ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle Mountain, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KUTV

One killed, four hospitalized after crash in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — One person has died and four others were hospitalized after a crash in Davis County. Officials said they received reports of the crash at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. They responded to the scene at 650 East and SR-193 and learned two vehicles were involved,...
CLEARFIELD, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eagle Mountain, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Accidents
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
Eagle Mountain, UT
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Structure Fire#The Blast#Accident#Unified Fire Authority
KUTV

GALLERY: Gas prices still higher in Utah than national average

PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The national average for gas has dropped below $4, but in Utah it’s still about $4.49, according to AAA. In some counties it’s even higher than that. In Summit County a gallon of gas is higher than the state average at $4.73.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Stockton looking to inquire $3 million loan to help replace water system

STOCKTON, Utah (KUTV) — The mayor of Stockton issued a letter to residents stating that the water system needs to be replaced and that a $3 million loan is required. The proposed loan would raise residents' monthly rates by $66 per month, and the mayor stated that if the loan is not approved, the town may be forced to unincorporate.
STOCKTON, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KUTV

High School Football: Corner Canyon Defeats Bingham on FNR

(KUTV) - In Week 3 of the high school football season the cream of the crop is starting to rise to the top. Corner Canyon looked impressive in a 38-28 win at Bingham. Meanwhile, Pleasant Grove went on the road and a shutout Orem 47-0. Watch highlights of both of these games right here, plus 12 other matchups from around the state.
DRAPER, UT
KUTV

Baby Your Baby - Expanding Telehealth Mental Health Resources for Kids

(KUTV) Kim Kettle, the Director for the Office of Coordinated Care & Regional Supports with the Utah Department of Health and Human Services. Mental health services for children are expanding in western Utah with an innovative mobile and telehealth program that brings stabilization services and follow-up visits directly to the family’s home, free of charge.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

GALLERY: LEGO creations displayed in Sandy for BrickSlopes fan event

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — LEGO creations of all sizes were displayed for fans during the two-day BrickSlopes event in Sandy. It was held on Friday and Saturday at the Mountain America Exposition Center. More from 2News. Meet the Utah master builders from the 2nd season of 'LEGO Masters'. Event...
SANDY, UT
KUTV

Tony Hawk's 'Vert Alert' returns to Utah State Fairpark

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Tony Hawk's "Vert Alert" returns to the Utah State Fairpark Friday, Aug. 26 and Saturday Aug. 27 and once again it is free to the public. The preliminary rounds for men and women are Friday and Hawk will perform in the "Legends Demo". Saturday...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

BYU pulls LGBTQ resource pamphlets from new freshmen gift bags

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Provo non-profit is speaking out after a resource pamphlet created for LGBTQ students at Brigham Young University was suddenly pulled from materials for incoming freshmen. Maddison Tenney, executive director of RaYnbow Collective, said the decision came as a surprise since she thought her...
PROVO, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy