ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox44news.com

Temple takes down McKinney with a strong defensive performance

MCKINNEY, TX (FOX 44) — Stellar defense and a good outing from quarterback Reese Rumfield helped the Temple Wildcats to a 17-10 win over McKinney to open the season. Temple returns home for a matchup against Willis High School on Friday, September 2nd at 7 p.m.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Truax Plumbing Play of the Week: La Vega’s Bryson Roland

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Truax Plumbing Play of the Week for week one of the 2022 high school football season comes from La Vega running back Bryson Roland, who turned what looked like a short gain into a long touchdown run. Tune in next week to find...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Connally coasts to a win over Mexia

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — To open Friday night football in 2022, the Connally Cadets rolled over Mexia, 65-20. Connally travels to La Vega on Friday, September 2nd at Smithson Valley at 7:00 pm. The Mexia Black Cats stay at home to take on defending state-champion Franklin on Friday,...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Robinson Rockets flying high after win over University

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Robinson got an impressive win over University to open the season, 17-15. The Rockets stay home in week two against Caldwell on Friday, September 2nd at 7 p.m. Meanwhile, University travels to Fort Worth to take on Eastern Hills on Friday, September 2nd at...
ROBINSON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
City
Killeen, TX
Local
Texas Football
Killeen, TX
Football
Killeen, TX
Sports
fox44news.com

(9) Chilton begins season with a win over Bosqueville

CHILTON, TX (FOX 44) — The Pirates pillaged their way to a resounding win over Bosqueville to open the season, 42-13. Next up for Chilton is a game on the road against Italy on Friday, September 2nd at 7:00 p.m. Meanwhile, Bosqueville takes on Hamilton at home on Friday,...
CHILTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fnf#American Football#Fnf Preview#Tx#Fox#The Shoemaker Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fox44news.com

Thousands attend Karem Shrine Classics Car Show

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco’s Karem Shriners are getting their message out to over 2,500 people through its annual event!. The 15th annual Karem Shrine Classics Car Show took place Saturday at the organization’s headquarters, located at 400 Karem Circle. Attendees were treated to an impressive display of more than 170 cars, trucks and motorcycles!
WACO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Two new additions to the Texas 10 Most Wanted List

SAN ANGELO, Texas —  The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two men to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Erick Martinez, of Dallas, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, and William Eugene Bird, of Austin, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List. Crime Stoppers is offering […]
fox44news.com

Arrests made in connection with murder of Waco woman

GATESVILLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Two Gatesville residents were arrested on Tuesday, August 23 by Coryell County Sheriff’s Deputies on charges related to the murder of a Waco woman. The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday, August 27 that 57-year-old Betsy Ayers Robinson, of Gatesville, has been...
GATESVILLE, TX
fox44news.com

Shots fired on Clear Creek Road in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department is investigating after a call of shots being fired. Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez tells FOX 44 News that officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Clear Creek Road at approximately 12:28 p.m. in reference to a call of shots fired.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Road rage incident triggers short secure status at Midway HS

HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – A road rage incident near Texas Central Parkway and Imperial Drive triggered a precautionary response at Midway High School. Students, parents and staff received a statement from the Midway Independent School District on Thursday morning, saying: “Police are responding to a situation near MHS. Only students are allowed to enter the campus with an ID.”
HEWITT, TX
KXAN

Austin area wealthiest ZIP codes

We've mapped out the most affluent areas of Austin to complement our latest list of the wealthiest ZIP codes in Central Texas, which is rich with data such as household income levels, population, per capita income and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy