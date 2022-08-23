Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FoCo road construction projects: downtown Cumming lane closing for months, SR 369/400 updates announcedMichelle HallCumming, GA
Fun in FoCo: First weekend of school year offers activities for kids and adultsJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
New Miracle League baseball field gets new nameJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Work fight leaves man with skull fracture, robbery suspect attacks grocery store workerJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Major discount retail store chain set to open new location in Georgia on August 7thKristen WaltersCornelia, GA
Related
nowhabersham.com
Derick Frank Simpson
Mr. Derick Frank Simpson, 57 of Alto, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on August 27, 2022. Mr. Simpson was born August 12, 1965, in Toccoa, GA to the Late Frank and Christine Simpson. Some of Mr. Simpson’s favorite things were sports of any kind, mainly football and the Atlanta Braves. He was very active in his church at Crossroads Baptist in Alto. Derick can be described as a good husband, father, brother and grandfather. Along with his parents, Mr. Simpson is preceded in death by sister Cheryl Smith, brother Edward Simpson and his father-in-law and mother-in-law Dewey and Hazel Brown.
nowhabersham.com
Hannah Diane Cheek
Hannah Diane Cheek, age 36 of Clayton, Georgia, passed away Friday, August 26, 2022, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, Georgia. Hannah was born March 21, 1986, in Gainesville, Georgia. In her professional career, she had worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse. Hannah was a Christian and was of the Methodist faith. She attended Macedonia United Methodist Church. Hannah loved painting, and gardening and had a special love for all animals. She enjoyed preparing home-cooked meals and seeing the pleasure that it gave others. She had a special gift of caring for those in need. She had a heart of a saint. She found joy in the simplest of things and left an impression on everyone she met.
nowhabersham.com
Novella Emmett Simmons
Novella Emmett Simmons, age 93, passed away peacefully at her home, where she had lived for 75 years, in the Hollingsworth Community of Banks County, on Friday, August 26, 2022. Mrs. Simmons was born in the Mount Carmel Community of Banks County on November 8, 1928, to the late John...
nowhabersham.com
Glenda Ward Hannas
Glenda Ward Hannas, 78, of Cornelia, Georgia passed away on August 25, 2022. Mrs. Hannas was born on August 25, 1944, to the late Broughton and Bessie Ward. Glenda was a loving mother and grandmother to all of her family. She loved her grandchildren more than anything, she retired to be able to keep them all before they started school. Mrs. Hannas is preceded in death by her husband Edward O’dell Hannas, a sister Geraldine Ward Davis and a brother Troy Ward.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nowhabersham.com
Glenda Janice Brooks
Glenda Janice Brooks, age 80, of Cleveland, passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Mrs. Brooks was born on April 14, 1942, in Gainesville, Georgia, to the late Harry Glenn Nix and Mary Ruth Dorsey Nix. She was an educator and administrator for the White County Board of Education. In addition to her parents, Glenda was preceded in death by her grandparents, Flora and Guy Dorsey; and brother, Jerry Nix.
nowhabersham.com
John W. “Johnny” Andrews, Sr.
John W. “Johnny” Andrews, Sr., age 86 of Gainesville entered heaven Thursday, August 25, 2022, at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Gainesville. Johnny was born July 6, 1936, in Atlanta to the late Woodrow Wilson & Louise Elizabeth Reynolds Andrews. He proudly served in the United States Army Reserves & the Air Force Reserves. Johnny retired from Sears with 39 years of service and was a member of Riverbend Church. He loved his church where he served as a deacon for a number of years until receiving the deacon emeritus status. Johnny coached little league baseball, coaching the Reds & the Yankees. He was a family man. Family was very important to Johnny and that love has been passed on to everyone who knew & loved him.
nowhabersham.com
Celebration of Life service Saturday for former First Lady Sandra Deal
A public Celebration of Life service will be held this weekend for former Georgia First Lady Sandra Deal. The service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, August 27, at the Ramsey Center at Lanier Technical College in Gainesville. Attendees will have an opportunity to visit with the family following the ceremony until 5 p.m.
nowhabersham.com
Divers recover drowning victim from Lake Lanier
Hall County’s Marine Rescue team recovered a drowning victim from Lake Lanier on Sunday. Efforts to revive them failed. At approximately 10:45 a.m., Hall County Fire Rescue was dispatched to Old Federal Campground for reports of a possible drowning. “Witnesses advised that the victim had been underwater for around...
