ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wilmington Apple

THIS WEEKEND: Wilmington Yard Sale Listings (August 27-28)

WILMINGTON, MA — Below is information on a yard sale happening in Wilmington this weekend:. When: Saturday, August 27, 2022, from 9am to 2pm, AND Sunday, August 28, 2022, from 9am to 2pm. Where: 3 West Jamaica Avenue, Wilmington. Details: Halloween Props, Construction Close Out, Tools, Toys, Home Goods...
WILMINGTON, MA
tornadopix.com

They are baaaack. Homebuyers go where they swear they never will.

The median sale price for a single-family home in Boston was $885,500 in July, according to a report issued by the Greater Boston Association of Realtors Aug. 16. . (How can we forget the Boston apartment sellers who were offered $750,000 for one of their parking spaces in February?) Meanwhile,...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, MA
Real Estate
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Real Estate
City
Wilmington, MA
Wilmington, MA
Business
Wilmington Apple

OBITUARY: Francis Leo (Frank) Brennan, 97

HINGHAM, MA — Francis Leo (Frank) Brennan, of Hingham, died peacefully at Linden Ponds on August 22, 2022. He was 97. He formerly lived in Westwood MA, Denver CO, Wilmington MA and Charlestown MA. Frank was married for 53 years to his beloved Ruth (Young) Brennan, who died in...
HINGHAM, MA
nerej.com

Grossman Cos. affiliate purchases 840 Providence Hwy. for $13.3m - sale handled by Waldman & Associates

Dedham, MA According to Dan Waldman of Waldman & Associates, an affiliate of The Grossman Companies, Inc. purchased the real estate at 840 Providence Hwy. for $13.3 million from an affiliate of the Owen family, which had owned the property since 1966. Prior to its current use as a Tesla dealership and repair center, the property was operated by Owen Motors, a business that was founded by the former owners’ father in 1946.
DEDHAM, MA
FUN 107

Ernie Boch, Jr. Confirms He Is New Owner of Swansea’s Pleasure Island

Car dealer Ernie Boch, Jr. has confirmed to WBSM that he is the person who purchased Swansea’s Pleasure Island estate. We first reported on Wednesday that Boch had posted a photo Tuesday evening to his Facebook page of Pleasure Island’s famous wooden bridge that connects the island to the mainland. We also documented the history of the property and its potential sale over the past few years.
SWANSEA, MA
Wilmington Apple

OBITUARY: Mary T. Hartnett, 82

WILMINGTON, MA — Mary T. Hartnett, age 82, a life-long Wilmington resident, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2022. Mary was born at home in Wilmington, MA, on September 24, 1939; she was the cherished daughter of the late John F. and Mary T. (White) Hartnett. Mary, along with her brother John “Jack” were raised on the family farm where she developed her great work ethic, her passion for farming and gardening, and her love of animals, especially horses and dogs. Throughout her life, Mary enjoyed being outdoors, tending to the family farm and mowing the yard by hand.
WILMINGTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Forrest
tourcounsel.com

The Stunning Revere Beach in Massachusetts

Revere Beach is a public beach in Revere, Massachusetts. It is located about five kilometers north of Boston, and was founded in 1896 as the first public beach in the country. In the past it was known as the Coney Island of New England. In summer it is a very busy beach where tourism is quite intense.
REVERE, MA
Wilmington Apple

SCHOOL BUS ROUTES for Wilmington’s Shawsheen Tech Students (2022-2023)

BILLERICA, MA — The Shawsheen Valley Technical High School released its 2022-2023 Wilmington Bus Routes this week:. Learn more about the bus routes, bus drop-off procedures, and the late bus HERE. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington...
WILMINGTON, MA
CBS Boston

Amazon is shutting down five warehouses in Massachusetts

BOSTON -- Amazon is closing down five warehouses in Massachusetts.The facilities that are closing are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. There are plans to renovate the warehouses in Mansfield and Randolph. "We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers, and customers, and that includes upgrading our facilities," Amazon spokesperson Caitlin McLaughlin said in a statement. "As part of that effort, we'll be closing our delivery stations in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield and offering all employees the opportunity to transfer to several different delivery stations in Massachusetts."Amazon is working with employees to offer them work opportunities at nearby sites, and to accommodate their scheduling preferences.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Estates#Ne The Green#Linus Realestate#Linus Housinglist#Business Industry#Housing List#Linus Business#Linus Company Meta#Eric Stefanie Ryan Date#Kje Realty Group#Pei Crotty Cindy#Dai
Wilmington Apple

BUSINESS BRIEF: Wilmington’s Locus Robotics Reaches Expanded Agreement With GEODIS to Deploy 1,000 LocusBots At Global Warehouse Sites

WILMINGTON, MA — GEODIS, a leading global transport and logistics provider, and Locus Robotics, the leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for fulfillment warehouses, recently announced a new expansion agreement to deploy a total of 1,000 LocusBots at GEODIS’ worldwide warehouse locations over the next 24 months. This represents one of the industry’s largest AMR deals to date.
homenewshere.com

Select Board receives futher concerns about Nichols Street 40B proposal

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Select Board once again invited residents to comment on the proposal for a 40B affordable housing project at 79 Nichols St. during their meeting this past Monday night. Since the previous meeting where the matter was addressed, the applicant submitted a redesigned project to Mass...
WILMINGTON, MA
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Methuen (MA)

In the 19th and early 20th century, three philanthropists left an impression on this city in Essex County that lingers to this day. More than a century after they died, David Nevins Sr. (1809-1881), Edward F. Searles (1841-1920) and Charles H. Tenney (1842-1919) are names that come up time and again in Methuen.
METHUEN, MA
Boston

Amazon to close 5 delivery warehouses in Mass.

The company said workers can transfer to another local warehouse. Amazon plans to close five delivery warehouses in Massachusetts to help cope with overgrowth during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Boston Globe reported Thursday. The five delivery warehouses are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. The Globe reported that a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Instagram
Wilmington Apple

SCHOOL BUS ROUTES for Wilmington Public Schools (2022-2023)

WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington Public Schools recently released the school bus routes for the 2022-2023 school year for the Woburn Street/North, Shawsheen/West, Middle School & High School:. High School. Middle School. North and Woburn Street. West and Shawsheen. Kindergarten bus stops are not published in the newspaper or on...
WILMINGTON, MA
tewksburycarnation.org

US Postal Service Confirms Tewksbury On Consolidation List

More than 200 post offices and other USPS facilities are on a list to be part of a consolidation effort beginning later this year. Tewksbury is one of six Massachusetts sites scheduled to be consolidated under a Woburn MPO, or main post office, in February 2023, according to documents published by Government Executive.
TEWKSBURY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy