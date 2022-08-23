Read full article on original website
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS volleyball splits matches in Timberwolf Tip-Off
CISSNA PARK – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School volleyball team won 25-23, 25-23 over Fisher on Thursday in its final match of the Timberwolf Tip-Off. Natalie DeSchepper had three kills, one block, three aces and three digs while Savannah Shumate had two kills and one assist, Sophia Ray had two kills, one block, seven assists and two digs, Rylee Stephens had seven assists, Madison McCreary had 15 digs, one kill and two assists, Aubrey Williams had four kills, one dig, one block and one ace, Korah Palumbo had four kills, six digs and two aces and Reagan Tompkins had two kills, one dig and one block.
fordcountychronicle.com
PBL JH softball ‘B’ team loses 15-9 to Nash
PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda “B” team lost 15-9 to Clifton J.L. Nash on Tuesday. Kendal Schonauer struck out six batters on the mound and scored two runs at the plate. Payton Luebchow had a couple and tallied two runs. Ainsley Niewold and Kyla Grohler each had one...
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS Middle School softball wins 15-0 over Watseka Glenn Raymond
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Middle School softball team won 15-0 over Watseka Glenn Raymond on Tuesday. In the first inning, Lily Sizemore hit a leadoff single to center field and Avery Hyatt drew a walk before Sizemore scored on a wild pitch and Hyatt scored on a wild pitch. Isabelle Gawthorp drew a walk before scoring on an error as she stole third base.
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS MS baseball loses 15-2 to Ridgeview, wins 2-1 in three-inning game
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Middle School baseball team lost 15-2 to Ridgeview on Tuesday. Mike Volker and Graydon Leonard each had one hit for GCMS while Mitchell Heinz and Colton Johnson each scored a run. On the mound, Cameron Kaeding allowed nine runs – eight earned –...
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS volleyball loses in two sets to Prairie Central
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School volleyball team lost 25-18, 25-21 on Tuesday. Savannah Shumate had one kill and four blocks while Sophia Ray had one kill, three blocks, seven assists and five digs, Rylee Stephens had five assists and three digs and Natalie DeSchepper had two kills, one block, two aces and 12 digs. Madison McCreary had 12 digs while Reagan Tompkins had two kills, four digs and one block, Aubrey Williams had five kills, one block and four digs and Korah Palumbo had one kill and one dig.
fordcountychronicle.com
PBL JH girls cross country runners earn top-five finishes at home meet
PAXTON – Maddie DeOrnellas, Kyla Franckey and Iris Latimer finished second, third and fourth, respectively, for the Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School girls cross country team in a home meet on Tuesday. DeOrnellas, Franckey and Latimer finished with times of 15:30, 16:22 and 16:37, respectively, while Brooklyn Stafford and Ella...
fordcountychronicle.com
Cissna Park/Buckley Christ Lutheran volleyball defeats Fisher, Kankakee in Timberwolf Tip-Off
CISSNA PARK – The Cissna Park/Buckley Christ Lutheran High School volleyball team started its season with two wins at the Timberwolf Tip-Off on Tuesday. In their first match, the Timberwolves defeated Fisher 25-4, 25-11 as Mikayla Knake had three aces and 26 assists and Addison Lucht had eight kills.
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS boys golf loses 171-185 to El Paso-Gridley
EL PASO – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys golf team lost 171-185 to El Paso-Gridley on Wednesday. Ryan Carley finished third with a score of 42 for GCMS while Getty Greer and Carter Eichelberger tied for fifth with scores of 46 apiece. Zach Price scored a 51 while Alex Overman...
fordcountychronicle.com
Fisher/GCMS loses 2-0 to Monticello
FISHER – Last year, it took the entire season for the Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team to get to one loss. With a 2-0 loss to Monticello on Tuesday, this year’s Bunnies fell to 0-2. “This is not the exact start we were looking for,” Fisher/GCMS head coach Robbie...
Trip Home, Surgically-Repaired Knee Have Adam Miller Ready for New Season
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Trips to Peoria are few and far between for Adam Miller these days. But a good workout with his Peoria-based trainer David Williams and seeing friends in central Illinois is something he says he needed after a difficult year. In the past 12 months, Miller changed schools and suffered a major […]
spotonillinois.com
Students at Oakwood Community Unit School District 76 suspended or expelled nine times in a single school year
Champaign tennis player Sohum Gurrapu is ranked 5,694th in the junior Boys' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Aug. 13. They had 70 total points, split between 70 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent... 12:54. 12:50.
Davis Bros. Pizza in East Peoria changes ownership
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A long-standing Central Illinois pizza spot is switching ownership after two decades. Davis Brother’s Pizza, located at Fondulac Plaza in East Peoria, has been open since 1948. After 20 years in charge, owner Cheryl Scott is stepping away to focus on her future in Texas. Chad Zike, the owner of […]
arthurgraphic.com
Cerro Gordo school board appoints new principal
Brandon Willard sits at his new desk as he takes over as the new Cerro Gordo Junior High and High School Principal. The Cerro Gordo School Board met on August 17 and approved and appointed Brandon Willard as the new principal of the Cerro Gordo Junior and Senior High School.
smilepolitely.com
Five places in Champaign-Urbana for a solid Italian beef sandwich
When I moved to Illinois, a thing I noticed was that people here love an Italian beef sandwich. I did not know the greatness of the Italian beef sandwich until I tried my first Italian beef at Portillo's (dipped beef with hot peppers) outside a mall in Chicago years ago, and it was everything. I was hooked on the Chicago sandwich.
Central Illinois deals with trains stopped on tracks
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many people have voiced their complaints about trains sitting stopped at railroad crossings in the rural areas of central Illinois. On social media, many have voiced complaints. One community member said there were trains stopped at all crossings in Cerro Gordo. To get home she had to drive out of the […]
Swans back in Danville funeral home pond
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville staple is returning to town as Sunset Funeral Home welcomed two new swans to its pond. The pair comes to the pond after the loss of the funeral home’s previous bird Nellie. Since swans mate for life, funeral home staff couldn’t just replace Nellie. The surviving swan, Joe, wouldn’t […]
WAND TV
New distillery coming to Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A new distillery is coming to Decatur. Brentford Distillers plans to open this fall. “The idea sprouted during the start of the pandemic. I’ve always had an interest in distilling and its colorful past and role in our nation’s history. After some research, a lot of calculations, and careful considerations - Anita and I decided to put a plan into action and roll the dice with what we hope will be a welcome addition to Decatur, said Anthony Brent, founder of Brentford Distillers.
Central Illinois Proud
New YMCA facility opens in Bloomington-Normal
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The YCMA of Bloomington-Normal, officially opening its new facility in partnership with Easterseals Illinois. Monday, all members, including new members, are getting access to the 75-thousand square feet facility. It opened last week to charter members only. The Y’s CEO JB Wilken said the new...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Georgetown Fair Switch to July a Move of Convenience
Georgetown Fair Board of Directors president Don Hackler says the recently announced permanent move of the Georgetown Fair to July starting next year was actually decided upon this past winter. But in order to avoid confusion with this year’s August fair dates, they announced it once the fair was underway and then completed.
mahometdaily.com
2022 Mahomet Music Festival Schedule
The Mahomet Music Festival will be held in downtown Mahomet on Aug. 27 and 28. The following is a schedule of events, sponsored by:. 9 a.m. Mahomet parade: take off from Lincoln Trail Elementary, heading south on Division, east on Union, north on Elm, and west on Franklin. 10:30 a.m....
