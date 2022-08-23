ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

THIS WEEKEND: Wilmington Yard Sale Listings (August 27-28)

WILMINGTON, MA — Below is information on a yard sale happening in Wilmington this weekend:. When: Saturday, August 27, 2022, from 9am to 2pm, AND Sunday, August 28, 2022, from 9am to 2pm. Where: 3 West Jamaica Avenue, Wilmington. Details: Halloween Props, Construction Close Out, Tools, Toys, Home Goods...
What’s Happening At Town Meetings This Week? (Week of August 28, 2022)

WILMINGTON, MA — According to the Wilmington Town Clerk’s calendar, there are several town board, committee and commission meetings scheduled for the week of Sunday, August 28, 2022. Sunday, August 28, 2022. No Meetings. Monday, August 29, 2022. No Meetings. Tuesday, August 30, 2022. No Meetings. Wednesday, August...
SCHOOL BUS ROUTES for Wilmington’s Shawsheen Tech Students (2022-2023)

BILLERICA, MA — The Shawsheen Valley Technical High School released its 2022-2023 Wilmington Bus Routes this week:. Learn more about the bus routes, bus drop-off procedures, and the late bus HERE. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington...
OBITUARY: Francis Leo (Frank) Brennan, 97

HINGHAM, MA — Francis Leo (Frank) Brennan, of Hingham, died peacefully at Linden Ponds on August 22, 2022. He was 97. He formerly lived in Westwood MA, Denver CO, Wilmington MA and Charlestown MA. Frank was married for 53 years to his beloved Ruth (Young) Brennan, who died in...
SCHOOL BUS ROUTES for Wilmington Public Schools (2022-2023)

WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington Public Schools recently released the school bus routes for the 2022-2023 school year for the Woburn Street/North, Shawsheen/West, Middle School & High School:. High School. Middle School. North and Woburn Street. West and Shawsheen. Kindergarten bus stops are not published in the newspaper or on...
OBITUARY: Mary T. Hartnett, 82

WILMINGTON, MA — Mary T. Hartnett, age 82, a life-long Wilmington resident, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2022. Mary was born at home in Wilmington, MA, on September 24, 1939; she was the cherished daughter of the late John F. and Mary T. (White) Hartnett. Mary, along with her brother John “Jack” were raised on the family farm where she developed her great work ethic, her passion for farming and gardening, and her love of animals, especially horses and dogs. Throughout her life, Mary enjoyed being outdoors, tending to the family farm and mowing the yard by hand.
MBTA Announces Fall Bus Schedule, Takes Effect August 28

BOSTON, MA — The MBTA recently issued its Fall 2022 Bus Service Schedules taking effect on August 28. The MBTA typically adjusts service schedules quarterly to reflect the levels of service being delivered. Bus Service Details. The MBTA continues its aggressive hiring campaign for bus operators. Hiring outreach has...
BUSINESS BRIEF: Wilmington’s Locus Robotics Reaches Expanded Agreement With GEODIS to Deploy 1,000 LocusBots At Global Warehouse Sites

WILMINGTON, MA — GEODIS, a leading global transport and logistics provider, and Locus Robotics, the leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for fulfillment warehouses, recently announced a new expansion agreement to deploy a total of 1,000 LocusBots at GEODIS’ worldwide warehouse locations over the next 24 months. This represents one of the industry’s largest AMR deals to date.
BUSINESS BRIEF: Wilmington’s UniFirst Takes Pride In Becoming The Official Uniform Supplier Of The Detroit Lions

WILMINGTON, MA — UniFirst Corporation, a North American leader in providing customized business uniform programs, facility service products, and first aid and safety services, has signed a sponsorship agreement with the Detroit Lions, naming them the Official Uniform Supplier of the Detroit Lions. In addition to being the official...