RELATED PEOPLE
nowhabersham.com
Veterans to gather Saturday in Cornelia to discuss proposed VA clinic in Habersham
A town hall meeting is set for Saturday for Northeast Georgia veterans to learn more about efforts to bring a VA clinic to Habersham. The meeting will take place at 11 a.m. on August 27 at the Grant-Reeves Veteran Center in Cornelia. All area veterans and their families are invited to attend.
nowhabersham.com
Night at the Ritz Season 6
Grab your calendars, mark the dates, and get ready to be entertained at the Ritz Theatre in Toccoa. The theater’s Season 6, “Night at the Ritz Series,” kicks off on Friday, September 23 at 7 p.m. with magician Ken Scott. Local bluegrass legend, Edgar Loudermilk and his...
nowhabersham.com
VFW Honor Guard honors its own
Local veterans turned out in Cornelia Friday night to honor those who honor others. The VFW Honor Guard banquet highlighted the commitment older veterans play in memorializing the lives and service of their fellow veterans. It also served as a reminder of the challenges that exist in keeping this sacred duty going.
nowhabersham.com
Authorities arrest missing man’s brother after finding human remains
Authorities in North Georgia have made an arrest with possible ties to last year’s disappearance of a Lumpkin County man. Charles Edward Cates Jr., 55, of Dahlonega is charged with murder following the discovery of human remains. The Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office and GBI, along with the Department of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nowhabersham.com
Two transported to hospital after wreck on Toccoa Highway
A rollover wreck Friday near Clarkesville sent two people to the hospital with apparent minor injuries. The crash happened around 5:40 p.m. at the intersection of SR 17/Toccoa Highway and Bob Patton Road about two miles north of Hills Crossing. According to the Georgia State Patrol, 71-year-old Candace Krefft of...
nowhabersham.com
White County mourns death of former high school principal Glenda Brooks
One of the premier educators to serve in the White County School System, Glenda Brooks, has passed away. Brooks died Thursday at the age of 80. Brooks is remembered as a great teacher and administrator. She began her education career as a Business Education teacher in 1965. She was named principal at White County High School in 1988, serving as the first female principal hired for White County High School. Brooks retired in 1997.
nowhabersham.com
Varsity splits in region-opening tri-match, JV wins two
Both Tallulah Falls School varsity and JV volleyball traveled to Commerce on Saturday afternoon, taking on the host school and Prince Avenue Christian. The #3-ranked varsity squad split in the region-opener, while the JV team won both matches. For the varsity, a 2-0 win over Commerce came in dominant fashion....
nowhabersham.com
Five arrested on drug and weapons charges in Baldwin
Authorities have charged five people in connection with an alleged drug operation in Baldwin. The suspects were arrested following a multi-agency drug raid earlier this week. On August 22, agents from the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO), Georgia Department of Community Supervision, Habersham County Sheriff’s Office, and Cornelia and Baldwin police departments executed a search warrant on the property at 1283 Shore Street. The search was the result of an investigation that began in July into alleged drug sales being conducted out of the residence, officials say.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nowhabersham.com
Baldwin Council proposes hefty tax increase; first public hearing on Aug. 29
Baldwin residents will see a significant increase in their 2022 property taxes if the city council goes ahead with its plan to increase the millage rate. This potential increase comes on the heels of the Habersham County Commission raising property taxes this year by 1 mill. The Baldwin City Council...
nowhabersham.com
Drug task force dismantles multi-million dollar meth lab in Franklin County
A tip to law enforcement led to the discovery of a large meth lab in Franklin County. The lab was run from a horse stable equipped to manufacture millions of dollars worth of crystal methamphetamine, officials say. Drug agents began investigating after being tipped off to suspicious activity at 2064...
Comments / 0