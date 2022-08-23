Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox44news.com
Temple takes down McKinney with a strong defensive performance
MCKINNEY, TX (FOX 44) — Stellar defense and a good outing from quarterback Reese Rumfield helped the Temple Wildcats to a 17-10 win over McKinney to open the season. Temple returns home for a matchup against Willis High School on Friday, September 2nd at 7 p.m.
fox44news.com
Truax Plumbing Play of the Week: La Vega’s Bryson Roland
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Truax Plumbing Play of the Week for week one of the 2022 high school football season comes from La Vega running back Bryson Roland, who turned what looked like a short gain into a long touchdown run. Tune in next week to find...
fox44news.com
Connally coasts to a win over Mexia
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — To open Friday night football in 2022, the Connally Cadets rolled over Mexia, 65-20. Connally travels to La Vega on Friday, September 2nd at Smithson Valley at 7:00 pm. The Mexia Black Cats stay at home to take on defending state-champion Franklin on Friday,...
fox44news.com
Robinson Rockets flying high after win over University
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Robinson got an impressive win over University to open the season, 17-15. The Rockets stay home in week two against Caldwell on Friday, September 2nd at 7 p.m. Meanwhile, University travels to Fort Worth to take on Eastern Hills on Friday, September 2nd at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox44news.com
No. 7 La Vega starts the season with a win over No. 10 Kennedale
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — La Vega made an early season statement on Friday, as the seventh-ranked Pirates raced past No. 10 Kennedale 34-7. Next up for La Vega is a matchup against Connally on Friday, September 2nd at 7:30 pm.
fox44news.com
(2) China Spring comes out on top over (3) Lorena in the battle of the big cats
CHINA SPRING, TX (FOX 44) — In a battle of defending state champions, it was the Cougars that pounced on the victory, 38-20. China Spring travels to Melissa High School on Friday, September 3rd at 7:30 p.m. The Lorena Leopards will look for Ray Biles’ 201st win against against...
fox44news.com
(9) Chilton begins season with a win over Bosqueville
CHILTON, TX (FOX 44) — The Pirates pillaged their way to a resounding win over Bosqueville to open the season, 42-13. Next up for Chilton is a game on the road against Italy on Friday, September 2nd at 7:00 p.m. Meanwhile, Bosqueville takes on Hamilton at home on Friday,...
fox44news.com
Richard Karr Motors Player You Can Count On: China Spring’s Cash McCollum
CHINA SPRING, TX (FOX 44) — The Richard Karr Motors Player You Can Count On for week one is China Spring quarterback Cash McCollum, who threw for three touchdowns in the Cougars’ win over Lorena. Tune in next week to see who brings home the award in week...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox44news.com
Killeen ISD Hosts Dedication Ceremony For Joseph L. Searles III Stadium
KILLEEN, TX (FOX 44) – A local legend is getting a new Killeen ISD football stadium dedicated under his name. Joseph L. Searles III, graduated from Killeen High School in the 1959 being one of the first African American’s to do this in the integrated school district. It’s...
Why customers say Austin Whataburgers are the worst in Texas
The capital city has "below-average Whataburgers," according to a San Antonio Express-News analysis of Google data.
Today will be the hottest & driest of the next 7 days
Sunday will feature the hottest and driest conditions of the next 7 days -- Sean Kelly
The Best Whataburger In Texas Might Surprise You
A new report shows the best and worst Whataburgers in the state of Texas based on Google reviews.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Welcome To Killeen, Texas Hilarious TikTok Has The City Laughing
This is probably one of the funniest videos that I’ve seen about Killeen Texas. There’s a video that is circulating on TikTok right now that takes aim at Killeen, but you can't help but laugh at it. IT'S ALL GOOD FUN. I can see how some people could...
fox44news.com
Thousands attend Karem Shrine Classics Car Show
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco’s Karem Shriners are getting their message out to over 2,500 people through its annual event!. The 15th annual Karem Shrine Classics Car Show took place Saturday at the organization’s headquarters, located at 400 Karem Circle. Attendees were treated to an impressive display of more than 170 cars, trucks and motorcycles!
Two new additions to the Texas 10 Most Wanted List
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two men to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Erick Martinez, of Dallas, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, and William Eugene Bird, of Austin, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List. Crime Stoppers is offering […]
Keep Your Eyes Peeled for the Most Wanted Criminals in Bell County, Texas
Crime is an unfortunate part of life. Sadly, Bell County, Texas has seen its share of nefarious activity as well. We've recently talked about some of Texas' most wanted being captured (and more taking their place on the list), but there are certain individuals who have committed crimes here in our neck of the woods who remain at large.
fox44news.com
Arrests made in connection with murder of Waco woman
GATESVILLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Two Gatesville residents were arrested on Tuesday, August 23 by Coryell County Sheriff’s Deputies on charges related to the murder of a Waco woman. The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday, August 27 that 57-year-old Betsy Ayers Robinson, of Gatesville, has been...
fox44news.com
Shots fired on Clear Creek Road in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department is investigating after a call of shots being fired. Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez tells FOX 44 News that officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Clear Creek Road at approximately 12:28 p.m. in reference to a call of shots fired.
fox44news.com
Road rage incident triggers short secure status at Midway HS
HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – A road rage incident near Texas Central Parkway and Imperial Drive triggered a precautionary response at Midway High School. Students, parents and staff received a statement from the Midway Independent School District on Thursday morning, saying: “Police are responding to a situation near MHS. Only students are allowed to enter the campus with an ID.”
Austin area wealthiest ZIP codes
We've mapped out the most affluent areas of Austin to complement our latest list of the wealthiest ZIP codes in Central Texas, which is rich with data such as household income levels, population, per capita income and more.
Comments / 0