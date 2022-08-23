ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

The Austin Bulldog

Cosmetics executive runs for mayor on message of unity, ‘cooperation’

Gary S. Spellman, a cosmetics executive and philanthropist, is running a long-shot campaign for Austin mayor promising a less divisive, more transparent approach to politics. “We’re stronger together. I’m 56 and I’ve never seen a time in our city where it’s been so divided,” Spellman said in an interview. “They want to put you in a red silo or a blue silo. It’s like if you root for A&M you can’t root for UT too. That’s what they want. And everything’s turned into that kind of ‘us against them’ and it’s not really that way.”
AUSTIN, TX
The Austin Bulldog

Candidates have voting records too

This story was updated at 9:42am August 12, 2022, to correct the middle name of District 9 candidate Zohaib Ahmad Qadri. When it comes to the 2022 Austin mayoral and City Council election set for November 8th, voters can examine the actual performance of the two incumbents seeking reelection. They are Natasha Nicole Harper-Madison in District 1 and Paige Johanna Ellis in District 8. Both were elected for the first time in 2018.
AUSTIN, TX
The Austin Bulldog

Commissioners opt for tougher Central Health audit

Order for scope of work will be finalized with staff before the Commissioners Court votes on issuing a request for proposals. The Travis County Commissioners Court voted unanimously Tuesday to stick with the original proposal for an independent third-party performance audit of Central Health. Even Commissioner Ann Howard, who had...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
The Austin Bulldog

Did Central Health reformers celebrate too soon?

Commissioner Ann Howard’s proposed resolution, if adopted, would significantly reduce the scope of work for an independent performance audit and let major providers go unexamined. When on July 26th the Travis County Commissioners Court voted unanimously to require that Central Health undergo a performance audit, it smelled like victory...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
The Austin Bulldog

Central Health’s quest for Medical School accountability blocked by 2014 agreement

Board of Managers can’t get details on healthcare services medical school provides to patients at or below 200 percent of federal poverty level. The Travis County Commissioners Court voted unanimously July 26th to require that Central Health undergo an unprecedented independent performance audit. Commissioners voted again August 2nd to go with the tougher of two proposals for the scope of that audit.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
The Austin Bulldog

The Austin Bulldog

Austin, TX
Nonprofit investigative reporting in the public interest

