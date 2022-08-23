Read full article on original website
THIS WEEKEND: Wilmington Yard Sale Listings (August 27-28)
WILMINGTON, MA — Below is information on a yard sale happening in Wilmington this weekend:. When: Saturday, August 27, 2022, from 9am to 2pm, AND Sunday, August 28, 2022, from 9am to 2pm. Where: 3 West Jamaica Avenue, Wilmington. Details: Halloween Props, Construction Close Out, Tools, Toys, Home Goods...
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Friday, August 26: Public Shade Tree Removal Hearing At Town Hall; Zumba, Yoga & Poker At Senior Center
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Friday, August 26, 2022:. The Town is holding a Public Shade Tree Removal public hearing at 9:30am in Room 9 of Town Hall. HERE. The Wilmington Senior Center (15 School Street) is holding Zumba at 9am; Sewing...
What’s Happening At Town Meetings This Week? (Week of August 28, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — According to the Wilmington Town Clerk’s calendar, there are several town board, committee and commission meetings scheduled for the week of Sunday, August 28, 2022. Sunday, August 28, 2022. No Meetings. Monday, August 29, 2022. No Meetings. Tuesday, August 30, 2022. No Meetings. Wednesday, August...
WILMINGTON LOTTERY ROUNDUP: When, Where & What Has Been Won In Town Recently
WILMINGTON, MA — Find out where large winning lottery and scratch tickets have recently been sold in Wilmington:. Fri, Aug 26, 2022 — $1,000 — 4M Brilliant Titanium — QUICK MART. Thu, Aug 25, 2022 — $1,000 — MILLIONS — QUICK MART. Wed,...
BUSINESS BRIEF: Wilmington’s 3STEP Sports Acquires First Scout Productions
WILMINGTON, MA — 3STEP Sports, the nation’s largest and most impactful youth sports club and event operator, has acquired First Scout Productions, adding another top-flight video production company to its portfolio. First Scout was founded in 2009 by identical twins Jon and Ben Chastney, who stumbled on the...
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Saturday, August 27, 2022: Rotary Club’s Ice Bucket Challenge; Early Voting Begins Today
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Saturday, August 27, 2022:. The Wilmington Rotary Club is holding its Annual Community Ice Bucket Challenge beginning at 10am at Rotary Park. Learn more HERE. The Wilmington High School Boys Basketball Boosters Club is holding its 1st...
STUDENT SPOTLIGHT: Wilmington’s Samantha Marzi Inducted Into Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society At Holy Cross
WORCESTER, MA — Samantha Marzi of Wilmington has been inducted into the Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society at College of the Holy Cross, the oldest and most prestigious national honor society of the liberal arts and sciences. Marzi is one of 48 new Holy Cross inductees. Membership in Phi...
OBITUARY: Mary T. Hartnett, 82
WILMINGTON, MA — Mary T. Hartnett, age 82, a life-long Wilmington resident, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2022. Mary was born at home in Wilmington, MA, on September 24, 1939; she was the cherished daughter of the late John F. and Mary T. (White) Hartnett. Mary, along with her brother John “Jack” were raised on the family farm where she developed her great work ethic, her passion for farming and gardening, and her love of animals, especially horses and dogs. Throughout her life, Mary enjoyed being outdoors, tending to the family farm and mowing the yard by hand.
WILMINGTON REC REMINDERS: Saturday Night Flag Football League For Grades 1-8 Begins September 10, Registration Now Open
Below is an announcement from the Wilmington Recreation Department:. Grades 1 – 2 | 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. Grades 3 – 4 | 5:15 – 6:15 p.m. Grades 5 – 6 | 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Grades 7 – 8 | 7:30 – 8:30...
MBTA Announces Fall Bus Schedule, Takes Effect August 28
BOSTON, MA — The MBTA recently issued its Fall 2022 Bus Service Schedules taking effect on August 28. The MBTA typically adjusts service schedules quarterly to reflect the levels of service being delivered. Bus Service Details. The MBTA continues its aggressive hiring campaign for bus operators. Hiring outreach has...
POLICE LOG for August 20: Homeless Man Arrested; 2 Drivers Served Summons; Police Disperse Large Group Of Vehicles Playing Loud Music
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Saturday, August 20, 2022:. Andover Police requested assistance with a large group of vehicles playing loud music on Minuteman Drive in Andover. (12:31am) Andover Police requested assistance with a large group of vehicles playing loud music on...
BUSINESS BRIEF: Wilmington’s Locus Robotics Reaches Expanded Agreement With GEODIS to Deploy 1,000 LocusBots At Global Warehouse Sites
WILMINGTON, MA — GEODIS, a leading global transport and logistics provider, and Locus Robotics, the leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for fulfillment warehouses, recently announced a new expansion agreement to deploy a total of 1,000 LocusBots at GEODIS’ worldwide warehouse locations over the next 24 months. This represents one of the industry’s largest AMR deals to date.
POLICE LOG for August 19: 2 Drivers Served Summonses; Egregious Handicap Parking Violation; Tree Truck Causing Traffic Issues
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Friday, August 19, 2022:. A tree truck was blocking an entire lane of traffic on Woburn Street. Workers said boss said they were allowed to block one lane of traffic. Police advised them to move the vehicle out of the road or hire a detail officer. Vehicle was moved. (8:32am)
BUSINESS BRIEF: Wilmington’s UniFirst Takes Pride In Becoming The Official Uniform Supplier Of The Detroit Lions
WILMINGTON, MA — UniFirst Corporation, a North American leader in providing customized business uniform programs, facility service products, and first aid and safety services, has signed a sponsorship agreement with the Detroit Lions, naming them the Official Uniform Supplier of the Detroit Lions. In addition to being the official...
