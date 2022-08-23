Families can choose from a myriad of events and activities this week in Champaign-Urbana. In what might be one of the most unofficial holidays in Champaign-Urbana over the course of a year, this weekend marks the first University of Illinois football game of the season! And when football begins, we know that all of our fall favorite activities are just right around the corner. So it may not be “fully” fall yet, but we know that it is almost here now that this weekend has arrived.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO