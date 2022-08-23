Brian Robinson eyes starting RB job

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – During the Washington Commmanders’ second preseason game of the year against the Kansas City Chiefs, rookie running back Brian Robinson got the start over Antonio Gibson.

“I feel like when I got here, I had all that ability to do everything I wanted to do. I just had to go to work every day. I am finally seeing it come to life right now.”

Robinson played at the University of Alabama, he is used to playing in big games, under a huge spotlight. His experience at Alabama prepared him to take advantage of an opportunity to start in an NFL game.

“I played in big crowds. For me, it was just me to lock in and focus. Trying to stay locked down on the game plan, or, on my side of my job assignments, just do everything I’m supposed to do and try to do it at a high level.”

The Commanders would lose 24-14 against the Chiefs, and what has become obvious after two weeks of the preseason – is that Brian Robinson is poised to be the Commanders’ starting running back. With only 12 carries during the preseason, Robinson is averaging over four yards per carry, and has been tough for defenses to bring down. In week one against the Carolina Panthers, Robinson also had two catches for a total of 15 yards and a rushing touchdown.

Despite the competition for the number one role in the backfield, Robinson says that there is no ill will amongst the running back group.

“At the end of the day, we got to keep each other up, no one is down. We just show up every day and go to work and prepare, you know, like you one of us is gonna start so I feel like it’s been good for our relationship.”

The Commanders are on the road in Baltimore for their last preseason game of the season on Saturday, August 27th at 7 PM.

