FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersJeffersontown, KY
WLKY.com
Family, friends honor man whose remains were found near Lynn Family Stadium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A missing person's case is now a homicide. Saturday afternoon, loved ones gathered to honor the life of David Floyd. The 37- year-old was last seen in the area near Lynn Family Stadium in late June. That's where family members went repeatedly looking for him. Last...
WLKY.com
St. Matthew's officers return after weeks of helping eastern Kentucky flood victims
SAINT MATTHEWS, Ky. — Nearly a dozen St. Matthews police officers have returned this week, from a three week trip to eastern Kentucky. They set out on Aug. 3 to Jenkins City to help in the aftermath of the flooding. "I was like, uh oh," said SMPD Det. Matt...
wdrb.com
2 shootings in 30 minutes leave 3 injured, including 12-year-old girl
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two shootings within 30 minutes left three injured, including a 12-year-old girl in Louisville. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said Eight Division officers responded to a shooting in the 3900 block of Accomack Drive at about 1 a.m. on Sunday. This is where Springhurst East Apartments are located, just off Westport Road.
WLKY.com
LMPD: 11-year-old boy missing, last seen in Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have issued an Operation Return Home for a missing 11-year-old boy. Braedon Shaw has not been seen since Friday at 7:45 p.m in the 4700 block of East Pages Lane. That is near the Waverly Hills Sanitorium. LMPD says he may have gone...
WLKY.com
MetroSafe: Golden Alert issued for 78-year-old man last seen on Hurstbourne Lane
HURSTBOURNE ACRES, Ky. — Authorities are trying to find a 78-year-old man last on Hurstbourne Lane. Marcus Ferguson is said to be in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease. He is 6 feet, 1 inch, and 140 pounds with a thin build and gray hair. Ferguson was last seen...
WLKY.com
Man recovering after shooting in Camp Taylor neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is recovering after being shot in the Camp Taylor neighborhood on Saturday. Louisville Metro Police say it happened just before 2 p.m. in the 4200 block of Clark Street. When officers arrived on scene, they found one man who had been shot. The man...
WLKY.com
Coroner IDs victim of motorcycle accident on Outer Loop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the man killed on Outer Loop late Saturday night. Authorities said 55-year-old Samuel Richmond, of Shepherdsville, died of blunt force trauma due to the accident. Louisville Metro Police responded to a call of accident involving a motorcycle just after 11...
WLKY.com
'His light was so bright': Family of Clarksville teen who drowned prepares to say final goodbyes
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — The family of a Clarksville teen who drowned in a Spencer County lake said Thursday they are preparing to lay him to rest. Winston Rodrigo Ruiz Vasquez, 18, arrived to the United States from Venezuela one year ago and just graduated from Clarksville High School. Speaking...
wdrb.com
Man killed in motorcycle accident on Outer Loop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 55-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle accident late Saturday night. Louisville Metro Police believe a motorcyclist was driving eastbound on Outer Loop Road approaching New Cut Road, when a car trying to make a left turn onto New Cut Rod, hit the motorcycle in the intersection around 11:15 p.m.
WLKY.com
Police investigating after woman shot in northwest Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department continues its investigation after a woman was shot early Saturday morning. It happened around 5 a.m. on West Broadway near South 26th Street. The victim was taken to the hospital but is expected to recover. Police have not made any arrests. Anyone...
foodanddine.com
Coming soon to New Albany: Sleepy Rooster Morning Kitchen
A new breakfast/brunch option is coming to New Albany this fall: Sleepy Rooster Morning Kitchen at 2204 State Street. Sleepy Rooster Morning Kitchen is a new concept from the people behind La Catrina Mexican Kitchen (202 E. Elm), and by extension, Señor Iguanas (three metro area locations). It looks...
WLKY.com
Man, 12-year-old girl hospitalized after being injured in east Louisville shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and a young girl were shot early Sunday morning at an apartment complex in east Louisville, according to Louisville Metro Police. About 1 a.m., LMPD Eighth Division officers responded to the call of a shooting in the 3900 block of Accomack Drive. That is just east of the Gene Snyder Freeway on Westport Road.
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky State Police wins 'America's Best-Looking Cruiser'
FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky State Police won the national Cruiser Contest for the second year in a row with 65,169 votes. Overall, there were 509,153 votes for state police agencies across the country. The American Association of State Troopers (AAST) hosts this annual calendar contest and encourages state police...
wdrb.com
Sellersburg Celebrates with balloon glow, parade runs through Aug. 27
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Sellersburg Celebrates festival is underway in southern Indiana. The festival at the Silver Creek Township Park is free for all ages to enjoy craft booths, food vendors, entertainment and rides. Sellersburg Celebrates is open 5-11 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, and noon to 11 p.m....
Wave 3
14-year-old left with broken jaw after being jumped at Hardin County skating rink
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 14-year-old teen was left with bruises and a broken jaw after he was physically assaulted at a skating rink on Aug. 20. The teen said he and his family have had countless memories of coming to Hardin County Skateland to have fun. He wants to share what happened the night he was assaulted in hopes of saving someone else.
WLKY.com
Louisville leaders looking to bring mountain bike park to vacant lot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — City leaders are hoping to bring a new mountain biking skills course to Highland Park. It would be located under the I-264 underpass near the Louisville Muhammad Ali Airport. “We know we're in a space which serves a tremendous asset to the community in the way...
wdrb.com
Radcliff Police investigating after 14-year-old attacked at popular weekend hangout
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 14-year-old is eating through a straw after getting jumped by a half dozen kids at a popular weekend hangout in Radcliff. His family hopes more security gets put into place so it doesn't happen again. What should've been a night of fun at Hardin County...
WLKY.com
Former corrections officer responds to firing, apologizes to Breonna Taylor's family
The former Louisville Metro Corrections officer fired after being caught on video making disparaging remarks about the Louisville Metro Police Department speaks out on his situation. In a statement sent to WLKY, Turhan Knight is now apologizing to the family of Breonna Taylor and his own. Knight wrote: "I want...
WLKY.com
Police respond to incident at Jefferson County juvenile detention center
LYNDON, Ky. — What began as a deliberately set fire quickly gave way to a chaotic scene at a youth detention center Saturday afternoon. According to police, two of the teens involved have been criminally charged. Officers responded to the Jefferson Regional Juvenile Detention Center, on Old LaGrange Road,...
WLKY.com
Friends and family release balloons in honor of civil rights activist prominent in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Friends and family honored the life of a prominent local activist on Friday. A balloon release was held in Chris Wells' honor at Gospel Missionary Church. The 33-year-old was one of the key voices in Louisville during the racial justice protests over the death of Breonna Taylor.
