Erie County, OH

richlandsource.com

Sheriff reminds Richland County residents ATVs, etc. aren't banned from roads

MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Sheriff's Office would like to remind the citizens of Richland County that All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV) or side-by-sides, snowmobiles, and off-highway motorcycle vehicles, are not permitted to be operated upon the roadways of the county. "The number of accidents occurring within the county is disturbing," Sheriff...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Police: 18-year-old man charged with ethnic intimidation in Sandusky

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sandusky police arrested and charged an 18-year-old man with ethnic intimidation, among other charges on Wednesday, according to department officials. Police said the man, identified as Avery Guseman, pointed a shotgun at a couple after shouting racial slurs, according to the incident report. One of the...
SANDUSKY, OH
cleveland19.com

‘Heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say

FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WOIO) - Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday afternoon. Officials told 19 News there was a ‘male with a gun’ at the mall, located at 3265 W Market St. Officials said they believed no shots were...
FAIRLAWN, OH
Galion Inquirer

Former Crawford County Jail officer found guilty of rape

BUCYRUS — Jason Tupps was found guilty of rape, a first-degree felony with a sentencing time of up to 11 years in prison. Additionally, Tupps was found not guilty of a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence, according to Crawford County Common Pleas Court online records. The domestic violence charge could have added an additional five years to the sentencing.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

TPD: One person killed in Weiler Homes shooting, ruled homicide

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead after a shooting in Toledo on Friday. According to TPD, Corey Coley, 22, was shot in the 1000 block of Artis at the Weiler Homes on Friday afternoon. Coley was taken to an area hospital where he later died. Lucas County Coroner’s...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
msn.com

OSHP: Port Clinton OVI checkpoint results

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Last night, Ohio State Highway Patrol had a OVI checkpoint in Port Clinton on Perry St., near Buckeye Blvd. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 630 cars passed through the checkpoint during the two hour period. Drivers were delayed for approximately 20 seconds while officers...
PORT CLINTON, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Patrol OVI Checkpoint in Richland County tomorrow

MANSFIELD—The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be held in Richland County tomorrow evening. The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. “There were 13,762 OVI-related crashes in which 720 people were killed last year in...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

12-Year-Old Arrested after Social Media Threat

FREMONT, Ohio — A 12-year-old Fremont boy has been arrested following a social media threat. According to the Fremont Police, there were two calls received about a post students had seen on the popular messaging app Snapchat. In the post, the boy captured a photo of three firearms and...
FREMONT, OH
13abc.com

Toledo Police release body cam video of Oshae Jones arrest

The CDC says a growing E. coli outbreak is still thought to be linked to lettuce sold on sandwiches at Wendy's in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana and Pennsylvania. It's been one month since residents of the Riverview Terrace in Adrian were evacuated from their homes due to structural concerns. Sentencing Friday...
TOLEDO, OH
WKYC

WATCH: Pick-up truck strikes state trooper vehicle on I-475, flees scene

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Dashcam video released by the Toledo post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) shows a vehicle striking a state trooper patrol car and fleeing the scene early Friday morning. At approximately 1:33 a.m., an OSHP vehicle was stopped on the left shoulder of the ramp...
huroninsider.com

Man accused of punching other man during argument over dog getting loose

SANDUSKY – A 45-year-old man was arrested Friday after he allegedly got into an argument with a man and then punched another man who attempted to intervene. According to the report from the Sandusky Police Department, police responded to the Sandusky Harbor Marina for a report of a fight. When they arrived, they spoke to Joseph Reynolds, who was walking his dog and had blood on his arms, the report states.
SANDUSKY, OH

