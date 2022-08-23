Hannah Diane Cheek, age 36 of Clayton, Georgia, passed away Friday, August 26, 2022, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, Georgia. Hannah was born March 21, 1986, in Gainesville, Georgia. In her professional career, she had worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse. Hannah was a Christian and was of the Methodist faith. She attended Macedonia United Methodist Church. Hannah loved painting, and gardening and had a special love for all animals. She enjoyed preparing home-cooked meals and seeing the pleasure that it gave others. She had a special gift of caring for those in need. She had a heart of a saint. She found joy in the simplest of things and left an impression on everyone she met.

CLAYTON, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO