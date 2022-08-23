ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleburne County, AR

Kait 8

1 dead in evening highway crash

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Ark. (KAIT) – Arkansas State Police said a 25-year-old Mountain View man died in a crash Thursday evening. According to a preliminary crash report, the crash happened on Highway 5 south of Mountain View at 6:22 p.m, Aug. 25. Brandon Osborne was north in a 2007 Kawasaki...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, AR
KTLO

Man dead after motorcycle crashes into pickup truck

A man was killed Thursday evening when his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck. Twenty-five-year-old Brandon Osborne of Mountain View was pronounced dead at the scene south of Mountain View. According to the Arkansas State Police, Osborne was traveling on Arkansas Highway 5 as he was attempting to negotiate a...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, AR
FOX 16 News

Little Rock police investigating shooting on Kanis Road

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are investigating a shooting that happened Monday evening. According to the Little Rock Police Department, the incident happened on Kanis Road between 12th Street and John Barrow. Police said that two people were shot and their injuries are non-life-threatening. LRPD officials are asking the public to avoid […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Man fatally struck by vehicle on I-40 after jumping from ambulance Thursday

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Lonoke County man was hit by a vehicle after authorities said he jumped out of an ambulance while being transported to the hospital Thursday morning. According to a crash report from the Arkansas State Police, Tyrone Washington, 42, was being taken to a hospital to be treated for "unrelated reasons" by medical services.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

Pageant to be held to raise money for Sydney Sutherland scholarship

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) – An event is hoping to raise money for a scholarship in honor of a woman who lost her life two years ago. The body of Sydney Sutherland was found on Aug. 20, 2020, and since that time, Sydney’s family and friends have worked to create a scholarship in her memory.
NEWPORT, AR
arkadelphian.com

Boating access to increase at 3 locations

LITTLE ROCK — Three funding reimbursements approved at last week’s Arkansas Game and Fish Commission meeting in Texarkana will create improved access for anglers and boaters on the White River in north Arkansas and at Lake Conway in central Arkansas. Commissioners unanimously approved a total of $513,513 to...
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR

