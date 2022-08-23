Read full article on original website
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Twin Cities Welcome Tri-Pride with Parade and Festival in Downtown Bristol This MonthJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
wcyb.com
Lebanon rallies past Russell County rival Honaker
Lebanon fell in an early 13-0 hole against Russell County rival Honaker on Thursday night to kickoff the 2022 high school football season. The Pioneers though never flinched, rallying to win 19-13. Lebanon cut the Honaker lead to 13-12 at halftime. The only points in the second half belonged to...
wcyb.com
2022 Neighborhood Heroes recognized
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Bristol Motor Speedway officials held their annual Neighborhood Heroes ceremony Thursday. The recipients of this year's Neighborhood Heroes were: the Walter State Law Enforcement Academy and the Northview Kodak Fire Department. The training academy is being honored for the work it does to fill...
wcyb.com
Local high school student wins record number of blue ribbons at Appalachian Fair
GRAY, Tenn--A huge win for a local high school student at the Appalachian Fair. Cara Beth Chrisawn won more than 115 blue ribbons during the fair's 4H contest, which is the largest number of blue ribbons anyone has ever won at the fair. Chrisawn entered more than 300 items in...
wcyb.com
Science Hill to open mercantile store
JOHNSON CITY, TN — Science Hill High School is providing their students with an extra tool as they prepare to enter the workplace. The district has plans to open a student-run mercantile store. Johnson City Schools received 45-thousand dollars from the 2.9 million in Perkins Reserve Grants. “These funds...
wcyb.com
Award-winning film screening at the Lincoln Theatre
MARION, Va. — Award winning documentary, Rock Castle Home, will be screening at the Lincoln Theatre. Director, Professor Charlie D. Thompson, Jr. is originally from Marion, VA and attended Emory & Henry College. in his documentary, Rock Castle Home, he shares the story of descendants from the 1930s Rock Castle, Virginia mountain returning to their homes in a preserved national park, showing how even invisible home-places remain sacred for generations.
wcyb.com
Bristol TriPride Festival makes history, takes place in 2 states simultaneously
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The 2022 TriPride festival makes history this year as the first pride event in the nation to take place in two states simultaneously. Vice President of TriPride Melody Taylor said, "Just to see this many people coming out and just supporting diversity, and equality, and showing our region that it doesn't matter who you are, it doesn't matter who you love, you're valid and you deserve to have everything everyone else has in this world for this many people to come out and support that is breathtaking."
wcyb.com
THP: Pedestrian and motorcyclist killed after crash in Carter County
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn--Two people are dead, including a pedestrian who was mowing a yard, after a motorcycle crash. The Tennessee Highway Patrol said Billy Hilton Junior was driving a motorcycle at a high rate of speed on Highway 91 near Price Road, and was behind a GMC Arcadia. A crash...
wcyb.com
Florencia and the Feeling to play downtown Jonesborough
JONESBOROUGH, TN — Florencia and the feeling to play Music on the Square in downtown Jonesborough, September 2. Music on the Square is a free outdoor concert that takes place in front of the Washington County Courthouse on Main Street every Friday evening from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. through September 30.
wcyb.com
Food City donates to Feeding Southwest Virginia
ABINGDON, VA. — Today Food City presented a check for 30-thousand dollars to Feeding Southwest Virginia. Feeding Southwest Virginia has been feeding those who face hunger in our region since 1981. The donation will help to fund their Mobile Marketplace initiative. The Mobile Marketplace helps provide fresh food and...
