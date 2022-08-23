Read full article on original website
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: head-on fatality, “PSU In Paraguay”, and One Million Cups hits Carthage
POLK COUNTY, Mo. – Shortly after 8:00 a.m. Wednesday morning authorities responded to the scene of a fatal crash on Route T, two miles southwest of Bolivar, Missouri. Killed in the crash was the superintendent of Dadeville schools 48-year old Matthew Bushey of Bolivar. A 17-year-old also in the vehicle was transported with serious injuries to a Springfield Missouri hospital. Missouri State Highway patrol says a Ford f-150 crossed the center line and struck the Bushey vehicle head on. The pickup was driven by a 16-year-old male from Bolivar. His name was not released. In a statement on their website the Dadeville school district shared the news of Bushey’s passing. Click here to read more about this story and the full statement.
fourstateshomepage.com
Bobcat spotted at Wildcat Glades
JOPLIN, Mo. — Here’s something you don’t see very often — a bobcat — caught on camera in Joplin. The Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center was the scene where it was spotted last week. While bobcats aren’t uncommon in the Joplin area, they are shy and nocturnal — meaning humans don’t often spot them.
News to Know: Vehicular homicide in Anderson, Missouri, plus new details in Lamar, Missouri death investigation
ANDERSON, Mo. – An Anderson, Missouri man is facing vehicular homicide charges. Vincent Castro is facing felony vehicular homicide after crashing into 65 year David Cunningham. Cunningham was airlifted to Freeman hospital in Joplin where he would later be pronounced dead. LAMAR, Mo. – Authorities have released the identity...
This Oklahoma Ghost Town is the Most Dangerous Place in the U.S.
I was looking up different ghost towns in Oklahoma and stumbled across a documentary on YouTube about a town that's abandoned and even worse than that, the town is toxic, literally. Before today I had never heard of this place, it's a really crazy and heartbreaking story. The now-empty town...
Crash on Rangeline leaves pickup on side in South Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Tuesday evening at 8:30 p.m. reports of a crash near 3300 block of S Rangeline. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire and METS responded emergency. Google Maps screenshot of crash location during incident. 3300 block S Rangleline, Joplin, Mo. On scene we learn it is a no-injury crash, two vehicles involved. Joplin Police Ofc Clay Goldsborough tells us a...
koamnewsnow.com
Iowa trucking company acquires CFI in $525 million dollar deal
NORTH LIBERTY, Ia. – An Iowa-based trucking company today announced its plan to acquire CFI Logistica operations in Mexico from TFI International for $525 million. Headquartered in Joplin, Missouri, CFI provides dry van and temperature-controlled truckload services to major customers throughout the U.S. and into Mexico and Canada. Officials...
Progressive Rail Roading
Watco named rail operator at Kansas industrial park
Watco has been selected as the new rail operator of the Great Plains Industrial Park in Parsons, Kansas, effective Jan. 1, 2023. Union Pacific Railroad serves the industrial park, which has more than 6,800 acres of property and 26 miles of track. Watco's South Kansas & Oklahoma Railroad operates in the area.
I-49 crash near Tipton Ford, Mo.; Slow vehicle rear-ended at highway speeds
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Just after noon on Thursday reports of a crash along I-49 north of the Gateway exit alerted Newton County Central Dispatch. Redings Mill Fire, Newton Co Deputies, Newton Co Ambulance responded emergency. Missouri State Highway Patrol and MoDOT Emergency Response were notified. GOOGLE MAPS SCREENSHOT OF CRASH LOCATION DURING CRASH EVENT. NOTE THE RED AND DARK...
Oklahoma man dies in vehicle crash
An Oklahoma man died in a vehicle crash in Mayes County on Monday.
The largest and heaviest helicopter of U.S. Military, CH-53K Stallion
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — About 4 p.m. on Wednesday messages to Joplin News First let us know of a pair of military helicopters flying over the area. More information revealed they were U.S. Marine CH-53K Stallions, the largest and heaviest helicopters in the US Military. We barely caught them...
Couple leave underwear behind after luring trucker out of casino and robbing him
MIAMI, Okla. – A Kansas couple who allegedly teamed up to lure a truck driver to a casino parking lot where he told authorities he was robbed are being held in the Ottawa County jail, said Drug Task Force Director Mike Eason on Sunday. Kalen Ray McRay, 35, of Independence, Kan., and Karla Joan […]
koamnewsnow.com
Carthage prepares to host Republic in season opener
CARTHAGE, Mo. – The Carthage Tigers kick off the football season Friday night, hosting the Republic Tigers. Carthage is looking forward to playing in their home stadium to open their schedule – a place in which they haven’t lost a game since 2019. “It’s fantastic, not having...
Disturbance at the Ottawa County Jail in Miami, Okla.
MIAMI, Okla. — Reports of a disturbance inside the Ottawa County Jail on Monday evening had numerous police agencies descend on the jail, assisting the Sheriff’s office. KOAM News producers talked to an official at the jail, who stated three pods were involved in a disturbance which began as inmates were upset about an interruption of phone service, which occurred due to technical difficulties.
webbcity.net
Season starts with big home game against Nixa
The Webb City Cardinals aren’t getting a soft start to begin the 2022 season. The Nixa Eagles will be at Cardinal Stadium for the 7 p.m. kickoff Friday, Aug. 26. Nixa was one of three teams to defeat the Class 5 State Champion Cardinals last year. At Nixa, it was the seventh game of the season, and the score was 41-27.
epa.gov
Oronogo-Duenweg Mining Belt National Priorities List (NPL) Superfund Site, Jasper and Newton Counties, Missouri – Fact Sheet, August 2022
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 7 is testing for lead contamination in private drinking water wells, residential yards, and areas with suspected mining waste within the Oronogo‑Duenweg Mining Belt National Priorities List (NPL) Superfund Site (site) in Jasper County. Lead mine waste was spread throughout the area...
Late night uprising takes place inside Ottawa County Jail
Several law enforcement agencies converged at the Ottawa County Jail on Monday evening (8/22) after Ottawa County inmates started destroying property due to a broken phone kiosk.
Protest for mistreatment of Ottawa County Jail inmates
A handful of residents are protesting the alleged mistreatment of Ottawa County Jail inmates today.
‘Staggering and swaying’: Police officer accused of attempting to drive cruiser while drunk
MIAMI — An officer with the Miami Police Department is off the job and facing charges after internal affairs investigators said he was caught drinking and attempting to drive his patrol vehicle. Officer Jeffrey Marcano was being monitored as part of an ongoing internal affairs investigation when detectives said...
Carthage Junior High students safe after precautionary lockdown
CARTHAGE, Mo. – Officials place the Carthage Junior High on precautionary lockdown this afternoon. The School District originally posted, “There has been an emergency situation off campus in the vicinity of Carthage Jr. High. This situation does NOT affect the CJHS students or staff. In order to help law emforcement, we are moving all student pickup to the WEST side of the building. Enter from the North by the tennis courts like normal parent pickup. All students are safe. Staff will help direct traffic flow.”
