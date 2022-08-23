DC man arrested for 1993 murder

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A man is now in custody nearly 30 years after he allegedly murdered a woman in southeast DC.

Police arrested 58-year-old William Ransford Thursday. He’s charged with 2nd-degree murder for the death of 39-year-old Debra McManus in October of 1993.

McManus’s body was found in a wooded area next to the track at Ballou High School around 7 a.m. October 23, 1993. Her death was ruled as “asphyxia due to manual strangulation and the manner of death was a homicide,” according to an affidavit for Ransford’s arrest. Police collected clothing, blood and semen from the scene. It was sent for DNA testing, but at the time no matches were found.

In 2020, pieces of evidence were sent to Bode Technology Labs for additional testing. The DNA profile was sent to a crime lab in Wyoming, where it was entered into CODIS. In 2022, a match came back linking DNA evidence on one of McManus’s socks to Ransford.

That DNA profile is also connected to a 1993 sexual assault in Prince George’s County. That case was not prosecuted, but did link to Ransford, according to the affidavit.

Additionally, Ransford pled guilty to attempted 2 nd degree sexual abuse in 2002 for a 2001 rape and kidnapping.

According to the affidavit, officers from the Metropolitan Police Department questioned Ransford about the McManus case in May. He declined knowing anything about it, or having any contact with McManus. He gave police a DNA cheek swab. Results showed that on several items tested, “statistical results provide very strong support,” that his DNA is present.

The affidavit reads, “there is probable cause to believe: that William Ransford was a sexual predator, preying on vulnerable victims… that William Ransford beat and strangled Debra McManus during a sexual assault in the wooded area behind Ballou High School.

