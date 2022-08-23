ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

2022 Florida primary: What you need to know

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com
 5 days ago
Video: 2022 Florida primary: What you need to know Voters from across Central Florida will head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballot in the 2022 Florida primary election. (James Tutten, WFTV.com/WFTV)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Voters from across Central Florida will head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballot in the 2022 Florida primary election.

We’ve outlined everything you need to know before going to the polls below:

Live coverage

Polling hours

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Polling locations

Don’t know where your polling place is? Click here to find out.

