ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Washington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

2 shootings in 30 minutes leave 3 injured, including 12-year-old girl

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two shootings within 30 minutes left three injured, including a 12-year-old girl in Louisville. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said Eight Division officers responded to a shooting in the 3900 block of Accomack Drive at about 1 a.m. on Sunday. This is where Springhurst East Apartments are located, just off Westport Road.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: 11-year-old boy missing, last seen in Valley Station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have issued an Operation Return Home for a missing 11-year-old boy. Braedon Shaw has not been seen since Friday at 7:45 p.m in the 4700 block of East Pages Lane. That is near the Waverly Hills Sanitorium. LMPD says he may have gone...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Washington, KY
City
Old Washington, KY
State
Washington State
Local
Kentucky Society
WLKY.com

Man recovering after shooting in Camp Taylor neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is recovering after being shot in the Camp Taylor neighborhood on Saturday. Louisville Metro Police say it happened just before 2 p.m. in the 4200 block of Clark Street. When officers arrived on scene, they found one man who had been shot. The man...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Coroner IDs victim of motorcycle accident on Outer Loop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the man killed on Outer Loop late Saturday night. Authorities said 55-year-old Samuel Richmond, of Shepherdsville, died of blunt force trauma due to the accident. Louisville Metro Police responded to a call of accident involving a motorcycle just after 11...
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Walsh
wdrb.com

Man killed in motorcycle accident on Outer Loop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 55-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle accident late Saturday night. Louisville Metro Police believe a motorcyclist was driving eastbound on Outer Loop Road approaching New Cut Road, when a car trying to make a left turn onto New Cut Rod, hit the motorcycle in the intersection around 11:15 p.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Police investigating after woman shot in northwest Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department continues its investigation after a woman was shot early Saturday morning. It happened around 5 a.m. on West Broadway near South 26th Street. The victim was taken to the hospital but is expected to recover. Police have not made any arrests. Anyone...
LOUISVILLE, KY
foodanddine.com

Coming soon to New Albany: Sleepy Rooster Morning Kitchen

A new breakfast/brunch option is coming to New Albany this fall: Sleepy Rooster Morning Kitchen at 2204 State Street. Sleepy Rooster Morning Kitchen is a new concept from the people behind La Catrina Mexican Kitchen (202 E. Elm), and by extension, Señor Iguanas (three metro area locations). It looks...
NEW ALBANY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leukemia#Transplants#Swimming Pool#Trusted Choice
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky State Police wins 'America's Best-Looking Cruiser'

FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky State Police won the national Cruiser Contest for the second year in a row with 65,169 votes. Overall, there were 509,153 votes for state police agencies across the country. The American Association of State Troopers (AAST) hosts this annual calendar contest and encourages state police...
FRANKFORT, KY
wdrb.com

Sellersburg Celebrates with balloon glow, parade runs through Aug. 27

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Sellersburg Celebrates festival is underway in southern Indiana. The festival at the Silver Creek Township Park is free for all ages to enjoy craft booths, food vendors, entertainment and rides. Sellersburg Celebrates is open 5-11 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, and noon to 11 p.m....
SELLERSBURG, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships

Comments / 0

Community Policy