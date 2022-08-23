Gary S. Spellman, a cosmetics executive and philanthropist, is running a long-shot campaign for Austin mayor promising a less divisive, more transparent approach to politics. “We’re stronger together. I’m 56 and I’ve never seen a time in our city where it’s been so divided,” Spellman said in an interview. “They want to put you in a red silo or a blue silo. It’s like if you root for A&M you can’t root for UT too. That’s what they want. And everything’s turned into that kind of ‘us against them’ and it’s not really that way.”

AUSTIN, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO