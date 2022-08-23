ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

birchrestaurant.com

SheKnows

Mario Lopez Is Hoping His Gorgeous Glendale Estate Will Sell for a Record-Breaking $6.5 Million

Mario Lopez and wife Courtney Mazza Lopez are on the move, and they are hoping to make a huge profit on their Glendale estate before they settle into their new home. The couple bought the home about 12 years ago for under $2 million and have listed the property for $6.5 million, that’s over triple the price! If a prospective buyer wants to try the residence on for size, they can also rent it for $25,000 per month, an affordable option for the one-percenters in Southern California.
GLENDALE, CA
welikela.com

Here’s a Cheatsheet of Free Museum Days in L.A. For September 2022

Before we get to our usual rundown of museum freebies for the month to come, there are couple of quick call-outs I want to highlight. First, Griffith Observatory recently expanded their open hours to four days a week, now Thursday to Sunday. No word on when they might be returning some of their previous free in-person programming (All Space Considered, sunset hikes, etc…), but hopefully soon. In any case, it’s just good to see increased access to one of my favorite places in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thelog.com

New Restaurant Takes Place of Ruby’s Diner on Huntington Beach Pier

HUNTINGTON BEACH— The new restaurant, Bud & Gene’s, debuted on July 26, taking the place of the beloved local restaurant, Ruby’s Diner, at the end of the Huntington Beach Pier. Bud & Gene’s will be open daily to serve a casual, seafood-focused menu highlighting the day’s catch, plus a separate take-out window for beach-inspired eats, by Chef Jason Witzl, best known for Long Beach favorites Ellie’s, Lupe’s De La Mar, and Ginger’s.
Daily Mail

Justin Timberlake set to perform at Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala with Chris Pine and father Robert teaming up to serve as co-hosts

Justin Timberlake will perform at the upcoming Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala that will be co-hosted by Chris Pine and his father Robert Pine. Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) announced their participation on Tuesday ahead of the biennial gala that will take place on October 8 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
brentwoodnewsla.com

Brentwood Sushi Restaurant Named Among LA’s Best

Time Out magazine lists Sasabune as one of the 18-best sushi spots in LA. Sushi Sasabune in Brentwood has been named as one of the 18 best sushi restaurants in Los Angeles according to Time Out Los Angeles. The restaurant’s Tock site states, “Sasabune is one of the first sushi restaurants offered “omakase” style sushi in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
localemagazine.com

4 Reasons to Attend the 9th Annual Health and Beauty Expo in Huntington Beach This September

DermFx’s 9th Annual Health and Beauty Expo will bring all your favorite medspa treatments under one roof on Sept. 25 at the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort and Spa. Bring your friends to see what’s new and get in on DermFx’s biggest sale of the year. You’ll have the opportunity to pre-purchase treatments and win exciting freebies and raffle prizes. Here’s four reasons you can’t miss this epic event. DermFx Beauty Expo.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
celebsbar.com

Michael Tuck Dies: Former Los Angeles And San Diego News Anchorman Was 76

Michael Tuck, whose commanding on-air presence led to long news anchorman stints in San Diego and Los Angeles, died August 17 at 76 after a long battle with post-stroke complications, according to reports.Tuck worked at KGTV in San Diego before moving to KCBS in Los Angeles from 1990 to 2000 He then returned to San Diego, where he finished his career at KFMB and KUSI.He won multiple awards during his newscasting career, including 15 regional Emmys, four Golden Mike Awards, and the Sigma Delta Chi Distinguished Service Award.Tuck.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vishnu

Is Catalina Island worth spending a weekend?

Catalina Island is a hidden gem and popular vacation spot for California residents and this tropical paradise is located just 60 minutes off the California coast. Now, this island has had a very long and interesting history with the first inhabitants dating back to 7000 B.C. Over the years, ownership of the island has changed hands numerous times. Nowadays, you see a vast Spanish influence throughout the island, and this first started after it was claimed by Spain in 1572.
AVALON, CA

