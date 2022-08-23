Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
krcrtv.com
City of Arcata provides new details on grant to improve Carlson Park
ARCATA, Calif. — On Friday, the City of Arcata provided new details on an $812,949 grant to improve Carlson Park in the Valley West neighborhood. The city said enhancing Carlson Park and improving opportunities in Valley West are among the Arcata City Council’s priority projects for 2022. The...
krcrtv.com
Six Rivers Lightning Complex evacuation orders reduced in Trinity County
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — More evacuations are being reduced as firefighters gain control of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex in Trinity County, Calif. According to the Trinity County Sheriff's Office (TCSO), the following areas have been reduced to an Evacuation Warning: from Salyer Heights south to Highway 299 and from Quimby Creek west to the Humboldt County line. This area includes the following zones: Zone 490, Zone 491, Zone 493, Zone 494, Zone 495, Zone 496, Zone 497.
krcrtv.com
Some residents allowed to return home after evacuations lift on Six Rivers Complex
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — Some residents that live in certain zones near where the Six Rivers Lightning Complex is burning have been cleared to return home. According to the U.S. Forest Service, the Six Rivers Lightning Complex fires has burned 28,904 acres as was 80% containment as of Friday at 9 a.m.
krcrtv.com
Yurok Tribe receives $61 million grant for broadband connectivity program
KLAMATH, Calif. — On Thursday, the Yurok Tribe's Telecommunication Corporation received a $61 million Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program grant from the National Telecommunication and Information Administration. The grant will be used to significantly increase broadband access and boost the economy on California's far North Coast, according to the tribe.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
krcrtv.com
Humboldt County prepares for new gas-powered car ban
EUREKA, Calif. — California regulators voted today to put in place a plan that will ultimately ban the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles in the state by 2035, and Humboldt County is already making plans to ensure residents are supported and prepared for life in a state with primarily electric vehicles.
krcrtv.com
Six Rivers Lightning Complex: 80% containment, some warnings lifted
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — UPDATE: AUG. 25 5 P.M. On Thursday afternoon, the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services announced evacuation warnings have been lifted for zones HUM-E056, HUM-E057, HUM-E061-B and HUM-E064. ORIGINAL: AUG. 25 3 P.M. As of the Thursday morning update, the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire...
krcrtv.com
Trinity County Sheriff's Office releases county wide evacuation zones
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — The Trinity County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) released a map on Thursday showing newly created evacuation zones for the entire county. The TCSO worked with the Trinity County Resource Conservation District to create the map. It shows color-coded zones representing different evacuations: red for an evacuation order, and yellow for an evacuation warning.
krcrtv.com
Eureka man arrested Tuesday for fentanyl and gun possession
EUREKA, Calif. — On Tuesday, the Humboldt County Drug Task Force arrested 32-year-old William "Billy" Nickols for possessing fentanyl and illegally having guns as a felon. According to the HCDTF, agents served a search warrant in the 2100 block of C Street in Eureka for suspected fentanyl sales and detained Nickols. During their search, agents found about half an ounce of fentanyl, a digital scale, packaging materials, a handgun, a short-barreled shotgun and three rifles.
Comments / 0