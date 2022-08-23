Read full article on original website
Half the mayor and council candidates haven’t filed for a place on ballot
None of the eight running for the District 9 have applied yet. People declare themselves to be candidates for office when they file with the City Clerk to appoint a campaign treasurer. But they aren’t able to get their names on the ballot for the November 8th mayor and city council races until they file an application to do so.
Delgado will not be on the District 3 ballot
Caldwell County judge was not able to provide clemency. Bertha Marie Rendon Delgado, 42, spoke to and wrote to Judge F.C. “Chris” Schneider of the 421st District Court of Caldwell County about getting judicial clemency that would allow her to be on the November 8th ballot. In 2007,...
Cosmetics executive runs for mayor on message of unity, ‘cooperation’
Gary S. Spellman, a cosmetics executive and philanthropist, is running a long-shot campaign for Austin mayor promising a less divisive, more transparent approach to politics. “We’re stronger together. I’m 56 and I’ve never seen a time in our city where it’s been so divided,” Spellman said in an interview. “They want to put you in a red silo or a blue silo. It’s like if you root for A&M you can’t root for UT too. That’s what they want. And everything’s turned into that kind of ‘us against them’ and it’s not really that way.”
Candidates have voting records too
This story was updated at 9:42am August 12, 2022, to correct the middle name of District 9 candidate Zohaib Ahmad Qadri. When it comes to the 2022 Austin mayoral and City Council election set for November 8th, voters can examine the actual performance of the two incumbents seeking reelection. They are Natasha Nicole Harper-Madison in District 1 and Paige Johanna Ellis in District 8. Both were elected for the first time in 2018.
Commissioners opt for tougher Central Health audit
Order for scope of work will be finalized with staff before the Commissioners Court votes on issuing a request for proposals. The Travis County Commissioners Court voted unanimously Tuesday to stick with the original proposal for an independent third-party performance audit of Central Health. Even Commissioner Ann Howard, who had...
Did Central Health reformers celebrate too soon?
Commissioner Ann Howard’s proposed resolution, if adopted, would significantly reduce the scope of work for an independent performance audit and let major providers go unexamined. When on July 26th the Travis County Commissioners Court voted unanimously to require that Central Health undergo a performance audit, it smelled like victory...
Central Health’s quest for Medical School accountability blocked by 2014 agreement
Board of Managers can’t get details on healthcare services medical school provides to patients at or below 200 percent of federal poverty level. The Travis County Commissioners Court voted unanimously July 26th to require that Central Health undergo an unprecedented independent performance audit. Commissioners voted again August 2nd to go with the tougher of two proposals for the scope of that audit.
