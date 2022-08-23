ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osage, IA

Waterloo Police asking for your help in finding missing 14-year-old

14-year-old Gabe Doran has been missing since August 12th. The teenager is thought to be in the Waterloo/Cedar Falls area. Gabe is 5'8" and 120 pounds. Police ask you to contact 319-888-2875 or 319-215-5094 with any information. His family released a statement, "Come home soon Gabe. We all love you...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
UNI soccer plays to scoreless tie as Dickenson chases coaching record

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The UNI soccer team finished with a 0-0 draw against Omaha on Thursday evening. The Panthers are now 2-0-1 this season. Head coach Bruce Dickenson remains in a first place tie with James Price for the most coaching wins in Panther history. One more win will give Dickenson the all time record.
CEDAR FALLS, IA

