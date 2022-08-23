ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County deputy killed in line of duty took pride in helping others

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
 5 days ago

OKLAHOMA COUNTY ( KFOR ) – The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was fatally shot by a suspect Monday afternoon took a special pride in serving his community.

Sgt. Bobby Swartz, a veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, was fatally wounded while serving a lockout warrant, also referred to as an eviction notice, at a home in the area of S.W. 78th and Youngs in Oklahoma City.

Sgt. Bobby Swartz

A man at the home, who has since been identified as Benjamin Plank, opened fire on Swartz and another deputy. Both deputies were hit. Swartz died at OU Health. The other deputy, whose name has not yet been released, is listed as stable at the hospital.

Officials release name of suspect who allegedly shot, killed Oklahoma County deputy

The men and women of the Sheriff’s Office, as well as deputies and officers from law enforcement agencies across the state, were shattered by the news of Swartz’s death.

A procession of law enforcement members accompanied Swartz’s body as it was transported from the hospital to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Aaron Brilbeck, Public Information Officer for the Sheriff’s Office, described serving lockout warrants as a routine procedure.

Swartz filmed a ride-along in 2018, as seen in the video at the top of this story, explaining how the lockout warrant process worked.

OSBI releases more info in search for missing Louisiana woman

In the video, he described the pride he took in his job.

“I like structure. I like giving. I like helping people – that’s why I joined the sheriff’s department,” he said. “I would say it takes a certain type of character. You have to have a strong will, a strong exterior to do what we do.”

Swartz said in the video that he had been working at the Sheriff’s Office for over two decades, and had worked in almost every department at one point or another.

His heroism shined through in his civilian life as well, saving a man’s life while off duty in 2020.

The man had been hit by a truck. Swartz stepped in and began chest compressions.

Swartz was awarded a lifesaving award from the Higher Plain Baptist Church for saving the man’s life.

Community Policy