Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Related
Wilmington Apple
THIS WEEKEND: Wilmington Yard Sale Listings (August 27-28)
WILMINGTON, MA — Below is information on a yard sale happening in Wilmington this weekend:. When: Saturday, August 27, 2022, from 9am to 2pm, AND Sunday, August 28, 2022, from 9am to 2pm. Where: 3 West Jamaica Avenue, Wilmington. Details: Halloween Props, Construction Close Out, Tools, Toys, Home Goods...
tornadopix.com
They are baaaack. Homebuyers go where they swear they never will.
The median sale price for a single-family home in Boston was $885,500 in July, according to a report issued by the Greater Boston Association of Realtors Aug. 16. . (How can we forget the Boston apartment sellers who were offered $750,000 for one of their parking spaces in February?) Meanwhile,...
msn.com
As land gets bought up by developers, the remaining farms compete to make the best ice cream
On a hot summer day, few things satisfy as much as ice cream. But most people have never bought theirs at the place where it all begins: a dairy farm. Today, there are 110 registered dairy farms in Massachusetts, at least nine of which make their own ice cream, according to state figures.
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Friday, August 26: Public Shade Tree Removal Hearing At Town Hall; Zumba, Yoga & Poker At Senior Center
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Friday, August 26, 2022:. The Town is holding a Public Shade Tree Removal public hearing at 9:30am in Room 9 of Town Hall. HERE. The Wilmington Senior Center (15 School Street) is holding Zumba at 9am; Sewing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington Apple
OBITUARY: Francis Leo (Frank) Brennan, 97
HINGHAM, MA — Francis Leo (Frank) Brennan, of Hingham, died peacefully at Linden Ponds on August 22, 2022. He was 97. He formerly lived in Westwood MA, Denver CO, Wilmington MA and Charlestown MA. Frank was married for 53 years to his beloved Ruth (Young) Brennan, who died in...
nerej.com
Grossman Cos. affiliate purchases 840 Providence Hwy. for $13.3m - sale handled by Waldman & Associates
Dedham, MA According to Dan Waldman of Waldman & Associates, an affiliate of The Grossman Companies, Inc. purchased the real estate at 840 Providence Hwy. for $13.3 million from an affiliate of the Owen family, which had owned the property since 1966. Prior to its current use as a Tesla dealership and repair center, the property was operated by Owen Motors, a business that was founded by the former owners’ father in 1946.
Ernie Boch, Jr. Confirms He Is New Owner of Swansea’s Pleasure Island
Car dealer Ernie Boch, Jr. has confirmed to WBSM that he is the person who purchased Swansea’s Pleasure Island estate. We first reported on Wednesday that Boch had posted a photo Tuesday evening to his Facebook page of Pleasure Island’s famous wooden bridge that connects the island to the mainland. We also documented the history of the property and its potential sale over the past few years.
Wilmington Apple
OBITUARY: Mary T. Hartnett, 82
WILMINGTON, MA — Mary T. Hartnett, age 82, a life-long Wilmington resident, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2022. Mary was born at home in Wilmington, MA, on September 24, 1939; she was the cherished daughter of the late John F. and Mary T. (White) Hartnett. Mary, along with her brother John “Jack” were raised on the family farm where she developed her great work ethic, her passion for farming and gardening, and her love of animals, especially horses and dogs. Throughout her life, Mary enjoyed being outdoors, tending to the family farm and mowing the yard by hand.
RELATED PEOPLE
tourcounsel.com
The Stunning Revere Beach in Massachusetts
Revere Beach is a public beach in Revere, Massachusetts. It is located about five kilometers north of Boston, and was founded in 1896 as the first public beach in the country. In the past it was known as the Coney Island of New England. In summer it is a very busy beach where tourism is quite intense.
Wilmington Apple
SCHOOL BUS ROUTES for Wilmington’s Shawsheen Tech Students (2022-2023)
BILLERICA, MA — The Shawsheen Valley Technical High School released its 2022-2023 Wilmington Bus Routes this week:. Learn more about the bus routes, bus drop-off procedures, and the late bus HERE. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington...
