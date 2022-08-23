PAXTON – For the second straight year, Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity football team was able to start off its season with a win. “You’ve got to win them early because if you don’t, it’s going to make it really tough,” PBL head coach Josh Pritchard said. “I’m happy we got this one out of the way. Now we’ve just got to move on to week two.”

PAXTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO