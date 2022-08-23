14-year-old Gabe Doran has been missing since August 12th. The teenager is thought to be in the Waterloo/Cedar Falls area. Gabe is 5'8" and 120 pounds. Police ask you to contact 319-888-2875 or 319-215-5094 with any information. His family released a statement, "Come home soon Gabe. We all love you...

CEDAR FALLS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO