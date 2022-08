MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Middle Tennessee volleyball team will begin its 2022 season with the Sacramento State Tournament in Sacramento, California. The Blue Raiders will face Portland at 12 p.m. and Sacramento State at 9:30 p.m., and then look to battle Nevada at 1 p.m. on Saturday. All three matches will be streamed live on ESPN+.

