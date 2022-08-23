ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, MA

THIS WEEKEND: Wilmington Yard Sale Listings (August 27-28)

WILMINGTON, MA — Below is information on a yard sale happening in Wilmington this weekend:. When: Saturday, August 27, 2022, from 9am to 2pm, AND Sunday, August 28, 2022, from 9am to 2pm. Where: 3 West Jamaica Avenue, Wilmington. Details: Halloween Props, Construction Close Out, Tools, Toys, Home Goods...
NOW HIRING: 10 New Job Openings In Wilmington (August 26, 2022)

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are some of the newest job openings in Wilmington:. Full-Time Finance Partner – Life Sciences at Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group (WMFTG)
SCHOOL BUS ROUTES for Wilmington’s Shawsheen Tech Students (2022-2023)

BILLERICA, MA — The Shawsheen Valley Technical High School released its 2022-2023 Wilmington Bus Routes this week:. Learn more about the bus routes, bus drop-off procedures, and the late bus HERE.
SCHOOL BUS ROUTES for Wilmington Public Schools (2022-2023)

WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington Public Schools recently released the school bus routes for the 2022-2023 school year for the Woburn Street/North, Shawsheen/West, Middle School & High School:. High School. Middle School. North and Woburn Street. West and Shawsheen. Kindergarten bus stops are not published in the newspaper or on...
BUSINESS BRIEF: Wilmington’s 3STEP Sports Acquires First Scout Productions

WILMINGTON, MA — 3STEP Sports, the nation’s largest and most impactful youth sports club and event operator, has acquired First Scout Productions, adding another top-flight video production company to its portfolio. First Scout was founded in 2009 by identical twins Jon and Ben Chastney, who stumbled on the...
OBITUARY: Francis Leo (Frank) Brennan, 97

HINGHAM, MA — Francis Leo (Frank) Brennan, of Hingham, died peacefully at Linden Ponds on August 22, 2022. He was 97. He formerly lived in Westwood MA, Denver CO, Wilmington MA and Charlestown MA. Frank was married for 53 years to his beloved Ruth (Young) Brennan, who died in...
OBITUARY: Mary T. Hartnett, 82

WILMINGTON, MA — Mary T. Hartnett, age 82, a life-long Wilmington resident, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2022. Mary was born at home in Wilmington, MA, on September 24, 1939; she was the cherished daughter of the late John F. and Mary T. (White) Hartnett. Mary, along with her brother John “Jack” were raised on the family farm where she developed her great work ethic, her passion for farming and gardening, and her love of animals, especially horses and dogs. Throughout her life, Mary enjoyed being outdoors, tending to the family farm and mowing the yard by hand.
MBTA Announces Fall Bus Schedule, Takes Effect August 28

BOSTON, MA — The MBTA recently issued its Fall 2022 Bus Service Schedules taking effect on August 28. The MBTA typically adjusts service schedules quarterly to reflect the levels of service being delivered. Bus Service Details. The MBTA continues its aggressive hiring campaign for bus operators. Hiring outreach has...
POLICE LOG for August 19: 2 Drivers Served Summonses; Egregious Handicap Parking Violation; Tree Truck Causing Traffic Issues

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Friday, August 19, 2022:. A tree truck was blocking an entire lane of traffic on Woburn Street. Workers said boss said they were allowed to block one lane of traffic. Police advised them to move the vehicle out of the road or hire a detail officer. Vehicle was moved. (8:32am)
BUSINESS BRIEF: Wilmington’s Locus Robotics Reaches Expanded Agreement With GEODIS to Deploy 1,000 LocusBots At Global Warehouse Sites

WILMINGTON, MA — GEODIS, a leading global transport and logistics provider, and Locus Robotics, the leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for fulfillment warehouses, recently announced a new expansion agreement to deploy a total of 1,000 LocusBots at GEODIS’ worldwide warehouse locations over the next 24 months. This represents one of the industry’s largest AMR deals to date.
BUSINESS BRIEF: Wilmington’s UniFirst Takes Pride In Becoming The Official Uniform Supplier Of The Detroit Lions

WILMINGTON, MA — UniFirst Corporation, a North American leader in providing customized business uniform programs, facility service products, and first aid and safety services, has signed a sponsorship agreement with the Detroit Lions, naming them the Official Uniform Supplier of the Detroit Lions. In addition to being the official...
