While there were funny moments during Bayou Jamb’s Media Day, everyone will seriously look forward to this weekend’s matchups
It’s an annual staple that’s been running for nearly 15 years. NBC 10’s Chris Demirdjian shows you all of the buzz surrounding the 2022 edition of “Bayou Jamb”.
The two-day event begins on Friday, August 26 and runs through the 27th.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 26TH
ST. FRED’S VS. MANGHAM (5:30)
OAK GROVE VS. OUACHITA (7:00)
SATURDAY, AUGUST 27TH
LINCOLN PREP VS. RED RIVER (11:00)
JONESBORO-HODGE VS. FRANKLIN PARISH (1:00)
OCS VS. JENA (3:00)
CEDAR CREEK VS. EVANGEL (5:00)
WEST MONROE VS. RUSTON (7:00)
