseka, Tricia Karas had four aces while Sophie Duis, Addison Lucht and Josie Neukomm each had five...
Rantoul/PBL soccer loses to Champaign Central in season opener
RANTOUL – In the debut of the Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda soccer cooperative, the Eagles lost 6-0 to Champaign Central on Thursday. “I think we all needed to get the first-game jitters out of the way,” Rantoul/PBL coach Julia Bleich said. According to Bleich, Rantoul lost 9-0 last year to the...
GCMS MS softball defeats Ridgeview 11-1
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Middle School softball team won 11-1 over Ridgeview on Saturday. The Falcons scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning to erase a 1-0 deficit. In the second inning, they scored five runs, including one on a bunt single by Kate...
GCMS MS baseball loses 7-6 to Rantoul Eater
RANTOUL – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Middle School baseball team lost 7-6 to Rantoul Eater on Saturday. Graydon Leonard hit 3-for-3 with three runs scored while Jason Christensen hit 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. On the mound, Mike Volker allowed seven runs – two earned – on...
PBL freshman football wins 36-0 over Chillicothe IVC
CHILLICOTHE – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda freshman football team won 36-0 over Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central on Thursday. Kayden Vance threw four touchdown passes, delivering 25-, 9-, 50- and 25-yard strikes to Mason Vaughan, Tyler Cole, Andrew Calver and Jack Wesslund, respectively. Vance also ran for a 22-yard touchdown as he finished the game completing 9-of-10 passes for 142 yards and running for 112 yards on eight carries.
GCMS football starts season with 23-14 win over Fieldcrest
MINONK – The Chad Augspurger era is off to a winning start. His first game as head coach of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School varsity football team resulted in a 23-14 victory on Friday over Fieldcrest. “We’re happy to come away with a win on the road in our...
PBL football comes back from early deficit, hangs on for 28-20 victory over Chillicothe IVC
PAXTON – For the second straight year, Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity football team was able to start off its season with a win. “You’ve got to win them early because if you don’t, it’s going to make it really tough,” PBL head coach Josh Pritchard said. “I’m happy we got this one out of the way. Now we’ve just got to move on to week two.”
PBL High School cross country runners Trixie Johnson, Aiden Kerr earn third-place finishes at Saber Corn Classic
CHAMPAIGN – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School girls cross country team placed third among four teams in the Saber Corn Classic on Saturday with a score of 52. Trixie Johnson finished third individually with a time of 19:11.1 while Mackenzie Swan finished 12th with a time of 22:35, Grace McCoy placed 15th with a time of 23:26.6, Sydney Pickens finished 22nd with a time of 24:34.7, Kate Wilson finished 38th with a time of 26:51.7 and Elizabeth Megson finished 45th with a time of 31:39.9.
PBL JH cross country results (Aug. 25, 2022)
PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School cross country team hosted a home meet on Thursday. On the girls’ side, Audrey McCoy finished seventh with a time of 15:08 while Madison DeOrnellas finished 11th with a time of 15:52 and Kyla Franckey finished 18th with a time of 16:59. Iris Latimer finished 19th with a time of 17:08, followed by Ella Strebeck (22nd, 17:42), Brooklyn Stafford (35th, 21:10), Tessa Boehme (36th, 21:14) and Emmy Bagwell (44th, 23:10.
Obituary: Gary Bidner
Gary Lee Bidner, 74, of Fisher formerly of Bellflower peacefully passed away at 2:15 pm Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana with his loving family by his side. Visitation will be held 11:00 am – 1:00 pm Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City. Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:00 pm with the Rev. John McIntosh officiating. Burial with military honors will be held at Bellflower Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in honor of his nephew Chad Bidner to the Illinois Wounded Warrior Project.
‘Unintended tax levy’ reflected in Gibson City tax bills
GIBSON CITY — Gibson City and Ford County officials are working on a resolution to what was announced Friday as “an unintended tax levy for a portion of the city’s real estate taxes.”. A four-sentence news release posted Friday on Gibson City’s Facebook page notified residents of...
