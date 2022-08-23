Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man to spend decade in prison for drive by shooting
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A Danville man will spend more than a decade behind bars on a weapons charge. Vermilion County State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy says Corlando Lewis fired shots from a vehicle on April 4, 2021. It happened around 11 p.m. in the 100 block of Pennsylvania Street.
Man sentenced for attacking people with hammer
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A Danville man has been sentenced for attacking people with a hammer. Timothy Sutton was charged with domestic battery after he attacked two people with a hammer on Feb. 24, 2022. Evidence was presented in court that Sutton was swinging the hammer as the two...
4 people charged in 2014 Champaign murder
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — On December 22, 2014, at approximately 1:10 A.M., Champaign Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting at a residence in the 400-block of Brookwood Drive. Upon arrival, officers located evidence of a shooting and two victims. One of the victims at the scene was 40-year-old Rashidi Overstreet of Champaign, who was found to be deceased. The second victim received non-life-threatening wounds and made a full recovery.
Family of 7 escapes house fire
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A family is safe but unable to stay in their home after a fire Thursday night. The Charleston Fire Department was sent to a call at 1018 Division St. on the evening of August 25. The fire appears to have begun in the attic. Smoke...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man sentenced to over 6 years for choking victim
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A Danville man was sentenced to six and a half years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for domestic battery. Prosecutors say that on May 7, 2021, Pierre Miller got into an argument with the victim. Miller then choked the victim. Miller then threw the...
Arrest made in attempted murder on University Avenue
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A man is facing attempted murder charges after a shooting on West University Avenue. Jazontae Sanders, 20, of Urbana, was arrested on Thursday in connection with the July 5 shooting of a 20-year-old Champaign man. It happened around 7:35 p.m. in the 1600 block of...
Fighting Illini football win season opener 38-6 over Wyoming
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - We've been without college football for too long and finally the season is upon us in Champaign-Urbana. For the second year in a row, Illinois opens the season in week zero hosting their opponent. On Saturday that was Wyoming. "I was really excited to see how...
