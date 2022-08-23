ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe County, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Authorities ask for public’s help in Joy Lake Fire investigation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the Joy Lake Fire. The fire started on Aug. 14 and threatened 2,000 homes in and around Galena Creek as well as a high school, elementary school, geothermal plant, Interstate 580 and other infrastructure.