Amazon is shutting down five warehouses in Massachusetts
BOSTON -- Amazon is closing down five warehouses in Massachusetts.The facilities that are closing are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. There are plans to renovate the warehouses in Mansfield and Randolph. "We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers, and customers, and that includes upgrading our facilities," Amazon spokesperson Caitlin McLaughlin said in a statement. "As part of that effort, we'll be closing our delivery stations in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield and offering all employees the opportunity to transfer to several different delivery stations in Massachusetts."Amazon is working with employees to offer them work opportunities at nearby sites, and to accommodate their scheduling preferences.
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Saturday, August 27, 2022: Rotary Club’s Ice Bucket Challenge; Early Voting Begins Today
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Saturday, August 27, 2022:. The Wilmington Rotary Club is holding its Annual Community Ice Bucket Challenge beginning at 10am at Rotary Park. Learn more HERE. The Wilmington High School Boys Basketball Boosters Club is holding its 1st...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wilmington Apple
BUSINESS BRIEF: Wilmington’s Locus Robotics Reaches Expanded Agreement With GEODIS to Deploy 1,000 LocusBots At Global Warehouse Sites
WILMINGTON, MA — GEODIS, a leading global transport and logistics provider, and Locus Robotics, the leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for fulfillment warehouses, recently announced a new expansion agreement to deploy a total of 1,000 LocusBots at GEODIS’ worldwide warehouse locations over the next 24 months. This represents one of the industry’s largest AMR deals to date.
homenewshere.com
Select Board receives futher concerns about Nichols Street 40B proposal
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Select Board once again invited residents to comment on the proposal for a 40B affordable housing project at 79 Nichols St. during their meeting this past Monday night. Since the previous meeting where the matter was addressed, the applicant submitted a redesigned project to Mass...
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in Methuen (MA)
In the 19th and early 20th century, three philanthropists left an impression on this city in Essex County that lingers to this day. More than a century after they died, David Nevins Sr. (1809-1881), Edward F. Searles (1841-1920) and Charles H. Tenney (1842-1919) are names that come up time and again in Methuen.
Amazon to close 5 delivery warehouses in Mass.
The company said workers can transfer to another local warehouse. Amazon plans to close five delivery warehouses in Massachusetts to help cope with overgrowth during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Boston Globe reported Thursday. The five delivery warehouses are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. The Globe reported that a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wilmington Apple
SCHOOL BUS ROUTES for Wilmington Public Schools (2022-2023)
WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington Public Schools recently released the school bus routes for the 2022-2023 school year for the Woburn Street/North, Shawsheen/West, Middle School & High School:. High School. Middle School. North and Woburn Street. West and Shawsheen. Kindergarten bus stops are not published in the newspaper or on...
Wilmington Apple
STUDENT SPOTLIGHT: Wilmington’s Samantha Marzi Inducted Into Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society At Holy Cross
WORCESTER, MA — Samantha Marzi of Wilmington has been inducted into the Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society at College of the Holy Cross, the oldest and most prestigious national honor society of the liberal arts and sciences. Marzi is one of 48 new Holy Cross inductees. Membership in Phi...
tewksburycarnation.org
US Postal Service Confirms Tewksbury On Consolidation List
More than 200 post offices and other USPS facilities are on a list to be part of a consolidation effort beginning later this year. Tewksbury is one of six Massachusetts sites scheduled to be consolidated under a Woburn MPO, or main post office, in February 2023, according to documents published by Government Executive.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts store receives bonus after customer hits it big on $4 million lottery scratch ticket
A big winner has been announced after a southern Massachusetts business issued a scratch ticket that won millions last week. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Kit Kat Nominee Trust of Mattapoisett has claimed the first $4 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “4,000,000 Jumbo Cash” instant ticket game.
Comments / 0