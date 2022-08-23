Read full article on original website
vermilioncountyfirst.com
The Runyans Say Goodbye to Their Roselawn Fitness Center
It will be the end of an era, this coming Wednesday, August 31st; when Chip and Sharron Runyan close the Roselawn Fitness Center; also known as the old Roselawn School building; for the last time under their ownership. The Runyans, definitely one of Danville’s best-known couples, are retiring. It was...
nowdecatur.com
Memorial Grant Application Deadline September 1
August 25, 2022 – More than half a million dollars is still available through the Decatur Memorial Foundation community grant program to help nonprofits in Macon County. “The Foundation Grant Committee awarded nearly $150,000 in funding during our June application review cycle,” said Julie Bilbrey, the foundation’s executive director. “We are excited to continue expanding our mission outside the hospital walls with this new grant program and invite organizations to apply for the remaining $600,000 of funds available.”
chambanamoms.com
Champaign-Urbana Weekend Planner – Time for Kickoff
Families can choose from a myriad of events and activities this week in Champaign-Urbana. In what might be one of the most unofficial holidays in Champaign-Urbana over the course of a year, this weekend marks the first University of Illinois football game of the season! And when football begins, we know that all of our fall favorite activities are just right around the corner. So it may not be “fully” fall yet, but we know that it is almost here now that this weekend has arrived.
WAND TV
New distillery coming to Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A new distillery is coming to Decatur. Brentford Distillers plans to open this fall. “The idea sprouted during the start of the pandemic. I’ve always had an interest in distilling and its colorful past and role in our nation’s history. After some research, a lot of calculations, and careful considerations - Anita and I decided to put a plan into action and roll the dice with what we hope will be a welcome addition to Decatur, said Anthony Brent, founder of Brentford Distillers.
Herald & Review
Decatur school board approves plan to build school on Oak Grove site
DECATUR — The Decatur school board on Tuesday approved a proposal to build a new American Dreamer STEM Academy on the site of the former Oak Grove School. The vote was 5-2 with board members Kevin Collins-Brown and Al Scheider voting against the plan after a lengthy, heated discussion that included both men arguing for spending the COVID relief funds in ways that would include other district schools instead of spending the majority on one new building.
nowdecatur.com
Taste of History Ticket Sales Begin September 1
August 25, 2022 – The Taste of History event returns to Decatur on Saturday, October 1 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. During this event, you’ll explore five of Decatur’s historic sites while enjoying delicious hors d’oeuvres and drinks at each location. Each venue represents a business industry pioneer and a piece of Decatur history:
Students are back, so is the trash
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s that time of year again. College students have moved back in, and that means dumpsters around the U of I are overflowing. The City of Champaign said it’s an issue they see every year, but they are making changes this year. Right now, the Neighborhood Code Compliance Staff are increasing […]
smilepolitely.com
The new low barrier homeless shelter is a good thing
Recent news that the City of Champaign Township is trying to open a low-barrier homeless shelter for men and women, called Strides, in the former Habitat for Humanity building at 119 E. University Avenue has invited a range of responses. While most people seem to agree that another homeless shelter is needed in our community, a few vocal dissidents object to having that shelter near their businesses, citing a reduction in property value. We think having a shelter near other emergency support services and providing support regardless of sobriety or religious beliefs is a good thing.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Special Saturday Danville Rescue Mission Event at Freedom Missionary Baptist Church
There’s a special gospel concert and food drive this Saturday at Freedom Missionary Baptist Church for the nearby Danville Rescue Mission. Event director Ken McCray says the Danville Rescue Mission has been working to get citizens on their own with employment readiness training and contact with employers. And sometimes it’s just the first step of giving them a place to go. So this “Gospel Explosion” non-perishable food drive will also help to feed those who are currently residing at the mission. And as McCray says, they will be being in gospel performers from all over.
WAND TV
Urbana High School Principal working to end gun violence
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Urbana High School Principal, Taren Nance is working to end gun violence by collaborating with other community leaders. Nance started this collective after he attended the funeral of one of his own students back in December. After that, he put the plans in motion to end gun violence in Champaign-Urbana neighborhoods.
cu-citizenaccess.org
Of 50 victims, young minorities harmed most by flurry of Champaign gun violence
There were 50 lethal shootings in the city of Champaign between 2015 and the first half of 2022. Of those 50 victims, 15 were 20 years old or younger. At least 30 suspects were arrested in those shootings, and 15 of them were also aged 20 or younger. Those were...
smilepolitely.com
Community Foundation of East Central Illinois is offering $50,000 in grants for nonprofits
To help area nonprofit organizations build their capacity to live out their missions, Community Foundation of East Central Illinois is awarding $50,000 in grants. Individual prganizations will be able to receive up to $5000 to aid operations such as communications, data management, diversity, equity and inclusion, financial management, fundraising, governance, leadership, mission and strategy, program delivery, and program evaluation.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Georgetown Fair Switch to July a Move of Convenience
Georgetown Fair Board of Directors president Don Hackler says the recently announced permanent move of the Georgetown Fair to July starting next year was actually decided upon this past winter. But in order to avoid confusion with this year’s August fair dates, they announced it once the fair was underway and then completed.
WCIA
78th Annual National Sweetcorn Festival in Hoopeston
Lots of great things happening at this year’s 78th annual National Sweetcorn Festival in Hoopeston. Lauren Linares shares the full schedule of events, National Sweetheart Pageant, and how this is an annual community orientated event by the Hoopeston Jaycees & so many more!
smilepolitely.com
Five places in Champaign-Urbana for a solid Italian beef sandwich
When I moved to Illinois, a thing I noticed was that people here love an Italian beef sandwich. I did not know the greatness of the Italian beef sandwich until I tried my first Italian beef at Portillo's (dipped beef with hot peppers) outside a mall in Chicago years ago, and it was everything. I was hooked on the Chicago sandwich.
nowdecatur.com
Illinois Organizations can Apply for Grants through Reimagine Public Safety Act
August 22, 2022 – Funding provided by the Reimagine Public Safety Act is now available to Illinois organizations who apply. Eligible organizations in communities such as Decatur can apply for $300,000 in annual grants. Apply by clicking here. Get qualified by clicking here. Create a better future today and...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Mosaic City Church Offering HOT DOGS AND HALLELUJAHS Event Sat in Lincoln Park
Danville’s Mosaic City Church will be hosting a special event at Lincoln Park starting at 5:30 PM Saturday. It’s a community hot dog event, called Hot Dogs and Hallelujahs, as Pastor LeStan Hoskins explains. AUDIO: Come out, get a free meal, listen to a couple of worship songs;...
foxillinois.com
6 central Illinois residents indicted for wire fraud
PEORIA, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Five Springfield residents and one from Lincoln were indicted last week on wire fraud charges related to the Paycheck Protection Program. The fraud was in connection with the Small Business Association loans and/or unemployment benefits. Philip Lovelace, Sr., 51, of Springfield, Illinois, was charged with...
WCIA
SOUL Identity Women’s Conference
The SOUL ID team as well as the staff at WBGL, has bene working diligently over this past year to create a space of worship and belonging for you to experience the beauty, power, and grace of God through worship, God’s word, and an experience like none other. This...
WSPY NEWS
Jelani Day: One year later, yet no arrests
One year ago today, Jelani Day disappeared. Eleven days went by before his body was found, three weeks before the identity was confirmed. The 25-year-old Illinois State graduate student from Danville was located in the Illinois River near the Route 251 bridge in Peru. That set off a protest in that town and the family taking issue over the slow multi-agency police investigation.
