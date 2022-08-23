Read full article on original website
News On 6
Inside Look At The New OKPOP Museum In Downtown Tulsa
Major progress is underway in The Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture -- a building designed to focus the world’s attention on Oklahoma. The site will pay tribute to Oklahoma artists in the downtown Tulsa Arts District and the impact they’ve made across the globe. It will also honor...
News On 6
4 More Executions Scheduled To Take Place In Oklahoma In 2022
The State of Oklahoma will resume executions on Thursday morning for the first time since January. James Coddington is set to be put to death for killing his co-worker in 1997. There are four more executions scheduled to take place in Oklahoma in 2022. The next was supposed to be...
News On 6
Former DOC Director Speaks Out On Coddington’s Behalf Ahead Of Execution
An Oklahoma man is less than 24 hours from his execution. Governor Kevin Stitt denied the Pardon and Parole Board’s clemency recommendation for death row inmate James Coddington. Former DOC Director Justin Jones, who was the head of the department from 2005-2013, told News 9 he has taken an...
News On 6
Witnesses Offer Testimony After Execution Of Death Row Inmate James Coddington
Death row inmate James Coddington was executed by the state of Oklahoma on Thursday for the killing of 73-year-old Albert Hale, in 1997. Following the execution, witnesses and a family member of the victim offered testimony. Coddington was executed by lethal injection and died at 10:16 a.m. on Thursday.
News On 6
Heat Back Into The 80s And 90s, With Chance Of Rain Later
We've started with very pleasant conditions to start the day, but we will heat back up into the upper 80s and 90s. While not as hot as it's been, expect low 90's across the state. A spotty chance of rain will be possible in far west and south Oklahoma.
