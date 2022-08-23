U.S. Congressman Salud Carbajal visits local pharmacy in Montecito

MONTECITO, Calif. - Customers have been coming to the San Ysidro Pharmacy in Montecito for more than half a century.

“This pharmacy is very important to me … i come here every month and it’s very very convenient because iIwork across the street … and everybody loves it," said customer Julieta Sosa of the San Ysidro Pharmancy.

But pharmacists at the locally owned store say they're concerned the FDA could eliminate compounded hormone replacement therapy.

They say almost 40 percent of their customers come to the store for pain and hormone resources.

“If somebody takes away what our main goal is here … to provide a valuable service such as compounding … and if the FDA wants to come in and regulate even more and take it away … then you’re taking away from the customers," said technician manager Jeremy Hernandez of the San Ysidro Pharmacy.

The pharmacists thrive on tailoring their services to each customer’s needs.

"Our community loves us ... we are well supported by our community ... we really try to go above and beyond and we care for each and every person that comes into the store," said pharmacist Andrea Dominic of the San Yisidro Pharmacy.

Pharmacists at the store say one of the highlights is it’s a valuable resource for medications that deal with pain and hormones.

"We matter and they trust us and we can help them with better health. Some of the things we do are compounding where we compound pain creams bio identical hormones," said Lara Hove of the San Ysidro Pharmacy.

In light of the pharmacy’s concern for its future, U.S. Congressman Salud Carbajal paid visit.

"It’s my understanding the FDA is considering some decisions regarding some bio-identical medications that could have an impact on this facility."

Pharmacists hope the community will reach out to congress in support of local pharmacies and their services.

"My hope is to keep this as it is … increase the business with hormones and pain management … whatever we can help the community with," said Hernandez.

"My hope is they can stay in business for the community because we need them," said Sosa.

