ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

DC man arrested for 1993 murder

By Mariel Carbone
DC News Now
DC News Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uqiFC_0hRPZlzI00

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A man is now in custody nearly 30 years after he allegedly murdered a woman in southeast DC.

Police arrested 58-year-old William Ransford Thursday. He’s charged with 2nd-degree murder for the death of 39-year-old Debra McManus in October of 1993.

McManus’s body was found in a wooded area next to the track at Ballou High School around 7 a.m. October 23, 1993. Her death was ruled as “asphyxia due to manual strangulation and the manner of death was a homicide,” according to an affidavit for Ransford’s arrest. Police collected clothing, blood and semen from the scene. It was sent for DNA testing, but at the time no matches were found.

Metro Police looking for suspect in attack on three Asian people

In 2020, pieces of evidence were sent to Bode Technology Labs for additional testing. The DNA profile was sent to a crime lab in Wyoming, where it was entered into CODIS. In 2022, a match came back linking DNA evidence on one of McManus’s socks to Ransford.

That DNA profile is also connected to a 1993 sexual assault in Prince George’s County. That case was not prosecuted, but did link to Ransford, according to the affidavit.

Additionally, Ransford pled guilty to attempted 2 nd degree sexual abuse in 2002 for a 2001 rape and kidnapping.

According to the affidavit, officers from the Metropolitan Police Department questioned Ransford about the McManus case in May. He declined knowing anything about it, or having any contact with McManus. He gave police a DNA cheek swab. Results showed that on several items tested, “statistical results provide very strong support,” that his DNA is present.

The affidavit reads, “there is probable cause to believe: that William Ransford was a sexual predator, preying on vulnerable victims… that William Ransford beat and strangled Debra McManus during a sexual assault in the wooded area behind Ballou High School.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5dc.com

Off-duty FBI officer involved in shooting in DC, authorities say

WASHINGTON - A shooting Saturday in Northeast, D.C. involving an off-duty FBI police officer is under investigation, multiple authorities confirm. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hayes Street and Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast, near I-295. FBI officials released a statement to...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

DC woman defends herself against armed carjacker

WASHINGTON - A longtime Northeast D.C. woman is sharing her frightening experience after facing both praise and backlash online for fending off an armed suspect. A surveillance camera in the area caught the violent encounter on video. In these situations, police departments always say it’s best to give up your...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
State
Wyoming State
City
Washington, DC
DC News Now

Person shot in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — The Alexandria Police Department (APD) said one person was hurt in a shooting that took place Saturday. The police department tweeted about the incident at 9:15 p.m. In the tweet, police said there was a heavy presence of officers in the 700 block of N. Fayette St. after APD […]
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WUSA9

Police revive teens in 2 separate overdose incidents in Hyattsville

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Hyattsville police have responded to two separate incidents involving teens overdosing this week and are now warning the public about this alarming issue. On Aug. 26, around 2:40 a.m., three officers with the Hyattsville Police Department pulled an unconscious 16-year-old girl from the back of a car on East-West Highway. The teen overdosed on a combination of alcohol, cocaine and Percocet. She was not breathing, but officers were able to revive her and keep her breathing until medic arrived. Once at the hospital she was in stable condition.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Prince George#Dna Test#Violent Crime#Washington Lrb Dc News#Ballou High School#Asian#Bode Technology Labs
fox5dc.com

Police exchange gunfire with suspect in Southeast

WASHINGTON - An officer and a suspect exchanged gunfire in Southeast Thursday evening after police were called to the area for a shooting. D.C. police responded to the 3600 block of 6th Street around 8:37 p.m. No victims were found at the scene, and police said one person is in custody.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Man stabbed, killed in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON - A man was stabbed and killed early Friday morning in Southeast D.C. Police say they responded to the 100 block of 56th Street around 1:20 a.m. where they found two men with stab wounds. Authorities say one of the men was pronounced dead at the scene. The second...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Two Hyattsville teenage drug overdose incidents prompt police warning

After two separate incidents of drug overdoses involving teenagers within three days, the Hyattsville Police Department in Prince George’s County, Maryland, is issuing a warning to the public. “The DMV has been seeing an increase in drug overdose cases, in part because of the addition of Fentanyl to illegal...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Royals
fox5dc.com

Maryland man shot, killed near Chinatown in DC

WASHINGTON - Police are investigating a shooting that killed a man from Maryland on Thursday night in Northwest, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officials say the shooting happened around 8:16 p.m. in the 800 block of 7th Street, Northwest, near the entrance for the Gallery Place-Chinatown Metro station. Officers responded to...
SILVER SPRING, MD
WUSA9

1 dead, 1 critically hurt in Southeast DC stabbing

WASHINGTON — A man is dead and another is hospitalized with critical injuries following a stabbing in a Southeast D.C. home. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 100 block of 56th Street Southeast for a report of a stabbing around 1:20 a.m. on Friday. Once on scene they found one man dead on the scene, and another suffering injuries described as critical. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Georgetown restaurant victim of several eggings

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — An iconic Georgetown restaurant has become the victim of several eggings recently. Customers are the ones getting hit and employees are egg-pressing their frustration. The manager tells us an egging just two nights ago is the latest in a string of at least 10 incidents in recent months. Martin’s Tavern […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

DC News Now

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy