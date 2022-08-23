CISSNA PARK – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School volleyball team won 25-23, 25-23 over Fisher on Thursday in its final match of the Timberwolf Tip-Off. Natalie DeSchepper had three kills, one block, three aces and three digs while Savannah Shumate had two kills and one assist, Sophia Ray had two kills, one block, seven assists and two digs, Rylee Stephens had seven assists, Madison McCreary had 15 digs, one kill and two assists, Aubrey Williams had four kills, one dig, one block and one ace, Korah Palumbo had four kills, six digs and two aces and Reagan Tompkins had two kills, one dig and one block.

GIBSON CITY, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO