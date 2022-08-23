Public Shade Tree Removal Notice For Lowell St. & Woburn St. Intersection Project; Hearing Set For August 26

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Related
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Saturday, August 27, 2022: Rotary Club’s Ice Bucket Challenge; Early Voting Begins Today
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Saturday, August 27, 2022:. The Wilmington Rotary Club is holding its Annual Community Ice Bucket Challenge beginning at 10am at Rotary Park. Learn more HERE. The Wilmington High School Boys Basketball Boosters Club is holding its 1st...
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Friday, August 26: Public Shade Tree Removal Hearing At Town Hall; Zumba, Yoga & Poker At Senior Center
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Friday, August 26, 2022:. The Town is holding a Public Shade Tree Removal public hearing at 9:30am in Room 9 of Town Hall. HERE. The Wilmington Senior Center (15 School Street) is holding Zumba at 9am; Sewing...
Wilmington Apple
What’s Happening At Town Meetings This Week? (Week of August 28, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — According to the Wilmington Town Clerk’s calendar, there are several town board, committee and commission meetings scheduled for the week of Sunday, August 28, 2022. Sunday, August 28, 2022. No Meetings. Monday, August 29, 2022. No Meetings. Tuesday, August 30, 2022. No Meetings. Wednesday, August...
Wilmington Apple
SCHOOL BUS ROUTES for Wilmington’s Shawsheen Tech Students (2022-2023)
BILLERICA, MA — The Shawsheen Valley Technical High School released its 2022-2023 Wilmington Bus Routes this week:. Learn more about the bus routes, bus drop-off procedures, and the late bus HERE. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington Apple
THIS WEEKEND: Wilmington Yard Sale Listings (August 27-28)
WILMINGTON, MA — Below is information on a yard sale happening in Wilmington this weekend:. When: Saturday, August 27, 2022, from 9am to 2pm, AND Sunday, August 28, 2022, from 9am to 2pm. Where: 3 West Jamaica Avenue, Wilmington. Details: Halloween Props, Construction Close Out, Tools, Toys, Home Goods...
UPDATE: Homicide investigation underway in Dorchester shooting
BOSTON — Boston police are investigating a fatal shooting which took place Saturday night shortly after 6 p.m. in Dorchester. The shooting took place in the area of Blue Hill Ave and Westview St, according to police. When officials arrived on scene, they say they located an adult man...
Wilmington Apple
POLICE LOG for August 20: Homeless Man Arrested; 2 Drivers Served Summons; Police Disperse Large Group Of Vehicles Playing Loud Music
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Saturday, August 20, 2022:. Andover Police requested assistance with a large group of vehicles playing loud music on Minuteman Drive in Andover. (12:31am) Andover Police requested assistance with a large group of vehicles playing loud music on...
Wilmington Apple
MBTA Announces Fall Bus Schedule, Takes Effect August 28
BOSTON, MA — The MBTA recently issued its Fall 2022 Bus Service Schedules taking effect on August 28. The MBTA typically adjusts service schedules quarterly to reflect the levels of service being delivered. Bus Service Details. The MBTA continues its aggressive hiring campaign for bus operators. Hiring outreach has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman, Infant Carjacked in Hampton Beach, NH by Maine Man
It was a harrowing 25 minutes for a woman and child when a Maine man carjacked their SUV parked in Hampton Beach Friday morning. The Dodge Nitro was parked on the north side of the Underwood Memorial Bridge near Hampton Beach State Park around 11:55 a.m. when it was stolen by David Tayes, 46, of Baldwin, Maine, according to Hampton Deputy Police Chief Alex Reno.
Man taken to hospital following Roxbury shooting
BOSTON — Police in Boston are investigating following a shooting that took place in the city’s Roxbury neighborhood, Saturday. The incident took place in the area of 1579 Columbus Avenue, shortly after 3 p.m. according to officials. When emergency crews arrived on scene, they located an adult male...
Suspect arrested following Saturday morning shooting in Dorchester during J’ouvert festival
A suspect is in custody after an individual was shot Saturday in Dorchester during morning festivities for J’ouvert, the Boston Globe reported. An arrest was made following the shooting and the firearm was recovered, Boston Police Sergeant Detective John Boyle told the paper. The victim’s injuries are not considered...
Wilmington Apple
NOW HIRING: 10 New Job Openings In Wilmington (August 26, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are some of the newest job openings in Wilmington:. Full-Time Finance Partner – Life Sciences at Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group (WMFTG) Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCVB
Man fatally shot less than a mile from Caribbean Carnival festival in Boston
BOSTON — A man is dead after he was shot in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, just several blocks away from the site of an annual festival. Boston police said the shooting happened at about 5:40 p.m. Saturday in the area of 970 Blue Hill Ave., which is the listed address for Las Americas Market and where Blue Hill Avenue intersects with Westview and Stratton streets.
Wilmington Apple
BUSINESS BRIEF: Wilmington’s 3STEP Sports Acquires First Scout Productions
WILMINGTON, MA — 3STEP Sports, the nation’s largest and most impactful youth sports club and event operator, has acquired First Scout Productions, adding another top-flight video production company to its portfolio. First Scout was founded in 2009 by identical twins Jon and Ben Chastney, who stumbled on the...
whdh.com
Boston Police release more details about Roxbury Police attack
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police released more information about arrests made in Thursday’s attack on Police officers in Roxbury. Police said they were attacked by a large group in Roxbury just before 3:00 p.m. Thursday. The incident started when police observations led them to believe that members of a...
Wilmington Apple
OBITUARY: Mary T. Hartnett, 82
WILMINGTON, MA — Mary T. Hartnett, age 82, a life-long Wilmington resident, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2022. Mary was born at home in Wilmington, MA, on September 24, 1939; she was the cherished daughter of the late John F. and Mary T. (White) Hartnett. Mary, along with her brother John “Jack” were raised on the family farm where she developed her great work ethic, her passion for farming and gardening, and her love of animals, especially horses and dogs. Throughout her life, Mary enjoyed being outdoors, tending to the family farm and mowing the yard by hand.
Motorcyclists Killed in Crashes on I-95, I-495 in Mass
Two motorcyclists were killed in crashes in northern Massachusetts Wednesday night, according to Massachusetts State Police. A tweet from the agency said that troopers responded to fatal motorcycle crashes in Newburyport and Amesbury on Wednesday. The operator of a 2009 Yamaha YZFR6 who was trying to accelerate through a tight...
Wilmington Apple
STUDENT SPOTLIGHT: Wilmington’s Samantha Marzi Inducted Into Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society At Holy Cross
WORCESTER, MA — Samantha Marzi of Wilmington has been inducted into the Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society at College of the Holy Cross, the oldest and most prestigious national honor society of the liberal arts and sciences. Marzi is one of 48 new Holy Cross inductees. Membership in Phi...
Roche Bros. announces ‘price lock’ to mark 70 years in business
MANSFIELD, Mass. — Local grocer Roche Bros. is marking its 70th anniversary in business by temporarily locking in prices on some of its most popular items. Roche Bros. says grocery prices are up 13 percent from a year ago and the company is “extending a hand to the communities that have welcomed its stores over the past seven decades.”
Ernie Boch, Jr. Confirms He Is New Owner of Swansea’s Pleasure Island
Car dealer Ernie Boch, Jr. has confirmed to WBSM that he is the person who purchased Swansea’s Pleasure Island estate. We first reported on Wednesday that Boch had posted a photo Tuesday evening to his Facebook page of Pleasure Island’s famous wooden bridge that connects the island to the mainland. We also documented the history of the property and its potential sale over the past few years.
Comments / 1