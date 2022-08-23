Read full article on original website
Wilmington Apple
THIS WEEKEND: Wilmington Yard Sale Listings (August 27-28)
WILMINGTON, MA — Below is information on a yard sale happening in Wilmington this weekend:. When: Saturday, August 27, 2022, from 9am to 2pm, AND Sunday, August 28, 2022, from 9am to 2pm. Where: 3 West Jamaica Avenue, Wilmington. Details: Halloween Props, Construction Close Out, Tools, Toys, Home Goods...
Wilmington Apple
NOW HIRING: 10 New Job Openings In Wilmington (August 26, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are some of the newest job openings in Wilmington:. Full-Time Finance Partner – Life Sciences at Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group (WMFTG) Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
Wilmington Apple
BUSINESS BRIEF: Wilmington’s 3STEP Sports Acquires First Scout Productions
WILMINGTON, MA — 3STEP Sports, the nation’s largest and most impactful youth sports club and event operator, has acquired First Scout Productions, adding another top-flight video production company to its portfolio. First Scout was founded in 2009 by identical twins Jon and Ben Chastney, who stumbled on the...
Wilmington Apple
OBITUARY: Francis Leo (Frank) Brennan, 97
HINGHAM, MA — Francis Leo (Frank) Brennan, of Hingham, died peacefully at Linden Ponds on August 22, 2022. He was 97. He formerly lived in Westwood MA, Denver CO, Wilmington MA and Charlestown MA. Frank was married for 53 years to his beloved Ruth (Young) Brennan, who died in...
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Friday, August 26: Public Shade Tree Removal Hearing At Town Hall; Zumba, Yoga & Poker At Senior Center
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Friday, August 26, 2022:. The Town is holding a Public Shade Tree Removal public hearing at 9:30am in Room 9 of Town Hall. HERE. The Wilmington Senior Center (15 School Street) is holding Zumba at 9am; Sewing...
Wilmington Apple
OBITUARY: Mary T. Hartnett, 82
WILMINGTON, MA — Mary T. Hartnett, age 82, a life-long Wilmington resident, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2022. Mary was born at home in Wilmington, MA, on September 24, 1939; she was the cherished daughter of the late John F. and Mary T. (White) Hartnett. Mary, along with her brother John “Jack” were raised on the family farm where she developed her great work ethic, her passion for farming and gardening, and her love of animals, especially horses and dogs. Throughout her life, Mary enjoyed being outdoors, tending to the family farm and mowing the yard by hand.
Wilmington Apple
STUDENT SPOTLIGHT: Wilmington’s Samantha Marzi Inducted Into Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society At Holy Cross
WORCESTER, MA — Samantha Marzi of Wilmington has been inducted into the Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society at College of the Holy Cross, the oldest and most prestigious national honor society of the liberal arts and sciences. Marzi is one of 48 new Holy Cross inductees. Membership in Phi...
10 Things to Do in Boston Over Labor Day Weekend
If there’s one thing that Labor Day weekend signals, it’s the end of summer and a last chance to check off all those Boston summer activities you haven’t quite gotten around to yet. For busy Boston families it’s also about having a reason to gather with friends one last time before school starts and we return to our weekly routines. Whether you’re staying local or hitting the road for one last adventure before the leaves start to change, now’s the time to find all the great things to do in Boston Labor Day weekend.
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Saturday, August 27, 2022: Rotary Club’s Ice Bucket Challenge; Early Voting Begins Today
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Saturday, August 27, 2022:. The Wilmington Rotary Club is holding its Annual Community Ice Bucket Challenge beginning at 10am at Rotary Park. Learn more HERE. The Wilmington High School Boys Basketball Boosters Club is holding its 1st...
Wilmington Apple
SCHOOL BUS ROUTES for Wilmington’s Shawsheen Tech Students (2022-2023)
BILLERICA, MA — The Shawsheen Valley Technical High School released its 2022-2023 Wilmington Bus Routes this week:. Learn more about the bus routes, bus drop-off procedures, and the late bus HERE. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington...
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON REC REMINDERS: Saturday Night Flag Football League For Grades 1-8 Begins September 10, Registration Now Open
Below is an announcement from the Wilmington Recreation Department:. Grades 1 – 2 | 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. Grades 3 – 4 | 5:15 – 6:15 p.m. Grades 5 – 6 | 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Grades 7 – 8 | 7:30 – 8:30...
