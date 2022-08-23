Read full article on original website
Waterloo Police asking for your help in finding missing 14-year-old
14-year-old Gabe Doran has been missing since August 12th. The teenager is thought to be in the Waterloo/Cedar Falls area. Gabe is 5'8" and 120 pounds. Police ask you to contact 319-888-2875 or 319-215-5094 with any information. His family released a statement, "Come home soon Gabe. We all love you...
Osgood wins individual title; Cedar Falls impresses at Prairie XC Invite
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Marion senior Jedidiah Osgood won Saturday's individual boys crown, while the Cedar Falls boys won the team title. Tiger sophomore Zoe Zylstra won the girls race.
UNI soccer plays to scoreless tie as Dickenson chases coaching record
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The UNI soccer team finished with a 0-0 draw against Omaha on Thursday evening. The Panthers are now 2-0-1 this season. Head coach Bruce Dickenson remains in a first place tie with James Price for the most coaching wins in Panther history. One more win will give Dickenson the all time record.
