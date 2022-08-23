Read full article on original website
13abc.com
‘Do you have a phone so I can call my mom?’ Police warning residents of scam
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is warning residents to beware of a cell phone scam. “We’re absolutely on guard around here and my neighbors have all gotten together and we’re going to start a Block Watch here,” said Mya Adrine. Police said a group...
huroninsider.com
Man allegedly throws pushes wife onto pavement, drives intoxicated with handgun
SANDUSKY – A 34-year-old man was arrested on August 20 after he allegedly threw some his wife’s belongings out of their car and pushed her onto pavement when she tried to pick them up. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, the complainant, the wife, told...
richlandsource.com
Sheriff reminds Richland County residents ATVs, etc. aren't banned from roads
MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Sheriff's Office would like to remind the citizens of Richland County that All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV) or side-by-sides, snowmobiles, and off-highway motorcycle vehicles, are not permitted to be operated upon the roadways of the county. "The number of accidents occurring within the county is disturbing," Sheriff...
Employee shoots customer at Bedford car dealership: Police
Bedford police are investigating after employee shot a customer at a car dealership Friday afternoon.
77-year-old man charged with child enticement
A 77-year-old man has been charged after allegedly trying to lure children into his car at a convenience store in Amherst.
cleveland19.com
Police: 18-year-old man charged with ethnic intimidation in Sandusky
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sandusky police arrested and charged an 18-year-old man with ethnic intimidation, among other charges on Wednesday, according to department officials. Police said the man, identified as Avery Guseman, pointed a shotgun at a couple after shouting racial slurs, according to the incident report. One of the...
cleveland19.com
‘Heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WOIO) - Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday afternoon. Officials told 19 News there was a ‘male with a gun’ at the mall, located at 3265 W Market St. Officials said they believed no shots were...
Brook Park driver in stolen car kills woman in crash
The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced Saturday that it had a man in custody for a deadly pursuit and crash.
‘Unacceptable’: Sandusky man facing ethnic intimidation charge
An 18-year-old Sandusky man is facing several charges, including ethnic intimidation, after police say he yelled racial slurs at a couple and threatened them with a gun.
Two men convicted of rape in Richland, Crawford counties
MANSFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men were found guilty this week on charges of rape in neighboring Ohio counties. Kevin Cross, 66, was found guilty on six counts of rape and Jason Tupps, 47, was found guilty on one count of rape, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. Cross was sentenced on Friday to […]
Galion Inquirer
Former Crawford County Jail officer found guilty of rape
BUCYRUS — Jason Tupps was found guilty of rape, a first-degree felony with a sentencing time of up to 11 years in prison. Additionally, Tupps was found not guilty of a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence, according to Crawford County Common Pleas Court online records. The domestic violence charge could have added an additional five years to the sentencing.
13abc.com
TPD: One person killed in Weiler Homes shooting, ruled homicide
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead after a shooting in Toledo on Friday. According to TPD, Corey Coley, 22, was shot in the 1000 block of Artis at the Weiler Homes on Friday afternoon. Coley was taken to an area hospital where he later died. Lucas County Coroner’s...
msn.com
OSHP: Port Clinton OVI checkpoint results
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Last night, Ohio State Highway Patrol had a OVI checkpoint in Port Clinton on Perry St., near Buckeye Blvd. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 630 cars passed through the checkpoint during the two hour period. Drivers were delayed for approximately 20 seconds while officers...
cleveland19.com
5 years probation for Fairview Park mom convicted of driving drunk wrong way on I-90 with 3-year-old
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - The Fairview Park mom convicted of driving drunk the wrong way in Westlake with her three-year-old child in the car was sentenced in Rocky River Municipal Court Thursday to five years probation. The judge also suspended Tarren Yuschak’s license for four years. Fairview Park...
crawfordcountynow.com
Patrol OVI Checkpoint in Richland County tomorrow
MANSFIELD—The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be held in Richland County tomorrow evening. The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. “There were 13,762 OVI-related crashes in which 720 people were killed last year in...
Your Radio Place
12-Year-Old Arrested after Social Media Threat
FREMONT, Ohio — A 12-year-old Fremont boy has been arrested following a social media threat. According to the Fremont Police, there were two calls received about a post students had seen on the popular messaging app Snapchat. In the post, the boy captured a photo of three firearms and...
13abc.com
Toledo Police release body cam video of Oshae Jones arrest
The CDC says a growing E. coli outbreak is still thought to be linked to lettuce sold on sandwiches at Wendy's in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana and Pennsylvania. It's been one month since residents of the Riverview Terrace in Adrian were evacuated from their homes due to structural concerns. Sentencing Friday...
WKYC
WATCH: Pick-up truck strikes state trooper vehicle on I-475, flees scene
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Dashcam video released by the Toledo post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) shows a vehicle striking a state trooper patrol car and fleeing the scene early Friday morning. At approximately 1:33 a.m., an OSHP vehicle was stopped on the left shoulder of the ramp...
Woman killed in Sandusky train crash
The Sandusky Highway Patrol Post is investigating a fatal train crash that happened in the city Friday morning.
huroninsider.com
Man accused of punching other man during argument over dog getting loose
SANDUSKY – A 45-year-old man was arrested Friday after he allegedly got into an argument with a man and then punched another man who attempted to intervene. According to the report from the Sandusky Police Department, police responded to the Sandusky Harbor Marina for a report of a fight. When they arrived, they spoke to Joseph Reynolds, who was walking his dog and had blood on his arms, the report states.
