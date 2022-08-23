ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

News On 6

Inside Look At The New OKPOP Museum In Downtown Tulsa

Major progress is underway in The Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture -- a building designed to focus the world’s attention on Oklahoma. The site will pay tribute to Oklahoma artists in the downtown Tulsa Arts District and the impact they’ve made across the globe. It will also honor...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

4 More Executions Scheduled To Take Place In Oklahoma In 2022

The State of Oklahoma will resume executions on Thursday morning for the first time since January. James Coddington is set to be put to death for killing his co-worker in 1997. There are four more executions scheduled to take place in Oklahoma in 2022. The next was supposed to be...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Heat Back Into The 80s And 90s, With Chance Of Rain Later

We've started with very pleasant conditions to start the day, but we will heat back up into the upper 80s and 90s. While not as hot as it's been, expect low 90's across the state. A spotty chance of rain will be possible in far west and south Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE

