Christian McKinney is prepared to make a difference, both for himself and for the Homewood-Flossmoor football team as a whole. The senior linebacker spent the offseason getting his body right. He was down to as little as 208 pounds at one point last season and now sits at 215. He credits his work in the weight room and during personal workouts. He’s also eating right, drinking enough water and paying attention to the little things.

HOMEWOOD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO