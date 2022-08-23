Mac-Haydn Theatre in Chatham, N.Y. After 20 years, 20 summer seasons, at the Mac-Haydn—where he has been in the chorus, been in the company, played historic lead roles in their productions—Artistic Director John Saunders has given Gabe Belyeu an opportunity to perform a personal, nearly one-man show about his life and career. “A Call to Places” is what an actor hears in his dressing room when it’s time to start the show, but here the actor is calling out the many places he has worked and traveled to during his lifetime, a double entendre if ever there was one.

CHATHAM, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO