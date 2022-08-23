411’s WWE RAW Talk Report 08.22.22: Bayley, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai Say They’re Damage Control, More

Read full article on original website
Trevor Murdoch On Why He Thinks He Was Let Go From Impact Wrestling
In an interview with Fightful, Trevor Murdoch spoke about his brief run with Impact Wrestling (then TNA) in 2009 and why he thinks it didn’t work out. He wrestled there as “The Outlaw” Jethro Holliday. Here are highlights:. On getting the call for TNA: “I was legitimately...
Trevor Murdoch On Being NWA World Champion, Talks Joining The Company
Trevor Murdoch is a two-time NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, and he discussed his NWA experience and more in a new interview. Murdoch spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, and you can see the highlights below:. On being NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion: “It’s almost unbelievable because I’ve been wrestling for...
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 8.27.22: IYO SKY vs. Asuka, More
WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event live event took place in Springfield, Massachusetts last night, and the results are online. You can see the results below from the show, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos def. The Street Profits. * Ciampa def. Cedric...
Roman Reigns Doesn’t Care Who Runs the Show in WWE, Talks Getting ‘Daddy’s Not Here’ Line Cleared
Roman Reigns says he isn’t worried about who might be in charge in WWE, whether it’s Triple H or anyone else. Of course, The Game is now in charge of creative since Vince McMahon’s exit from the company in late July, but Reigns said in an interview with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast that he is more focused on himself than who’s in charge of the create. He also discussed how he got the line from the first post-Vince Raw where he told Theory that “Daddy’s not here anymore” cleared; you can check out the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
Card For Tonight’s NWA 74 Night Two
Night two of NWA 74 takes place tonight, and an updated lineup for the PPV is online. You can see the card below for the show, which airs at 7 PM ET on FITE TV from St. Louis, Missouri:. * NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Trevor Murdoch vs. Tyrus. *...
Brock Lesnar, Pat McAfee and Others Also At Vince McMahon Birthday Dinner (Pics)
As previously reported, Vince McMahon celebrated his 77th birthday with a dinner in New York, joined by an unidentified female companion. John Cena was present, along with his wife Shay Shariatzadeh. PWInsider reports that there were others in attendance, including Brock Lesnar, Pat McAfee and The Undertaker. A photo of Lesnar and McAfee at the restaurant has popped up online and can be seen below.
WWE News: Detroit Show Set for Dec. 27, Note on Monday’s Raw, SmackDown & NXT Level Up Video Highlights
– PWInsider reports that WWE is going to be returning to Detroit, Michigan on Tuesday, December 27 as part of the company’s post-Christmas holiday live tour. The event will be held at the Little Caesars Arena. – The Barclays Center is locally advertising a match between Seth Rollins and...
Spoiler On Title Match From Impact Wrestling Tapings
A spoiler is out regarding a title match at Friday’s Impact Wrestling tapings. PWInsider reports that The OGK (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett) defeated The Good Brothers to capture the Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championships at the taping, which is taking place in Dallas, Texas. The Good Brothers are...
Details On Several NXT Wrestlers Considered For WWE Main Roster
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports, as you might have guessed from recent episodes of NXT, that Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz del Toro & Elektra Lopez) are going to the main roster soon. Escobar recently lost a match that barred him from NXT, and he showed up the next week to take his group with him. As previously reported, Solo Sikoa is also being considered for a jump to the main roster.
Impact News: Main Event For Tonight’s Show, Important Note For DVR Users
– The main event is set for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that the six man tag match pitting the Time Keepers (KUSHIDA & The Motor City Machine Guns) against Violence by Design will close out tonight’s show on AXS TV. – The site also notes...
Evil Uno On the State Of Wrestling Right Now, Fans Having Multiple Options To Watch
Evil Uno is excited about the current state of professional wrestling, as he said in a recent interview. The Dark Order member spoke with Headlock for a new interview and you can see a couple of comments below, per Wrestling Inc:. On the current state of pro wrestling: “It’s crazy,...
AEW News: Claudio Castagnoli Appears On Hey! (EW), Thunder Rosa’s Latest Vlog
– Claudio Castagnoli is the guest on this weekend’s episode of Hey1 (EW). You can see the video for the show below:. – Thunder Rosa’s latest YouTube video is below, described as follows:. “@Simon Miller came to @Mission Pro Wrestling Hard Days night and we got to hang...
WWE News: Top 10 Roman Reigns Moments, Rob Schamberger Paints Undertaker
– The latest episode of WWE Top 10 looks at the best Roman Reigns moments. You can see the latest episode of the digital series below:. – Rob Schamberger’s latest Schamberger Labs video is online, with the painter doing a piece on The Undertaker:
Bobby Fish On Working With Triple H in NXT, Growing Up a Fan Of His
Bobby Fish was part of Triple H’s NXT, and he recently talked about working for the now-head of WWE’s creative. Fish spoke with the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast and you can see a coupl;e of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:. On being a fan of...
More Details On Early Plans For Tonight’s Smackdown, Names Set To Return (SPOILERS)
UPDATE: Fightful Select has more details on the early plans for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown, as well as the taping for next week. Both shows are being taped tonight in Detroit. Xavier Woods is set to appear on the first show while JBL will be on the second.
AEW News: Backstage Footage of CM Punk Following Title Loss, Countdown to All Out Set for Friday on TNT, Rampage Video Highlights
– During last night’s Rampage, AEW aired the following clip, showing CM Punk after he was helped by ringside officials to the back following his title match loss to Jon Moxley on Dynamite earlier this week. On Wednesday night, Moxley defeated Punk to win and unify the AEW World Championship. The card was held at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio.
Theory on the Long Ramp at WWE SummerSlam for His Failed Money in the Bank Cash-In
– While speaking to Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count, WWE Superstar Theory discussed his failed Money in the Bank cash-in attempt that took place at WWE SummerSlam 2022 last month. Theory stated the following (via Fightful):. “You know something that I have picked up on...
Overnight WWE Smackdown Rating Up, Viewership Spikes
Friday night’s episode of WWE Smackdown saw a jump in the overnight rating and audience from the previous week. The episode brought in a 0.5 overnight rating in the 18 – 49 demographic per Spoiler TV and 2.392 million viewers, up 6.4% and 14.8% from the previous week’s final numbers of a 0.47 demo rating and 2.084 million viewers.
AEW News: Best Friends vs. Dark Order Set for Next Week’s Rampage, New Best Friends Shirt
– On last night’s edition of AEW Rampage, The Dark Order defeated The House of Black in the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament to advance to the semifinals. They will now face The Best Friends (Trent, Chuck Taylor, and Orange Cassidy) on next week’s episode of Rampage. The...
WWE News: Note on Tonight’s Advertised Asuka vs. Iyo Sky Match, Asuka Plays Falls Guys, Playlist of Johnny Gargano’s Best Moments
– As noted, a singles match featuring Asuka vs. Iyo Sky is being advertised for tonight’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show in Springfield, Massachusetts. If the match goes forward as scheduled, it would be the first ever one-on-one match between the two wrestlers (h/t PWInsider). – Speaking...
