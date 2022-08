Area Sports Scoreboard for Monday, August 22

CHAMPION TWP. — Cody Coontz broke off two long touchdown runs in the final five minutes of the fourth quarter as Rootstown rallied for a road victory. Coontz rushed 28 times for 242 yards and three touchdowns for the Rovers (2-0), who trailed 22-12 after a Champion touchdown with 15 seconds remaining in the third quarter. He scored on a 30-yard run with 4:55 to go, then scored the go-ahead points on a 43-yard carry with 2:49 left.

ROOTSTOWN TOWNSHIP, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO